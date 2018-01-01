Workforce of the Future

How to Support Employees Returning to the Workplace
Employee Training

A new set of best practices can be expected to take hold in the near future which benefit employees and their families.
Matt Straz | 5 min read
Prepare for the Future Being Shaped by These 5 Critical Trends
Trends

The economy is being reshaped by fundamental shifts in technology, demographics and prevailing attitudes.
John Rampton | 6 min read
Why Traditional Schooling Can't Prepare Students for the Modern Workplace
Education

Today's economy values creativity, collaboration and self-direction -- everything that lands kids in the principal's office.
Anthony Kim | 7 min read
Behind China's Push for Robotics -- and a 2020 Deadline
Robots

China's push to modernize its manufacturing with robotics is partly a response to labor shortages and fast-rising wages.
Reuters | 2 min read
