Repeat customers

3 Ways to Use Big Data to Drive Repeat Sales
Examine patterns in customers' behavior to score purchases from them once again.
Lisbeth McNabb | 4 min read
Seven Ways to Make Your Customers Love You
With so much emphasis placed on finding customers today, business owners often lose sight of keeping the ones they have. Here are a few surefire ways to stem those losses.
Brad Sugars | 4 min read
How Your Business Can Build Customer Loyalty -- and Profits
Better customer service can cultivate a more profitable business. Here are a few tips for building customer loyalty.
Carol Tice
Four Simple Ways to Find Customers
For new business owners, finding customers is job No. 1. Here's how to get the job done.
Brad Sugars | 4 min read
