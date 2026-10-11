Give Your Business Microsoft Office for Life for Just $29.97

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TL;DR: Get Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and more with a lifetime Microsoft Office Professional 2021 license for $29.97 (reg. $219.99).

A surprising number of people pay for Microsoft’s core apps through a Microsoft 365 subscription, whether or not they use every feature. Chances are, they’re using at most three apps. A Microsoft Office Professional 2021 lifetime license allows you to get those apps for $29.97 (reg. $219.99). One purchase installs Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, Publisher, Access, and the free version of Teams on a single Windows PC.

One payment instead of a yearly renewal

A Microsoft 365 Personal subscription costs $99.99 per year, with no cap on how long you keep paying. This license costs $29.97 one time, so it comes out ahead within the first year. Your license is tied to the device rather than to a Microsoft account, and this purchase covers a single Windows PC for home or work. As long as your computer works, the apps will too.

You get the license key and download link instantly via email after purchase, and you have 7 days to redeem the code. This version installs on Windows 10 and 11, not on Windows 7 or 8.

One important note: It is not compatible with running Office in Parallels or other virtual machines.

For a solo founder or a small team outfitting a new machine, a one-time license keeps a core productivity cost off the recurring budget.

Own your core productivity apps once instead of renting them every year.

Get a Microsoft Office Professional 2021 lifetime license on sale for $29.97 (reg. $219.99).

StackSocial prices subject to change.