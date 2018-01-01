Practice
Consistency
Don't Let All Your Efforts Go to Waste Because You Lost Momentum
Being intentional with the way you practice skills is the best way to avoid the "zero effect."
Perseverance
Stay on the Bus: The Proven Path to Doing Unique Work
Revision makes the difference.
Preparation
By Failing to Prepare, You Are Indeed Preparing to Fail
Ben Franklin was right. You cannot simply fake it 'till you make it. Here's why.
Team-Building
Whether You're For Villanova or North Carolina, Learn How Your Team Can Have Its Own 'One Shining Moment'
Unless you're the '76 Hoosiers, your team will encounter losses or setbacks. It's the champions who are able to re-calibrate after a defeat, learn from it and use it to push them forward.
Batting Practice Is Great, But Getting At Bat in a Game is Way More Important
John T. Meyer of web-design company Lemonly stresses the importance of application over education.
Gary Vaynerchuk Says the Key to Lasting Success Is Practice. Period.
One of today's keenest businessmen and hardest working hustlers shares his techniques for staying on top.
You Need to Practice Success Before You Are Successful
Evan Carmichael shares his thoughts on the old adage, "Fake it 'till you make it."
Personal Improvement
Want to Be Your Best? It Will Take the Hard Work of 'Deliberate Practice.'
Author and blogger Cal Newport shares his three secrets to finding fulfilling work.
Productivity
Stop Thinking and Start Doing: The Power of Practicing More
New knowledge does not necessarily drive new results. Learning something new can actually be a waste of time if your goal is to make progress and not simply gain additional knowledge.
Practice
How Experts Practice Better Than the Rest
The experts who embrace the idea of deliberate practice continually ask themselves these questions.
Holiday Shopping
It's Your Busy Season. Don't Drop the Ball.
Get ahead of things early, lay down a firm foundation by asking the right questions and handle the flood.