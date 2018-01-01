Square

More From This Topic

So Just How Much Is Jack Dorsey's Salary at Square?
Jack Dorsey

So Just How Much Is Jack Dorsey's Salary at Square?

The payments company's earnings beat Wall Street estimates and is projecting profitability -- excluding certain costs -- by the end of 2016.
Leena Rao | 1 min read
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's Schedule Is Insane -- News Roundup
Ready for Anything

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's Schedule Is Insane -- News Roundup

Today's lessons, straight from the headlines.
Lindsay Friedman | 1 min read
Examining True Valuation In the Wake of Disappointing Tech IPOs
IPO

Examining True Valuation In the Wake of Disappointing Tech IPOs

A spate of valuations below expectations has many tech investors worried but the problem is likely just normal Silicon Valley volatility.
Tx Zhuo | 5 min read
How Jack Dorsey Says He Balances Leading Twitter and Square
Jack Dorsey

How Jack Dorsey Says He Balances Leading Twitter and Square

The CEO of both Twitter and payments technology company Square, has a secret to keep from being overwhelmed.
Leena Rao | 3 min read
Square, Match Group Soar in Market Debut Despite Dismal Initial Pricing
IPO

Square, Match Group Soar in Market Debut Despite Dismal Initial Pricing

It marks a relatively hopeful sign in a chilly IPO climate.
Geoff Weiss | 3 min read
Square Jumps More Than 60 Percent in Early Trading
Square

Square Jumps More Than 60 Percent in Early Trading

The mobile payments company made its market debut today.
Reuters | 2 min read
Square to Price Shares for IPO Today
IPO

Square to Price Shares for IPO Today

The company run by founder Jack Dorsey will debut Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.
Reuters | 3 min read
Square IPO to Value Company at $4.2 Billion
IPO

Square IPO to Value Company at $4.2 Billion

The company was valued at $6 billion after its last funding round a year ago.
Reuters | 2 min read
Great Achievements: An Intriguing IPO Filing and an Exciting Incentive
Great Achievements

Great Achievements: An Intriguing IPO Filing and an Exciting Incentive

Get inspired by these epic wins for the entrepreneurial community from the past week.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Square Finally Files for an IPO
IPO

Square Finally Files for an IPO

The electronics payments company plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'SQ.'
Dan Primack and Leena Rao | 2 min read

Square Register is a free app that not only enables point-of-sale transactions using a free credit card reader you can plug into your phone, tablet or laptop. The app also tracks inventory and analyzes sales. 

