The Top 10 Franchises You Can Buy for Less Than $100,000

These 10 franchises can cost less than six figures, and they all rank in the top 40 of our Franchise 500.

July 31, 2018 6 min read

Franchises are a great option for anyone who wants to have a combination of freedom and support, as this business model lets you work for yourself while enjoying the branding and experience of a larger company.

However, investing in a franchise can be cost-prohibitive for many people. That’s why we’ve made this list of the top 10 franchises from our Franchise 500 list that you can buy for less than $100,000.

Check out a breakdown of each business below, or visit our any-budget franchise page to learn more.

1. 7-Eleven

7-Eleven was the No. 1 franchise on our list in 2017, and it took the No. 2 spot this year. The convenience-store franchise has a wide price range -- anywhere from $37,550 to more than $1 million. You can learn more about the individual pricing for each location by visiting the 7-Eleven franchising website.

CEO: Joseph DePinto

Joseph DePinto Business headquarters: Dallas

Dallas Franchising since: 1964

1964 Initial investment: $37,550 to $1,149,900

$37,550 to $1,149,900 Initial franchise fee: $10,000 to $1,000,000

$10,000 to $1,000,000 New units in 2017: 3,336 units (5.7 percent)

3,336 units (5.7 percent) Training: 240 hours on the job, 24 hours in the classroom

240 hours on the job, 24 hours in the classroom Marketing support: Co-op advertising, ad templates, national media, regional advertising, social media, SEO, website development, email marketing, loyalty program/app

2. RE/MAX

RE/MAX is ranked No. 5 on the Franchise 500. The real estate franchise has a liquid cash requirement of $35,000, which is way lower than the other companies in our top five. For example, our No. 1 franchise, McDonald’s, requires franchisees to have at least $500,000 in liquid cash.

CEO: Dave Liniger and Adam Contos

Dave Liniger and Adam Contos Business headquarters: Denver

Denver Franchising since: 1975

1975 Initial investment: $37,500 to $225,000

$37,500 to $225,000 Initial franchise fee: $15,000 to $32,000

$15,000 to $32,000 New units in 2017: 84 units (3.2 percent)

84 units (3.2 percent) Training: 31 hours in the classroom

31 hours in the classroom Marketing support: Ad templates, national media, regional advertising, social media, SEO, website development, email marketing

3. Anytime Fitness

Anytime Fitness is ranked 17th in the Franchise 500 this year, which also makes it the top fitness franchise. Although you can purchase a franchise for less than six figures, the company requires that franchisees have a net worth of at least $300,000.

CEO: Chuck Runyon

Chuck Runyon Business headquarters: Woodbury, Minn.

Woodbury, Minn. Franchising since: 2002

2002 Initial investment: $89,350 to $677,800

$89,350 to $677,800 Initial franchise fee: $20,000 to $39,500

$20,000 to $39,500 New units in 2017: 231 units (6.7 percent)

231 units (6.7 percent) Training: 10 hours on the job, 80 hours in the classroom

10 hours on the job, 80 hours in the classroom Marketing support: Co-op advertising, ad templates, national media, regional advertising, social media, SEO, website development, email marketing, loyalty program/app

4. UBreakiFix

UBreakiFix is No. 18 overall on the Franchise 500 and first among tech franchises. The company, which provides tech repair among other services, requires an initial franchise fee of $40,000, but the total price of investment can range from $60,400 to $220,850.

CEO: Justin Wetherill

Justin Wetherill Business headquarters: Orlando, Fla.

Orlando, Fla. Franchising since: 2013

2013 Initial investment: $60,400 to $220,850

$60,400 to $220,850 Initial franchise fee: $40,000

$40,000 New units in 2017: 50 units (18.2 percent)

50 units (18.2 percent) Training: 48 hours on the job, 96 hours in the classroom

48 hours on the job, 96 hours in the classroom Marketing support: Ad templates, regional advertising, social media, SEO, website development, email marketing, loyalty program/app

5. Kumon Math & Reading Centers

Kumon Math & Reading Centers is the No. 20 business on the Franchise 500. The tutoring franchise has an especially low initial fee of $1,000, and it requires that franchisees have $70,000 in liquid funds.

CEO: Mino Tanabe

Mino Tanabe Business headquarters: Teaneck, N.J.

Teaneck, N.J. Franchising since: 1958

1958 Initial investment: $69,583 to $148,965

$69,583 to $148,965 Initial franchise fee: $1,000

$1,000 New units in 2017: 18 units (0.1 percent)

18 units (0.1 percent) Training: 32 hours on the job, 105 hours in the classroom

32 hours on the job, 105 hours in the classroom Marketing support: Co-op advertising, ad templates, national media, regional advertising, social media, SEO, website development, email marketing

6. CPR-Cell Phone Repair

CPR-Cell Phone Repair was edged out by uBreakiFix on the list of overall and tech franchises. It came in No. 26 on our list, but its franchise fee is a little less than its competitor’s ($37,500 to $40,000). While uBreakiFix requires franchisees to have a net worth of at least $200,000, CPR-Cell Phone Repair accepts applicants with $150,000 or more.

CEO: Josh Sevick

Josh Sevick Business headquarters: Independence, Ohio

Independence, Ohio Franchising since: 2007

2007 Initial investment: $58,150 to $176,000

$58,150 to $176,000 Initial franchise fee: $37,500

$37,500 New units in 2017: 111 units (43.0 percent)

111 units (43.0 percent) Training: 40 hours on the job, 40 hours in the classroom

40 hours on the job, 40 hours in the classroom Marketing support: Co-op advertising, ad templates, regional advertising, social media, SEO, website development, email marketing

7. Matco Tools

Matco Tools barely made the list, as its initial investment is $91,385 or more. However, the No. 36 entry on the Franchise 500 -- which delivers manufactured tools to customers -- has a low franchise fee of $7,000 and only requires a net worth of $33,000.

CEO: Josh Sevick

Josh Sevick Business headquarters: Stow, Ohio

Stow, Ohio Franchising since: 1993

1993 Initial investment: $91,385 to $269,565

$91,385 to $269,565 Initial franchise fee: $7,000

$7,000 New units in 2017: 86 units (5.1 percent)

86 units (5.1 percent) Training: 72 hours on the job, 72 hours in the classroom

72 hours on the job, 72 hours in the classroom Marketing support: Co-op advertising, ad templates, national media, regional advertising, social media, SEO, website development, email marketing

8. HomeVestors of America Inc.

HomeVestors of America Inc. is ranked No. 37 on the Franchise 500, and the company buys homes in need of repairs or updates, fixes them up and sells them for profit. A franchise can cost anywhere from $44,000 to $347,250, and that’s the same range the company requires in liquid assets and net worth.

CEO: David Hicks

David Hicks Business headquarters: Dallas

Dallas Franchising since: 1996

1996 Initial investment: $44,000 to $347,250

$44,000 to $347,250 Initial franchise fee: $18,000 to $55,000

$18,000 to $55,000 New units in 2017: 127 units (17.5 percent)

127 units (17.5 percent) Training: 40 hours in the classroom

40 hours in the classroom Marketing support: Co-op advertising, ad templates, national media, regional advertising, social media, SEO

9. Merry Maids

Merry Maids, ranked No. 38, is one of our top cleaning franchises in 2018. The Memphis, Tenn.-based business will cost you around $100,000. (It ranges from around $87,000 to $124,000.) However, the company only requires a net worth of $90,000 for investment.

CEO: Mary Kay Wegner

Mary Kay Wegner Business headquarters: Memphis, Tenn.

Memphis, Tenn. Franchising since: 1980

1980 Initial investment: $86,750 to $123,750

$86,750 to $123,750 Initial franchise fee: $37,500 to $51,500

$37,500 to $51,500 New units in 2017: -16 units (-0.9 percent)

-16 units (-0.9 percent) Training: 80 hours in the classroom

80 hours in the classroom Marketing support: Ad templates, national media, regional advertising, social media, website development, loyalty program/app

10. Firehouse Subs

Firehouse Subs is 10th on this list and ranks 39th on our Franchise 500. Not too shabby. It’s also the only restaurant franchise on the list, as restaurants often require higher startup costs than other types of businesses. It should be no surprise, then, that the company has one of the widest ranges of costs of any entry -- anywhere from $94,783 to well over $1 million.