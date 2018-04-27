The Top 100 Franchises for Less Than $150,000

Check out the top franchises that can be started for less than $150,000, ranked based on their scores they received in Entrepreneur's 2018 Franchise 500 ranking.

Buying a franchise doesn't have to break the bank. Below you'll find the top franchises that can be started for less than $150,000, ranked based on their scores they received in Entrepreneur's 2018 Franchise 500 ranking.

This list is not intended to recommend any particular company, but rather as a starting point for your own reserach. No matter how much a franchise costs, you should always carefully read the company’s legal documents, consult with a franchise attorney and an accountant, and talk to current and former franchisees before you invest.

7-Eleven

Convenience stores

Startup cost: 37.6K - 1.1M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 61,086/1,019

RE/MAX

Real estate

Startup cost: 37.5K - 225K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 7,560/0

Great Clips

Hair salons

Startup cost: 136.9K - 258.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,091/0

Supercuts

Hair salons

Startup cost: 144.3K - 296.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,721/944

Budget Blinds

Window coverings, window film, rugs, accessories

Startup cost: 105.1K - 225.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,104/0

Mathnasium Learning Centers

Math tutoring

Startup cost: 102.8K - 143.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 892/14

Mac Tools

Automotive tools and equipment

Startup cost: 103.2K - 256K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,146/20

Nurse Next Door Home Care Services

Medical/nonmedical home care

Startup cost: 105.1K - 199.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 151/1

Express Employment Professionals

Staffing, HR solutions

Startup cost: 130K - 206K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 761/0

Pirtek

Hose service and supply centers/mobile services

Startup cost: 113.6K - 633K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 484/4

Kona Ice

Shaved-ice trucks

Startup cost: 120.2K - 143K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 894/14

Two Men and a Truck International

Moving services

Startup cost: 95K - 666K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 300/2

Lawn Doctor

Lawn, tree, and shrub care; mosquito and tick control

Startup cost: 101.9K - 115.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 537/0

Interim HealthCare

Medical home care, medical staffing

Startup cost: 125.5K - 198.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 561/0

Waxing the City

Facial and body waxing

Startup cost: 108.2K - 491.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 75/1

PrideStaff

Staffing

Startup cost: 112.6K - 237.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 72/3

Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers

Physical therapy, balance and vestibular therapy, preventative wellness services

Startup cost: 82.3K - 390K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 252/17

British Swim School USA

Swimming lessons for ages 3 months and older

Startup cost: 92.2K - 179K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 103/1

Labor Finders

Industrial staffing

Startup cost: 128.5K - 217.96K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 193/0

101 Mobility

Mobility and accessibility equipment sales and services

Startup cost: 116.6K - 215.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 173/2

Minuteman Press International

Printing, graphics, and marketing services

Startup cost: 64.2K - 164.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 965/0

AdvantaClean

Environmental services, disaster restoration

Startup cost: 105.2K - 240.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 236/1

Line-X

Spray-on truck-bed liners, truck accessories, protective coatings

Startup cost: 125.6K - 319.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 553/4

City Wide Maintenance

Commercial cleaning, building maintenance

Startup cost: 122.1K - 200.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 51/1

Huntington Learning Centers

Tutoring and test prep

Startup cost: 110.1K - 225.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 245/35

Mainstream Boutique

Women's clothing, accessories, gifts

Startup cost: 115K - 241.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 75/2

School of Rock

Music education

Startup cost: 136.9K - 339.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 180/20

Spring-Green Lawn Care

Lawn and tree care

Startup cost: 109.1K - 109.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 109/26

Glass Doctor

Auto/residential/commercial glass installation, repair, and replacement

Startup cost: 128.8K - 265.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 180/0

Jiffy Lube International

Oil changes, preventative maintenance

Startup cost: 71.7K - 450K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,089/0

CMIT Solutions

IT and business services for SMBs

Startup cost: 127.2K - 173.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 175/0

Fish Window Cleaning Services

Window cleaning

Startup cost: 83.2K - 146.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 271/1

Brightway Insurance

Property and casualty insurance

Startup cost: 107.7K - 160.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 152/1

Spherion Staffing

Staffing, recruiting

Startup cost: 100.5K - 167.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 182/0

milliCare

Flooring, carpet, and textile maintenance

Startup cost: 106.2K - 149.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 77/0

Wild Birds Unlimited

Bird-feeding supplies and nature gift items

Startup cost: 146.7K - 228.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 316/0

Experimac

Electronics resales and repairs

Startup cost: 144.4K - 316.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 97/3

Rosati's Pizza

Pizza, Italian food

Startup cost: 131.2K - 1.2M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 127/13

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue

Asian-American food

Startup cost: 133.7K - 527K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 184/0

Multivista

Visual documentation services for the construction industry

Startup cost: 128.5K - 541.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 62/5

Handyman Connection

Home repairs, remodeling

Startup cost: 101.8K - 159K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 82/0

Seva Beauty

Eyebrow shaping, eyelash extensions, facials, tinting, makeup, spa services and products

Startup cost: 114.7K - 301K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 180/0

ARCpoint Labs

Laboratory testing, HR services

Startup cost: 145.3K - 249.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 105/2

Security 101

Commercial security systems

Startup cost: 103.3K - 206K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 36/2

Precision Tune Auto Care

Auto repair and maintenance

Startup cost: 127K - 253.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 281/45

CertaPro Painters

Residential and commercial painting

Startup cost: 134.8K - 169.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 365/0

Sanford Rose Associates International

Executive search and recruiting

Startup cost: 108.3K - 143.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 80/0

Freedom Boat Club

Membership boat clubs

Startup cost: 144.2K - 193.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 121/19

Digital Doc

Electronics repairs, sales, and accessories

Startup cost: 128.2K - 195.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 30/3

Mighty Auto Parts

Wholesale distribution of auto parts

Startup cost: 144.1K - 372.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 102/4

Snap Fitness

24-hour fitness centers

Startup cost: 148.2K - 458.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,376/42

Tint World

Auto accessories, mobile electronics, security, window tinting, appearance services

Startup cost: 118.1K - 199.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 55/0

Any Lab Test Now

Health, drug, alcohol, and DNA testing

Startup cost: 103.1K - 179.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 166/0

Aussie Pet Mobile

Mobile pet grooming

Startup cost: 139.9K - 148.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 245/0

Dippin' Dots Franchising

Specialty ice cream, frozen yogurt, ices, sorbet

Startup cost: 112.2K - 366.95K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 212/1

Mr. Handyman International

Residential and commercial repair, maintenance, and improvement services

Startup cost: 105.1K - 136.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 209/0

Ledo Pizza

Pizza, subs, pasta

Startup cost: 126.3K - 442K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 102/0

Ben's Soft Pretzels

Soft pretzels, dipping sauces, beverages

Startup cost: 117.3K - 332K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 70/14

Cost Cutters Family Hair Care

Family hair salons

Startup cost: 139.4K - 290.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 382/236

Fox's Pizza Den

Pizza, sandwiches, wings, salads

Startup cost: 111.6K - 210.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 230/0

Wireless Zone

Wireless devices, services, and accessories

Startup cost: 142.5K - 328.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 335/0

Concrete Raising of America

Concrete raising, leveling, stabilizing, and repairs; cement grout injection

Startup cost: 34.9K - 249.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 11/0

CKO Kickboxing

Kickboxing fitness classes

Startup cost: 112.99K - 378.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 74/1

Fantastic Sams Cut & Color

Hair salons

Startup cost: 145.4K - 317K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,045/3

Good Feet Worldwide

Arch supports, related products

Startup cost: 117.7K - 183.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 119/9

Snip-Its

Children's hair salons, party services

Startup cost: 129.98K - 239.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 62/2

Home Instead Senior Care

Nonmedical senior care

Startup cost: 108.9K - 124.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,077/6

Cookie Cutters Haircuts for Kids

Children's hair salons

Startup cost: 100K - 260K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 42/1

Martinizing

Dry cleaning and laundry services

Startup cost: 125.8K - 693.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 379/0

Tubby's Sub Shop

Subs

Startup cost: 102.9K - 283.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 59/0

Amramp

Wheelchair ramp rentals and sales

Startup cost: 130.8K - 211.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 48/2

TacoTime

Mexican food

Startup cost: 144.7K - 814.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 274/0

Fleet Clean USA

Mobile commercial-fleet washing

Startup cost: 100.9K - 346.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 22/6

Fitness Together

Personal training

Startup cost: 125K - 190.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 147/0

Philly Pretzel Factory

Soft pretzels

Startup cost: 131.99K - 368.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 173/10

Bricks & Minifigs

Lego resale stores

Startup cost: 108.5K - 276.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 34/1

Concrete Craft

Decorative concrete coatings

Startup cost: 112.9K - 190.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 19/0

The Great Frame Up

Custom framing and wall decor

Startup cost: 111.97K - 182.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 78/0

Color Me Mine Enterprises

Paint-your-own-ceramics studios

Startup cost: 146.1K - 193.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 131/10

Hoodz International

Commercial cleaning, maintenance, and repairs

Startup cost: 106.5K - 181.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 128/10

Apricot Lane Boutique

Women's clothing, accessories, gifts

Startup cost: 135.9K - 341.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 73/0

Trend Transformations

Residential and commercial remodeling

Startup cost: 123.9K - 470.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 156/0

Auto-Lab Complete Car Care Centers

Auto repair and maintenance

Startup cost: 130.8K - 313.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 25/0

fab'rik

Women's clothing

Startup cost: 113.7K - 190.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 37/5

Jazen Tea

Fruit and bubble teas, slushies, smoothies, snacks

Startup cost: 118K - 197.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 7/11

Re-Bath

Bathroom remodeling

Startup cost: 123.9K - 330.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 114/0

Family Financial Centers

Financial services

Startup cost: 149.7K - 303K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 44/0

Advanced Maintenance

Commercial-fleet maintenance, repair, and management services

Startup cost: 117.7K - 174.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 12/2

Instant Imprints

Embroidery, signs, banners, promotional products

Startup cost: 139.8K - 304.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 53/1

Max Muscle Sports Nutrition

Sports nutrition products, weight-loss consulting, athletic apparel

Startup cost: 114.6K - 281.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 127/0

Preppy Pet

Pet daycare, boarding, grooming

Startup cost: 100.95K - 248.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 15/1

Meineke Car Care Centers

Auto repair and maintenance

Startup cost: 123.1K - 572.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 915/11

Boomarang Diner Franchising

50s-and-'60s-themed diners

Startup cost: 109.8K - 508.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 48/0

The Max Challenge

10-week fitness and nutrition programs

Startup cost: 131.9K - 280.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 54/1

Fun Bus Fitness Fun on Wheels

Mobile children's fitness and entertainment

Startup cost: 140.5K - 171.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 25/1

Sharkey's Cuts For Kids

Children's hair salons

Startup cost: 124.9K - 151.99K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 53/1

You Move Me

Moving services

Startup cost: 104K - 192.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 37/0

Paciugo Gelato Caffe

Gelato, pastries, beverages

Startup cost: 103.5K - 455K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 32/4

Le Macaron French Pastries

Macarons, pastries, gelato, chocolates, specialty coffee and tea

Startup cost: 91.8K - 373.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 43/5