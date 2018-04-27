The Top 100 Franchises for Less Than $150,000
Buying a franchise doesn't have to break the bank. Below you'll find the top franchises that can be started for less than $150,000, ranked based on their scores they received in Entrepreneur's 2018 Franchise 500 ranking.
This list is not intended to recommend any particular company, but rather as a starting point for your own reserach. No matter how much a franchise costs, you should always carefully read the company’s legal documents, consult with a franchise attorney and an accountant, and talk to current and former franchisees before you invest.
For more budget-friendly franchises, check out our other lists here.
7-Eleven
Convenience stores
Startup cost: 37.6K - 1.1M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 61,086/1,019
RE/MAX
Real estate
Startup cost: 37.5K - 225K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 7,560/0
Great Clips
Hair salons
Startup cost: 136.9K - 258.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,091/0
Supercuts
Hair salons
Startup cost: 144.3K - 296.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,721/944
Budget Blinds
Window coverings, window film, rugs, accessories
Startup cost: 105.1K - 225.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,104/0
Mathnasium Learning Centers
Math tutoring
Startup cost: 102.8K - 143.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 892/14
Mac Tools
Automotive tools and equipment
Startup cost: 103.2K - 256K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,146/20
Nurse Next Door Home Care Services
Medical/nonmedical home care
Startup cost: 105.1K - 199.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 151/1
Express Employment Professionals
Staffing, HR solutions
Startup cost: 130K - 206K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 761/0
Pirtek
Hose service and supply centers/mobile services
Startup cost: 113.6K - 633K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 484/4
Kona Ice
Shaved-ice trucks
Startup cost: 120.2K - 143K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 894/14
Two Men and a Truck International
Moving services
Startup cost: 95K - 666K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 300/2
Lawn Doctor
Lawn, tree, and shrub care; mosquito and tick control
Startup cost: 101.9K - 115.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 537/0
Interim HealthCare
Medical home care, medical staffing
Startup cost: 125.5K - 198.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 561/0
Waxing the City
Facial and body waxing
Startup cost: 108.2K - 491.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 75/1
PrideStaff
Staffing
Startup cost: 112.6K - 237.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 72/3
Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers
Physical therapy, balance and vestibular therapy, preventative wellness services
Startup cost: 82.3K - 390K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 252/17
British Swim School USA
Swimming lessons for ages 3 months and older
Startup cost: 92.2K - 179K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 103/1
Labor Finders
Industrial staffing
Startup cost: 128.5K - 217.96K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 193/0
101 Mobility
Mobility and accessibility equipment sales and services
Startup cost: 116.6K - 215.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 173/2
Minuteman Press International
Printing, graphics, and marketing services
Startup cost: 64.2K - 164.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 965/0
AdvantaClean
Environmental services, disaster restoration
Startup cost: 105.2K - 240.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 236/1
Line-X
Spray-on truck-bed liners, truck accessories, protective coatings
Startup cost: 125.6K - 319.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 553/4
City Wide Maintenance
Commercial cleaning, building maintenance
Startup cost: 122.1K - 200.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 51/1
Huntington Learning Centers
Tutoring and test prep
Startup cost: 110.1K - 225.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 245/35
Mainstream Boutique
Women's clothing, accessories, gifts
Startup cost: 115K - 241.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 75/2
School of Rock
Music education
Startup cost: 136.9K - 339.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 180/20
Spring-Green Lawn Care
Lawn and tree care
Startup cost: 109.1K - 109.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 109/26
Glass Doctor
Auto/residential/commercial glass installation, repair, and replacement
Startup cost: 128.8K - 265.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 180/0
Jiffy Lube International
Oil changes, preventative maintenance
Startup cost: 71.7K - 450K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,089/0
CMIT Solutions
IT and business services for SMBs
Startup cost: 127.2K - 173.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 175/0
Fish Window Cleaning Services
Window cleaning
Startup cost: 83.2K - 146.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 271/1
Brightway Insurance
Property and casualty insurance
Startup cost: 107.7K - 160.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 152/1
Spherion Staffing
Staffing, recruiting
Startup cost: 100.5K - 167.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 182/0
milliCare
Flooring, carpet, and textile maintenance
Startup cost: 106.2K - 149.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 77/0
Wild Birds Unlimited
Bird-feeding supplies and nature gift items
Startup cost: 146.7K - 228.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 316/0
Experimac
Electronics resales and repairs
Startup cost: 144.4K - 316.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 97/3
Rosati's Pizza
Pizza, Italian food
Startup cost: 131.2K - 1.2M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 127/13
L&L Hawaiian Barbecue
Asian-American food
Startup cost: 133.7K - 527K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 184/0
Multivista
Visual documentation services for the construction industry
Startup cost: 128.5K - 541.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 62/5
Handyman Connection
Home repairs, remodeling
Startup cost: 101.8K - 159K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 82/0
Seva Beauty
Eyebrow shaping, eyelash extensions, facials, tinting, makeup, spa services and products
Startup cost: 114.7K - 301K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 180/0
ARCpoint Labs
Laboratory testing, HR services
Startup cost: 145.3K - 249.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 105/2
Security 101
Commercial security systems
Startup cost: 103.3K - 206K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 36/2
Precision Tune Auto Care
Auto repair and maintenance
Startup cost: 127K - 253.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 281/45
CertaPro Painters
Residential and commercial painting
Startup cost: 134.8K - 169.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 365/0
Sanford Rose Associates International
Executive search and recruiting
Startup cost: 108.3K - 143.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 80/0
Freedom Boat Club
Membership boat clubs
Startup cost: 144.2K - 193.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 121/19
Digital Doc
Electronics repairs, sales, and accessories
Startup cost: 128.2K - 195.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 30/3
Mighty Auto Parts
Wholesale distribution of auto parts
Startup cost: 144.1K - 372.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 102/4
Snap Fitness
24-hour fitness centers
Startup cost: 148.2K - 458.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,376/42
Tint World
Auto accessories, mobile electronics, security, window tinting, appearance services
Startup cost: 118.1K - 199.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 55/0
Any Lab Test Now
Health, drug, alcohol, and DNA testing
Startup cost: 103.1K - 179.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 166/0
Aussie Pet Mobile
Mobile pet grooming
Startup cost: 139.9K - 148.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 245/0
Dippin' Dots Franchising
Specialty ice cream, frozen yogurt, ices, sorbet
Startup cost: 112.2K - 366.95K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 212/1
Mr. Handyman International
Residential and commercial repair, maintenance, and improvement services
Startup cost: 105.1K - 136.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 209/0
Ledo Pizza
Pizza, subs, pasta
Startup cost: 126.3K - 442K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 102/0
Ben's Soft Pretzels
Soft pretzels, dipping sauces, beverages
Startup cost: 117.3K - 332K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 70/14
Cost Cutters Family Hair Care
Family hair salons
Startup cost: 139.4K - 290.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 382/236
Fox's Pizza Den
Pizza, sandwiches, wings, salads
Startup cost: 111.6K - 210.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 230/0
Wireless Zone
Wireless devices, services, and accessories
Startup cost: 142.5K - 328.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 335/0
Concrete Raising of America
Concrete raising, leveling, stabilizing, and repairs; cement grout injection
Startup cost: 34.9K - 249.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 11/0
CKO Kickboxing
Kickboxing fitness classes
Startup cost: 112.99K - 378.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 74/1
Fantastic Sams Cut & Color
Hair salons
Startup cost: 145.4K - 317K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,045/3
Good Feet Worldwide
Arch supports, related products
Startup cost: 117.7K - 183.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 119/9
Snip-Its
Children's hair salons, party services
Startup cost: 129.98K - 239.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 62/2
Home Instead Senior Care
Nonmedical senior care
Startup cost: 108.9K - 124.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,077/6
Cookie Cutters Haircuts for Kids
Children's hair salons
Startup cost: 100K - 260K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 42/1
Martinizing
Dry cleaning and laundry services
Startup cost: 125.8K - 693.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 379/0
Tubby's Sub Shop
Subs
Startup cost: 102.9K - 283.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 59/0
Amramp
Wheelchair ramp rentals and sales
Startup cost: 130.8K - 211.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 48/2
TacoTime
Mexican food
Startup cost: 144.7K - 814.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 274/0
Fleet Clean USA
Mobile commercial-fleet washing
Startup cost: 100.9K - 346.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 22/6
Fitness Together
Personal training
Startup cost: 125K - 190.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 147/0
Philly Pretzel Factory
Soft pretzels
Startup cost: 131.99K - 368.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 173/10
Bricks & Minifigs
Lego resale stores
Startup cost: 108.5K - 276.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 34/1
Concrete Craft
Decorative concrete coatings
Startup cost: 112.9K - 190.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 19/0
The Great Frame Up
Custom framing and wall decor
Startup cost: 111.97K - 182.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 78/0
Color Me Mine Enterprises
Paint-your-own-ceramics studios
Startup cost: 146.1K - 193.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 131/10
Hoodz International
Commercial cleaning, maintenance, and repairs
Startup cost: 106.5K - 181.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 128/10
Apricot Lane Boutique
Women's clothing, accessories, gifts
Startup cost: 135.9K - 341.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 73/0
Trend Transformations
Residential and commercial remodeling
Startup cost: 123.9K - 470.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 156/0
Auto-Lab Complete Car Care Centers
Auto repair and maintenance
Startup cost: 130.8K - 313.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 25/0
fab'rik
Women's clothing
Startup cost: 113.7K - 190.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 37/5
Jazen Tea
Fruit and bubble teas, slushies, smoothies, snacks
Startup cost: 118K - 197.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 7/11
Re-Bath
Bathroom remodeling
Startup cost: 123.9K - 330.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 114/0
Family Financial Centers
Financial services
Startup cost: 149.7K - 303K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 44/0
Advanced Maintenance
Commercial-fleet maintenance, repair, and management services
Startup cost: 117.7K - 174.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 12/2
Instant Imprints
Embroidery, signs, banners, promotional products
Startup cost: 139.8K - 304.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 53/1
Max Muscle Sports Nutrition
Sports nutrition products, weight-loss consulting, athletic apparel
Startup cost: 114.6K - 281.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 127/0
Preppy Pet
Pet daycare, boarding, grooming
Startup cost: 100.95K - 248.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 15/1
Meineke Car Care Centers
Auto repair and maintenance
Startup cost: 123.1K - 572.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 915/11
Boomarang Diner Franchising
50s-and-'60s-themed diners
Startup cost: 109.8K - 508.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 48/0
The Max Challenge
10-week fitness and nutrition programs
Startup cost: 131.9K - 280.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 54/1
Fun Bus Fitness Fun on Wheels
Mobile children's fitness and entertainment
Startup cost: 140.5K - 171.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 25/1
Sharkey's Cuts For Kids
Children's hair salons
Startup cost: 124.9K - 151.99K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 53/1
You Move Me
Moving services
Startup cost: 104K - 192.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 37/0
Paciugo Gelato Caffe
Gelato, pastries, beverages
Startup cost: 103.5K - 455K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 32/4
Le Macaron French Pastries
Macarons, pastries, gelato, chocolates, specialty coffee and tea
Startup cost: 91.8K - 373.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 43/5
Splash and Dash Groomerie & Boutique
Pet products and grooming
Startup cost: 118.3K - 218.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 16/0