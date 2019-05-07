The Top 100 Franchises for Less Than $100,000 in 2019
Looking for a franchise that fits your budget? The following are the top franchises that can be started for less than $100,000, ranked based on the scores they received in the 2019 Franchise 500.
This list is not intended as a recommendation of any particular company. To find the right opportunity for you, regardless of cost, it’s important that you do your due diligence. Carefully read the company’s franchise disclosure document, consult with a franchise attorney and an accountant, and talk to existing and former franchisees about their experiences.
1. Baskin-Robbins
Ice cream, frozen yogurt, frozen beverages
Startup cost: $93.6K - $401.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 8,011/0
2. Kumon Math & Reading Centers
Supplemental education
Startup cost: $69.6K - $148.96K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 25,854/27
3. CPR-Cell Phone Repair
Electronics repairs and sales
Startup cost: $55.7K - $170.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 507/4
4. HomeVestors of America
Home buying, repair, and selling
Startup cost: $53K - $421.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 980/0
5. Matco Tools
Mechanics' tools and equipment
Startup cost: $91.8K - $269.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,791/2
6. Merry Maids
Residential cleaning
Startup cost: $86.8K - $123.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,719/5
7. Mosquito Joe
Outdoor pest control
Startup cost: $90.6K - $135.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 286/2
8. 911 Restoration
Residential and commercial property restoration
Startup cost: $70.1K - $226.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 179/0
9. Weed Man
Lawn care
Startup cost: $68.5K - $85.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 342/0
10. The Maids
Residential cleaning
Startup cost: $63.3K - $141.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,243/144
11. MaidPro
Residential cleaning
Startup cost: $57.6K - $207.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 251/1
12. Realty One Group
Real estate
Startup cost: $54.3K - $227.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 99/21
13. Patrice & Associates
Hospitality, retail, and sales recruiting
Startup cost: $90.95K - $108K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 141/1
14. Restoration 1
Water, fire, smoke, and mold restoration
Startup cost: $77.95K - $182.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 166/0
15. Dale Carnegie Training
Workplace training and development
Startup cost: $52.2K - $226.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 271/2
16. Miracle Method Surface Refinishing
Kitchen and bathroom surface refinishing
Startup cost: $83.4K - $128.99K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 149/1
17. BrightStar Care
Medical/nonmedical home care, medical staffing
Startup cost: $94.6K - $153.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 328/4
18. Pop-A-Lock Franchise System
Mobile locksmith and security services
Startup cost: $96.9K - $130.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 558/4
19. Fibrenew
Leather, plastic, and vinyl restoration and repair
Startup cost: $94.1K - $106.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 239/0
20. Pinot's Palette
Paint-and-sip studios
Startup cost: $97.5K - $305K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 137/2
21. Right at Home
Home care, medical staffing
Startup cost: $79.3K - $137.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 579/0
22. Creative Colors International
Upholstery repair and replacement
Startup cost: $95.1K - $122.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 80/3
23. Color Glo International
Leather, vinyl, fabric, carpet, and surface repair and restoration
Startup cost: $56.3K - $61.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 143/0
24. Fiesta Auto Insurance and Tax
Insurance and tax-preparation services
Startup cost: $67.1K - $120.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 196/0
25. GYMGUYZ
Mobile personal training
Startup cost: $56.1K - $121.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 162/4
26. Furniture Medic
Furniture and wood restoration, repair, and refinishing
Startup cost: $80.4K - $90.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 349/0
27. Orion Food Systems
Fast-food systems for nontraditional markets
Startup cost: $59.5K - $140K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1006/0
28. Eye Level Learning Centers
Supplemental education
Startup cost: $76.3K - $143.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 818/814
29. Bin There Dump That
Residential-friendly dumpster rentals
Startup cost: $73.1K - $128.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 148/0
30. The Screenmobile
Mobile window and door screening
Startup cost: $83.8K - $164.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 108/1
31. ServiceMaster Clean/ServiceMaster Restore
Commercial/residential cleaning, disaster restoration
Startup cost: $92.98K - $300.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,467/10
Note: ServiceMaster's commercial/residential cleaning business models can be started for less than $100,000, but its disaster restoration model cannot.
32. Signal 88 Security
Private security guard and patrol services
Startup cost: $46.95K - $218.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 405/0
Note: The low end of Signal 88 Security's investment range is possible with vehicle financing. Without financing, startup costs are more likely to be greater than $50,000.
33. Transworld Business Advisors
Business brokerages; franchise consulting
Startup cost: $74.9K - $97.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 274/0
34. American Leak Detection
Concealed water, gas, and sewer leak-detection
Startup cost: $76.8K - $259.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 162/13
35. AmeriSpec Home Inspection Services
Home inspections
Startup cost: $52.9K - $66.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 274/0
36. 360 Painting
Residential and commercial painting
Startup cost: $85.5K - $132.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 111/0
37. GoliathTech
Foundation systems for the construction industry
Startup cost: $72.9K - $176K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 202/0
38. Amada Senior Care
Home care and assisted-living placement
Startup cost: $85K - $178.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 82/0
39. HomeTeam Inspection Service
Home inspections
Startup cost: $50.1K - $76.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 169/0
40. Two Maids & A Mop
Residential cleaning
Startup cost: $56K - $136.97K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 59/2
41. ASP-America's Swimming Pool Co.
Swimming pool maintenance, repairs, and renovations
Startup cost: $96.2K - $143.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 265/0
42. Poolwerx
Pool and spa maintenance, service, remodeling, and supplies
Startup cost: $93K - $309.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 142/5
43. Bio-One
Crime-scene and trauma-scene cleaning
Startup cost: $80.8K - $124.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 62/0
44. Precision Door Service
Garage-door repairs and installation
Startup cost: $70.9K - $306.95K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 89/1
45. Pronto Insurance
Insurance
Startup cost: $33.8K - $94.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 54/207
Note: The low end of Pronto Insurance's investment range applies only to the conversion of an existing business. Franchisees starting a new business will invest more than $50,000.
46. Tutor Doctor
Tutoring
Startup cost: $68.5K - $101.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 554/1
47. Totally Nutz
Cinnamon-glazed almonds, pecans, and cashews
Startup cost: $59.9K - $258.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 24/11
48. Maid Brigade
Residential cleaning
Startup cost: $73.5K - $95.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 447/0
49. Gateway Newstands
Newsstand and sundry stores
Startup cost: $55.9K - $501.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 367/0
50. Padgett Business Services
Financial, payroll, consulting, and tax services
Startup cost: $20.2K - $99.97K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 343/0
Note: The low end of Padgett Business Service's investment range applies only to the conversion of an existing business. Franchisees starting a new business will invest more than $50,000.
51. Five Star Bath Solutions
Bathroom remodeling
Startup cost: $75.5K - $141.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 33/1
52. The Tutoring Center Franchise
Tutoring
Startup cost: $92.5K - $139.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 95/0
53. Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services
Commercial cleaning
Startup cost: $59.5K - $107.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 134/0
54. Zerorez Franchising Systems
Carpet and surface cleaning
Startup cost: $76.3K - $182.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 50/1
55. Tutu School
Children's ballet schools
Startup cost: $73.7K - $135.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 27/3
56. Assisted Living Locators
Senior-care referrals and senior-living placement
Startup cost: $64.95K - $77.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 80/2
57. HouseMaster
Home inspections and related services
Startup cost: $61.1K - $106.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 304/0
58. Kitchen Tune-Up
Residential and commercial kitchen and bath remodeling
Startup cost: $71.9K - $105.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 190/0
59. Liberty Tax Service
Tax preparation, electronic filing
Startup cost: $58.7K - $71.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,104/248
60. JEI Learning Center
Individualized supplemental education
Startup cost: $66.3K - $110K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 292/232
61. Senior Care Authority
Senior-care placement and consulting
Startup cost: $62.5K - $81.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 59/2
62. InXpress
Shipping services
Startup cost: $84.6K - $174.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 325/0
63. Sylvan Learning
Individualized supplemental education
Startup cost: $70.98K - $159.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 574/11
64. Crestcom International
Leadership development and sales training
Startup cost: $85.3K - $101.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 188/0
65. Our Town America
Direct-mail advertising to new movers
Startup cost: $63.3K - $86.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 65/0
66. Assisting Hands Home Care
Home health care, respite care
Startup cost: $77.1K - $149K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 110/4
67. Mr. Appliance
Residential and commercial appliance installation and repairs
Startup cost: $60.8K - $139.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 230/0
68. Merle Norman Cosmetics
Cosmetics and skin-care products
Startup cost: $30.7K - $188.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,131/1
Note: The low end of Merle Norman Cosmetics' investment range applies only to opening a studio within an existing business. Franchisees starting a new stand-alone studio will invest more than $50,000.
69. All County Property Management Franchise
Property management
Startup cost: $66.95K - $98.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 49/1
70. Executive Home Care
Home healthcare
Startup cost: $99.7K - $169.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 23/1
71. Apex Leadership Co.
Elementary-school fundraising programs
Startup cost: $80.5K - $113.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 88/8
72. Wine & Design
Paint-and-sip studios
Startup cost: $67.3K - $167.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 75/0
73. Fastest Labs
Drug, alcohol, and DNA testing, background screening
Startup cost: $79.9K - $114.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 31/1
74. Caring Senior Service
Nonmedical home care
Startup cost: $77.98K - $121.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 51/5
75. HomeWell Senior Care
Home care
Startup cost: $70.5K - $130.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 60/0
76. Real Property Management
Property management
Startup cost: $86.8K - $117.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 310/0
77. Five Star Painting
Residential and commercial painting
Startup cost: $69.7K - $179.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 181/0
78. Expense Reduction Analysts
Business consulting
Startup cost: $66K - $85.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 690/6
79. Lice Clinics of America
Lice-treatment services and products
Startup cost: $68K - $104.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 193/1
80. U.S. Lawns
Commercial grounds care
Startup cost: $39.8K - $81.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 251/0
Note: The low end of U.S. Lawns' investment range applies only to the conversion of an existing business. Franchisees starting a new business will invest more than $50,000.
81. Mad Science Group
Science education and entertainment programs
Startup cost: $74.8K - $110.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 143/1
82. LearningRx
Learning enhancement, cognitive training, reading training
Startup cost: $91.5K - $198K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 67/1
83. High Touch-High Tech
Science enrichment activities for schools/parties
Startup cost: $62.8K - $69K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 30/4
84. The Cleaning Authority
Environmentally friendly residential cleaning
Startup cost: $71.3K - $167.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 225/3
85. Archadeck Outdoor Living
Outdoor living space design and construction
Startup cost: $38.8K - $103.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 53/2
Note: The low end of Archadeck Outdoor Living's investment range applies only to converting or adding on to an existing business. Franchisees starting a new business will invest more than $50,000.
86. Grasons Co. Estate Sale Services
Estate sales, online auctions, staging
Startup cost: $68.9K - $131K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 28/0
87. The Glass Guru
Window and glass restoration, repair, and replacement
Startup cost: $72.8K - $179.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 87/0
88. Relocation Strategies
Corporate transition consulting, project management
Startup cost: $62.5K - $88.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 18/1
89. Sparkle Wash International
Pressure washing, restoration, and preservation services
Startup cost: $52.1K - $121.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 75/2
90. Supporting Strategies
Bookkeeping and operational support for small businesses
Startup cost: $76.9K - $102.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 85/0
91. Money Mailer Franchise
Direct-mail, online, and mobile marketing services
Startup cost: $50.2K - $77K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 168/65
92. Dryer Vent Wizard International
Dryer-vent cleaning, replacement
Startup cost: $59.7K - $151.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 90/0
93. Home Helpers Home Care
Medical/nonmedical home care; monitoring products and services
Startup cost: $75.9K - $127.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 318/0
94. Handyman Matters Franchise
Residential and commercial repairs, maintenance, and improvements
Startup cost: $82.8K - $127.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 125/5
95. Welcomemat Services
Direct-mail advertising to new movers and local digital marketing
Startup cost: $60.96K - $89.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 48/27
96. Keyrenter Property Management
Residential property management
Startup cost: $55.1K - $99.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 28/3
97. WSI
Digital marketing agencies
Startup cost: $64.5K - $94.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 841/0
98. The Entrepreneur's Source
Franchise/business coaching and development
Startup cost: $86.8K - $110.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 104/0
99. ShelfGenie Franchise Systems
Custom pull-out shelving for cabinets and pantries
Startup cost: $68.6K - $103.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 124/34
100. Doc Popcorn
Kettle-cooked popcorn
Startup cost: $46.9K - $353.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 95/1
Note: The low end of Doc Popcorn's investment range applies only to existing Dippin' Dots franchisees who receive a reduced franchise fee.