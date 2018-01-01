Workforce of the Future
The Future of Work
Everyone Is Talking About the Future of Work. Here Are 4 Ways to Take Your Company Into the Future Now.
Studies suggest that the most valuable employees in the future will be those able to regularly and rapidly learn new skills.
Employee Training
How to Support Employees Returning to the Workplace
A new set of best practices can be expected to take hold in the near future which benefit employees and their families.
Trends
Prepare for the Future Being Shaped by These 5 Critical Trends
The economy is being reshaped by fundamental shifts in technology, demographics and prevailing attitudes.
Education
Why Traditional Schooling Can't Prepare Students for the Modern Workplace
Today's economy values creativity, collaboration and self-direction -- everything that lands kids in the principal's office.
Robots
Behind China's Push for Robotics -- and a 2020 Deadline
China's push to modernize its manufacturing with robotics is partly a response to labor shortages and fast-rising wages.