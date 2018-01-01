Repeat customers
Customer Loyalty
Here's How to Earn and Keep the Loyalty of Your Customers
Nobody will buy from you unless they trust you, but once they trust you they will buy again.
More From This Topic
Ready for Anything
3 Ways to Use Big Data to Drive Repeat Sales
Examine patterns in customers' behavior to score purchases from them once again.
Ready for Anything
Seven Ways to Make Your Customers Love You
With so much emphasis placed on finding customers today, business owners often lose sight of keeping the ones they have. Here are a few surefire ways to stem those losses.
Marketing
How Your Business Can Build Customer Loyalty -- and Profits
Better customer service can cultivate a more profitable business. Here are a few tips for building customer loyalty.
Ready for Anything
Four Simple Ways to Find Customers
For new business owners, finding customers is job No. 1. Here's how to get the job done.