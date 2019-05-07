The Top 100 Franchises for Less Than $100,000 in 2019

Check out the top franchises that can be started for less than $100,000, ranked based on scores they received in Entrepreneur's 2019 Franchise 500 ranking.

Looking for a franchise that fits your budget? The following are the top franchises that can be started for less than $100,000, ranked based on the scores they received in the 2019 Franchise 500.

This list is not intended as a recommendation of any particular company. To find the right opportunity for you, regardless of cost, it’s important that you do your due diligence. Carefully read the company’s franchise disclosure document, consult with a franchise attorney and an accountant, and talk to existing and former franchisees about their experiences.

1. Baskin-Robbins

Ice cream, frozen yogurt, frozen beverages

Startup cost: $93.6K - $401.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 8,011/0

2. Kumon Math & Reading Centers

Supplemental education

Startup cost: $69.6K - $148.96K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 25,854/27

3. CPR-Cell Phone Repair

Electronics repairs and sales

Startup cost: $55.7K - $170.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 507/4

4. HomeVestors of America

Home buying, repair, and selling

Startup cost: $53K - $421.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 980/0

5. Matco Tools

Mechanics' tools and equipment

Startup cost: $91.8K - $269.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,791/2

6. Merry Maids

Residential cleaning

Startup cost: $86.8K - $123.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,719/5

7. Mosquito Joe

Outdoor pest control

Startup cost: $90.6K - $135.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 286/2

8. 911 Restoration

Residential and commercial property restoration

Startup cost: $70.1K - $226.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 179/0

9. Weed Man

Lawn care

Startup cost: $68.5K - $85.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 342/0

10. The Maids

Residential cleaning

Startup cost: $63.3K - $141.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,243/144

11. MaidPro

Residential cleaning

Startup cost: $57.6K - $207.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 251/1

12. Realty One Group

Real estate

Startup cost: $54.3K - $227.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 99/21

13. Patrice & Associates

Hospitality, retail, and sales recruiting

Startup cost: $90.95K - $108K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 141/1

14. Restoration 1

Water, fire, smoke, and mold restoration

Startup cost: $77.95K - $182.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 166/0

15. Dale Carnegie Training

Workplace training and development

Startup cost: $52.2K - $226.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 271/2

16. Miracle Method Surface Refinishing

Kitchen and bathroom surface refinishing

Startup cost: $83.4K - $128.99K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 149/1

17. BrightStar Care

Medical/nonmedical home care, medical staffing

Startup cost: $94.6K - $153.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 328/4

18. Pop-A-Lock Franchise System

Mobile locksmith and security services

Startup cost: $96.9K - $130.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 558/4

19. Fibrenew

Leather, plastic, and vinyl restoration and repair

Startup cost: $94.1K - $106.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 239/0

20. Pinot's Palette

Paint-and-sip studios

Startup cost: $97.5K - $305K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 137/2

21. Right at Home

Home care, medical staffing

Startup cost: $79.3K - $137.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 579/0

22. Creative Colors International

Upholstery repair and replacement

Startup cost: $95.1K - $122.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 80/3

23. Color Glo International

Leather, vinyl, fabric, carpet, and surface repair and restoration

Startup cost: $56.3K - $61.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 143/0

24. Fiesta Auto Insurance and Tax

Insurance and tax-preparation services

Startup cost: $67.1K - $120.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 196/0

25. GYMGUYZ

Mobile personal training

Startup cost: $56.1K - $121.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 162/4

26. Furniture Medic

Furniture and wood restoration, repair, and refinishing

Startup cost: $80.4K - $90.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 349/0

27. Orion Food Systems

Fast-food systems for nontraditional markets

Startup cost: $59.5K - $140K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1006/0

28. Eye Level Learning Centers

Supplemental education

Startup cost: $76.3K - $143.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 818/814

29. Bin There Dump That

Residential-friendly dumpster rentals

Startup cost: $73.1K - $128.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 148/0

30. The Screenmobile

Mobile window and door screening

Startup cost: $83.8K - $164.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 108/1

31. ServiceMaster Clean/ServiceMaster Restore

Commercial/residential cleaning, disaster restoration

Startup cost: $92.98K - $300.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,467/10

Note: ServiceMaster's commercial/residential cleaning business models can be started for less than $100,000, but its disaster restoration model cannot.

32. Signal 88 Security

Private security guard and patrol services

Startup cost: $46.95K - $218.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 405/0

Note: The low end of Signal 88 Security's investment range is possible with vehicle financing. Without financing, startup costs are more likely to be greater than $50,000.

33. Transworld Business Advisors

Business brokerages; franchise consulting

Startup cost: $74.9K - $97.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 274/0

34. American Leak Detection

Concealed water, gas, and sewer leak-detection

Startup cost: $76.8K - $259.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 162/13

35. AmeriSpec Home Inspection Services

Home inspections

Startup cost: $52.9K - $66.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 274/0

36. 360 Painting

Residential and commercial painting

Startup cost: $85.5K - $132.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 111/0

37. GoliathTech

Foundation systems for the construction industry

Startup cost: $72.9K - $176K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 202/0

38. Amada Senior Care

Home care and assisted-living placement

Startup cost: $85K - $178.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 82/0

39. HomeTeam Inspection Service

Home inspections

Startup cost: $50.1K - $76.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 169/0

40. Two Maids & A Mop

Residential cleaning

Startup cost: $56K - $136.97K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 59/2

41. ASP-America's Swimming Pool Co.

Swimming pool maintenance, repairs, and renovations

Startup cost: $96.2K - $143.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 265/0

42. Poolwerx

Pool and spa maintenance, service, remodeling, and supplies

Startup cost: $93K - $309.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 142/5

43. Bio-One

Crime-scene and trauma-scene cleaning

Startup cost: $80.8K - $124.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 62/0

44. Precision Door Service

Garage-door repairs and installation

Startup cost: $70.9K - $306.95K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 89/1

45. Pronto Insurance

Insurance

Startup cost: $33.8K - $94.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 54/207

Note: The low end of Pronto Insurance's investment range applies only to the conversion of an existing business. Franchisees starting a new business will invest more than $50,000.

46. Tutor Doctor

Tutoring

Startup cost: $68.5K - $101.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 554/1

47. Totally Nutz

Cinnamon-glazed almonds, pecans, and cashews

Startup cost: $59.9K - $258.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 24/11

48. Maid Brigade

Residential cleaning

Startup cost: $73.5K - $95.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 447/0

49. Gateway Newstands

Newsstand and sundry stores

Startup cost: $55.9K - $501.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 367/0

50. Padgett Business Services

Financial, payroll, consulting, and tax services

Startup cost: $20.2K - $99.97K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 343/0

Note: The low end of Padgett Business Service's investment range applies only to the conversion of an existing business. Franchisees starting a new business will invest more than $50,000.

51. Five Star Bath Solutions

Bathroom remodeling

Startup cost: $75.5K - $141.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 33/1

52. The Tutoring Center Franchise

Tutoring

Startup cost: $92.5K - $139.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 95/0

53. Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services

Commercial cleaning

Startup cost: $59.5K - $107.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 134/0

54. Zerorez Franchising Systems

Carpet and surface cleaning

Startup cost: $76.3K - $182.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 50/1

55. Tutu School

Children's ballet schools

Startup cost: $73.7K - $135.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 27/3

56. Assisted Living Locators

Senior-care referrals and senior-living placement

Startup cost: $64.95K - $77.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 80/2

57. HouseMaster

Home inspections and related services

Startup cost: $61.1K - $106.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 304/0

58. Kitchen Tune-Up

Residential and commercial kitchen and bath remodeling

Startup cost: $71.9K - $105.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 190/0

59. Liberty Tax Service

Tax preparation, electronic filing

Startup cost: $58.7K - $71.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,104/248

60. JEI Learning Center

Individualized supplemental education

Startup cost: $66.3K - $110K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 292/232

61. Senior Care Authority

Senior-care placement and consulting

Startup cost: $62.5K - $81.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 59/2

62. InXpress

Shipping services

Startup cost: $84.6K - $174.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 325/0

63. Sylvan Learning

Individualized supplemental education

Startup cost: $70.98K - $159.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 574/11

64. Crestcom International

Leadership development and sales training

Startup cost: $85.3K - $101.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 188/0

65. Our Town America

Direct-mail advertising to new movers

Startup cost: $63.3K - $86.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 65/0

66. Assisting Hands Home Care

Home health care, respite care

Startup cost: $77.1K - $149K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 110/4

67. Mr. Appliance

Residential and commercial appliance installation and repairs

Startup cost: $60.8K - $139.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 230/0

68. Merle Norman Cosmetics

Cosmetics and skin-care products

Startup cost: $30.7K - $188.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,131/1

Note: The low end of Merle Norman Cosmetics' investment range applies only to opening a studio within an existing business. Franchisees starting a new stand-alone studio will invest more than $50,000.

69. All County Property Management Franchise

Property management

Startup cost: $66.95K - $98.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 49/1

70. Executive Home Care

Home healthcare

Startup cost: $99.7K - $169.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 23/1

71. Apex Leadership Co.

Elementary-school fundraising programs

Startup cost: $80.5K - $113.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 88/8

72. Wine & Design

Paint-and-sip studios

Startup cost: $67.3K - $167.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 75/0

73. Fastest Labs

Drug, alcohol, and DNA testing, background screening

Startup cost: $79.9K - $114.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 31/1

74. Caring Senior Service

Nonmedical home care

Startup cost: $77.98K - $121.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 51/5

75. HomeWell Senior Care

Home care

Startup cost: $70.5K - $130.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 60/0

76. Real Property Management

Property management

Startup cost: $86.8K - $117.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 310/0

77. Five Star Painting

Residential and commercial painting

Startup cost: $69.7K - $179.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 181/0

78. Expense Reduction Analysts

Business consulting

Startup cost: $66K - $85.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 690/6

79. Lice Clinics of America

Lice-treatment services and products

Startup cost: $68K - $104.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 193/1

80. U.S. Lawns

Commercial grounds care

Startup cost: $39.8K - $81.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 251/0

Note: The low end of U.S. Lawns' investment range applies only to the conversion of an existing business. Franchisees starting a new business will invest more than $50,000.

81. Mad Science Group

Science education and entertainment programs

Startup cost: $74.8K - $110.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 143/1

82. LearningRx

Learning enhancement, cognitive training, reading training

Startup cost: $91.5K - $198K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 67/1

83. High Touch-High Tech

Science enrichment activities for schools/parties

Startup cost: $62.8K - $69K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 30/4

84. The Cleaning Authority

Environmentally friendly residential cleaning

Startup cost: $71.3K - $167.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 225/3

85. Archadeck Outdoor Living

Outdoor living space design and construction

Startup cost: $38.8K - $103.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 53/2

Note: The low end of Archadeck Outdoor Living's investment range applies only to converting or adding on to an existing business. Franchisees starting a new business will invest more than $50,000.

86. Grasons Co. Estate Sale Services

Estate sales, online auctions, staging

Startup cost: $68.9K - $131K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 28/0

87. The Glass Guru

Window and glass restoration, repair, and replacement

Startup cost: $72.8K - $179.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 87/0

88. Relocation Strategies

Corporate transition consulting, project management

Startup cost: $62.5K - $88.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 18/1

89. Sparkle Wash International

Pressure washing, restoration, and preservation services

Startup cost: $52.1K - $121.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 75/2

90. Supporting Strategies

Bookkeeping and operational support for small businesses

Startup cost: $76.9K - $102.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 85/0

91. Money Mailer Franchise

Direct-mail, online, and mobile marketing services

Startup cost: $50.2K - $77K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 168/65

92. Dryer Vent Wizard International

Dryer-vent cleaning, replacement

Startup cost: $59.7K - $151.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 90/0

93. Home Helpers Home Care

Medical/nonmedical home care; monitoring products and services

Startup cost: $75.9K - $127.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 318/0

94. Handyman Matters Franchise

Residential and commercial repairs, maintenance, and improvements

Startup cost: $82.8K - $127.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 125/5

95. Welcomemat Services

Direct-mail advertising to new movers and local digital marketing

Startup cost: $60.96K - $89.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 48/27

96. Keyrenter Property Management

Residential property management

Startup cost: $55.1K - $99.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 28/3

97. WSI

Digital marketing agencies

Startup cost: $64.5K - $94.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 841/0

98. The Entrepreneur's Source

Franchise/business coaching and development

Startup cost: $86.8K - $110.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 104/0

99. ShelfGenie Franchise Systems

Custom pull-out shelving for cabinets and pantries

Startup cost: $68.6K - $103.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 124/34