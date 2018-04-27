My Queue

Franchises

The Top 100 Franchises for Less Than $150,000

Check out the top franchises that can be started for less than $150,000, ranked based on their scores they received in Entrepreneur's 2018 Franchise 500 ranking.
The Top 100 Franchises for Less Than $150,000
Image credit: Tomasz Zajda/EyeEm | Getty Images
- Entrepreneur Staff
8 min read

Buying a franchise doesn't have to break the bank. Below you'll find the top franchises that can be started for less than $150,000, ranked based on their scores they received in Entrepreneur's 2018 Franchise 500 ranking.

This list is not intended to recommend any particular company, but rather as a starting point for your own reserach. No matter how much a franchise costs, you should always carefully read the company’s legal documents, consult with a franchise attorney and an accountant, and talk to current and former franchisees before you invest.

For more budget-friendly franchises, check out our other lists here.

7-Eleven
Convenience stores
Startup cost: 37.6K - 1.1M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 61,086/1,019

RE/MAX
Real estate
Startup cost: 37.5K - 225K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 7,560/0

Great Clips
Hair salons
Startup cost: 136.9K - 258.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,091/0

Supercuts
Hair salons
Startup cost: 144.3K - 296.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,721/944

Budget Blinds
Window coverings, window film, rugs, accessories
Startup cost: 105.1K - 225.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,104/0

Mathnasium Learning Centers
Math tutoring
Startup cost: 102.8K - 143.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 892/14

Mac Tools
Automotive tools and equipment
Startup cost: 103.2K - 256K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,146/20

Nurse Next Door Home Care Services
Medical/nonmedical home care
Startup cost: 105.1K - 199.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 151/1

Express Employment Professionals
Staffing, HR solutions
Startup cost: 130K - 206K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 761/0

Pirtek
Hose service and supply centers/mobile services
Startup cost: 113.6K - 633K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 484/4

Kona Ice
Shaved-ice trucks
Startup cost: 120.2K - 143K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 894/14

Two Men and a Truck International
Moving services
Startup cost: 95K - 666K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 300/2

Lawn Doctor
Lawn, tree, and shrub care; mosquito and tick control
Startup cost: 101.9K - 115.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 537/0

Interim HealthCare
Medical home care, medical staffing
Startup cost: 125.5K - 198.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 561/0

Waxing the City
Facial and body waxing
Startup cost: 108.2K - 491.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 75/1

PrideStaff
Staffing
Startup cost: 112.6K - 237.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 72/3

Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers
Physical therapy, balance and vestibular therapy, preventative wellness services
Startup cost: 82.3K - 390K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 252/17

British Swim School USA
Swimming lessons for ages 3 months and older
Startup cost: 92.2K - 179K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 103/1

Labor Finders
Industrial staffing
Startup cost: 128.5K - 217.96K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 193/0

101 Mobility
Mobility and accessibility equipment sales and services
Startup cost: 116.6K - 215.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 173/2

Minuteman Press International
Printing, graphics, and marketing services
Startup cost: 64.2K - 164.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 965/0

AdvantaClean
Environmental services, disaster restoration
Startup cost: 105.2K - 240.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 236/1

Line-X
Spray-on truck-bed liners, truck accessories, protective coatings
Startup cost: 125.6K - 319.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 553/4

City Wide Maintenance
Commercial cleaning, building maintenance
Startup cost: 122.1K - 200.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 51/1

Huntington Learning Centers
Tutoring and test prep
Startup cost: 110.1K - 225.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 245/35

Mainstream Boutique
Women's clothing, accessories, gifts
Startup cost: 115K - 241.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 75/2

School of Rock
Music education
Startup cost: 136.9K - 339.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 180/20

Spring-Green Lawn Care
Lawn and tree care
Startup cost: 109.1K - 109.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 109/26

Glass Doctor
Auto/residential/commercial glass installation, repair, and replacement
Startup cost: 128.8K - 265.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 180/0

Jiffy Lube International
Oil changes, preventative maintenance
Startup cost: 71.7K - 450K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,089/0

CMIT Solutions
IT and business services for SMBs
Startup cost: 127.2K - 173.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 175/0

Fish Window Cleaning Services
Window cleaning
Startup cost: 83.2K - 146.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 271/1

Brightway Insurance
Property and casualty insurance
Startup cost: 107.7K - 160.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 152/1

Spherion Staffing
Staffing, recruiting
Startup cost: 100.5K - 167.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 182/0

milliCare
Flooring, carpet, and textile maintenance
Startup cost: 106.2K - 149.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 77/0

Wild Birds Unlimited
Bird-feeding supplies and nature gift items
Startup cost: 146.7K - 228.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 316/0

Experimac
Electronics resales and repairs
Startup cost: 144.4K - 316.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 97/3

Rosati's Pizza
Pizza, Italian food
Startup cost: 131.2K - 1.2M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 127/13

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue
Asian-American food
Startup cost: 133.7K - 527K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 184/0

Multivista
Visual documentation services for the construction industry
Startup cost: 128.5K - 541.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 62/5

Handyman Connection
Home repairs, remodeling
Startup cost: 101.8K - 159K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 82/0

Seva Beauty
Eyebrow shaping, eyelash extensions, facials, tinting, makeup, spa services and products
Startup cost: 114.7K - 301K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 180/0

ARCpoint Labs
Laboratory testing, HR services
Startup cost: 145.3K - 249.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 105/2

Security 101
Commercial security systems
Startup cost: 103.3K - 206K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 36/2

Precision Tune Auto Care
Auto repair and maintenance
Startup cost: 127K - 253.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 281/45

CertaPro Painters
Residential and commercial painting
Startup cost: 134.8K - 169.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 365/0

Sanford Rose Associates International
Executive search and recruiting
Startup cost: 108.3K - 143.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 80/0

Freedom Boat Club
Membership boat clubs
Startup cost: 144.2K - 193.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 121/19

Digital Doc
Electronics repairs, sales, and accessories
Startup cost: 128.2K - 195.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 30/3

Mighty Auto Parts
Wholesale distribution of auto parts
Startup cost: 144.1K - 372.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 102/4

Snap Fitness
24-hour fitness centers
Startup cost: 148.2K - 458.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,376/42

Tint World
Auto accessories, mobile electronics, security, window tinting, appearance services
Startup cost: 118.1K - 199.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 55/0

Any Lab Test Now
Health, drug, alcohol, and DNA testing
Startup cost: 103.1K - 179.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 166/0

Aussie Pet Mobile
Mobile pet grooming
Startup cost: 139.9K - 148.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 245/0

Dippin' Dots Franchising
Specialty ice cream, frozen yogurt, ices, sorbet
Startup cost: 112.2K - 366.95K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 212/1

Mr. Handyman International
Residential and commercial repair, maintenance, and improvement services
Startup cost: 105.1K - 136.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 209/0

Ledo Pizza
Pizza, subs, pasta
Startup cost: 126.3K - 442K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 102/0

Ben's Soft Pretzels
Soft pretzels, dipping sauces, beverages
Startup cost: 117.3K - 332K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 70/14

Cost Cutters Family Hair Care
Family hair salons
Startup cost: 139.4K - 290.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 382/236

Fox's Pizza Den
Pizza, sandwiches, wings, salads
Startup cost: 111.6K - 210.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 230/0

Wireless Zone
Wireless devices, services, and accessories
Startup cost: 142.5K - 328.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 335/0

Concrete Raising of America
Concrete raising, leveling, stabilizing, and repairs; cement grout injection
Startup cost: 34.9K - 249.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 11/0

CKO Kickboxing
Kickboxing fitness classes
Startup cost: 112.99K - 378.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 74/1

Fantastic Sams Cut & Color
Hair salons
Startup cost: 145.4K - 317K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,045/3

Good Feet Worldwide
Arch supports, related products
Startup cost: 117.7K - 183.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 119/9

Snip-Its
Children's hair salons, party services
Startup cost: 129.98K - 239.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 62/2

Home Instead Senior Care
Nonmedical senior care
Startup cost: 108.9K - 124.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,077/6

Cookie Cutters Haircuts for Kids
Children's hair salons
Startup cost: 100K - 260K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 42/1

Martinizing
Dry cleaning and laundry services
Startup cost: 125.8K - 693.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 379/0

Tubby's Sub Shop
Subs
Startup cost: 102.9K - 283.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 59/0

Amramp
Wheelchair ramp rentals and sales
Startup cost: 130.8K - 211.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 48/2

TacoTime
Mexican food
Startup cost: 144.7K - 814.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 274/0

Fleet Clean USA
Mobile commercial-fleet washing
Startup cost: 100.9K - 346.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 22/6

Fitness Together
Personal training
Startup cost: 125K - 190.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 147/0

Philly Pretzel Factory
Soft pretzels
Startup cost: 131.99K - 368.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 173/10

Bricks & Minifigs
Lego resale stores
Startup cost: 108.5K - 276.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 34/1

Concrete Craft
Decorative concrete coatings
Startup cost: 112.9K - 190.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 19/0

The Great Frame Up
Custom framing and wall decor
Startup cost: 111.97K - 182.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 78/0

Color Me Mine Enterprises
Paint-your-own-ceramics studios
Startup cost: 146.1K - 193.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 131/10

Hoodz International
Commercial cleaning, maintenance, and repairs
Startup cost: 106.5K - 181.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 128/10

Apricot Lane Boutique
Women's clothing, accessories, gifts
Startup cost: 135.9K - 341.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 73/0

Trend Transformations
Residential and commercial remodeling
Startup cost: 123.9K - 470.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 156/0

Auto-Lab Complete Car Care Centers
Auto repair and maintenance
Startup cost: 130.8K - 313.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 25/0

fab'rik
Women's clothing
Startup cost: 113.7K - 190.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 37/5

Jazen Tea
Fruit and bubble teas, slushies, smoothies, snacks
Startup cost: 118K - 197.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 7/11

Re-Bath
Bathroom remodeling
Startup cost: 123.9K - 330.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 114/0

Family Financial Centers
Financial services
Startup cost: 149.7K - 303K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 44/0

Advanced Maintenance
Commercial-fleet maintenance, repair, and management services
Startup cost: 117.7K - 174.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 12/2

Instant Imprints
Embroidery, signs, banners, promotional products
Startup cost: 139.8K - 304.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 53/1

Max Muscle Sports Nutrition
Sports nutrition products, weight-loss consulting, athletic apparel
Startup cost: 114.6K - 281.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 127/0

Preppy Pet
Pet daycare, boarding, grooming
Startup cost: 100.95K - 248.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 15/1

Meineke Car Care Centers
Auto repair and maintenance
Startup cost: 123.1K - 572.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 915/11

Boomarang Diner Franchising
50s-and-'60s-themed diners
Startup cost: 109.8K - 508.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 48/0

The Max Challenge
10-week fitness and nutrition programs
Startup cost: 131.9K - 280.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 54/1

Fun Bus Fitness Fun on Wheels
Mobile children's fitness and entertainment
Startup cost: 140.5K - 171.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 25/1

Sharkey's Cuts For Kids
Children's hair salons
Startup cost: 124.9K - 151.99K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 53/1

You Move Me
Moving services
Startup cost: 104K - 192.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 37/0

Paciugo Gelato Caffe
Gelato, pastries, beverages
Startup cost: 103.5K - 455K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 32/4

Le Macaron French Pastries
Macarons, pastries, gelato, chocolates, specialty coffee and tea
Startup cost: 91.8K - 373.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 43/5

Splash and Dash Groomerie & Boutique
Pet products and grooming
Startup cost: 118.3K - 218.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 16/0

