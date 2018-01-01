Schools

7 of the World's Weirdest Schools, From a Gelato University to a Cannabis College
There just may be a school out there for whatever you're passionate about.
Rose Leadem | 4 min read
Apple Back-to-School Deals Include Free Beats Gear
Now through Sept. 25, students can get a free set of Beats headphones when they buy an eligible Apple Mac or iPad.
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
What You Need to Know Before Choosing a College Major
Not sure what to major in? Here are some insights.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
5 Reasons Why Entrepreneurs Don't Thrive in School
Why some entrepreneurs are better off skipping the formal education route.
Matthew Toren | 5 min read
Where Most Employees at Facebook, Google, Apple and Other Top Tech Companies Went to School
From Stanford to Carnegie Mellon, if you dream of working in tech, going to one of these schools could increase your chances.
Rose Leadem | 3 min read
MacBook Pro Touch Bar Banned From Multiple State Bar Exams
Prospective lawyers across the country are being asked to leave their new machines at home.
Andrew Dalton | 2 min read
Facebook Partners With Top Universities to Speed Up Tech Research
The agreement between Facebook's Building 8 and the universities comes as the social media company seeks to find new revenue streams in virtual reality and artificial intelligence.
Reuters | 2 min read
Google's Project Bloks Aims to Teach Kids to Code
Google isn't the only one turning its focus toward computer science education. The White House earlier this year proposed billions for CS training in grades K-12.
Stephanie Mlot | 2 min read
Chromebooks Sales Just Beat Macs for the First Time Ever
And Google can thank the strong K-12 education market.
Andrew Dalton | 2 min read
3 Ways Businesses Can Profit From Local Outreach
A community outreach program can help your business gain local traction and visibility without a huge investment.
Jana Barrett | 3 min read
Can entrepreneurship be learned? Wether you are considering going to school to help build your skills to start your own business or you are considering starting an education-related business of your own, you'll find the tips and advice you need right here. 

