Trep mindset
First Year
Your First Year in Business Is Mostly About Surviving
Stress, self doubt and temptation -- and the odd gamboling deer -- will leap into your path as your business hurtles down the road during those first 12 months. Here's how to keep your hands on the wheel.
More From This Topic
Productivity
4 Simple Steps to a More Productive Mindset
You can achieve more when you've developed a productive daily routine.
Entrepreneur Mindset
Why Future Orientation Is the Most Important Part of Entrepreneurial Thinking
Simply having a map doesn't mean you'll even start a journey -- which is why connecting personal action to outcome is essential.
Entrepreneur Mindset
Money -- Even Lots and Lots of Money -- Can't Buy You Happiness
There are reasons why so many people who get rich quick suffer from depression, guilt, stress and social isolation.
High Performance
Why Good Enough Isn't Nearly Enough
Don't strive for done, strive for perfect -- because when we strive for perfect, we usually will land upon excellence.
Entrepreneur Mindset
Why Entrepreneurs Must Fight Mediocrity
The partial-reinforcement extinction effect is a real threat, which is why it's up to competitive business people to keep standards high.
Entrepreneur Mindset
How Accessibility and Connection Separate the Best From the Rest
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and MSU football strength coach Ken Mannie are beyond successful -- because they are accessible. Here's what you can learn from them.
Entrepreneur Mindset
Why the Most Successful People Have the Most Haters
Rolling Stone hated Led Zeppelin. Gene Siskel hated The Silence of the Lambs. The more people who hate Donald Trump, the higher his numbers go in the polls. See where this is going?
Ready for Anything
How Blowing a Whistle at 3 a.m. Meant Big Business for One Referee
Sometimes, all it takes is waking up 400 people in the middle of the night to launch your product to success. Here's how you can make customers stand up and pay attention.
Ready for Anything
Be Like Eric Church. Focus on Your First Few Fanatics for a Big-Time Payoff.
The country singer hit pay-dirt when he secretly released his new album to his fan club members first. You should run your business the same way.
Trep psychology
Entrepreneurs Should Watch Out for Cognitive Biases and the Curse of Knowledge
Understanding the tricks that the mind plays on you is essential in business.