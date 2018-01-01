Square
News and Trends
Square Acquires Weebly for $365 Million
Plus, Fitbit is partnering with Google to send health data to doctors, and a free social networking app that connects young girls with female mentors raises $2.7 million.
More From This Topic
Jack Dorsey
So Just How Much Is Jack Dorsey's Salary at Square?
The payments company's earnings beat Wall Street estimates and is projecting profitability -- excluding certain costs -- by the end of 2016.
Ready for Anything
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's Schedule Is Insane -- News Roundup
Today's lessons, straight from the headlines.
IPO
Examining True Valuation In the Wake of Disappointing Tech IPOs
A spate of valuations below expectations has many tech investors worried but the problem is likely just normal Silicon Valley volatility.
Jack Dorsey
How Jack Dorsey Says He Balances Leading Twitter and Square
The CEO of both Twitter and payments technology company Square, has a secret to keep from being overwhelmed.
IPO
Square, Match Group Soar in Market Debut Despite Dismal Initial Pricing
It marks a relatively hopeful sign in a chilly IPO climate.
Square
Square Jumps More Than 60 Percent in Early Trading
The mobile payments company made its market debut today.
IPO
Square to Price Shares for IPO Today
The company run by founder Jack Dorsey will debut Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.
IPO
Square IPO to Value Company at $4.2 Billion
The company was valued at $6 billion after its last funding round a year ago.
Great Achievements
Great Achievements: An Intriguing IPO Filing and an Exciting Incentive
Get inspired by these epic wins for the entrepreneurial community from the past week.
IPO
Square Finally Files for an IPO
The electronics payments company plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'SQ.'
Square Register is a free app that not only enables point-of-sale transactions using a free credit card reader you can plug into your phone, tablet or laptop. The app also tracks inventory and analyzes sales.