How Erin Andrews Turned Rejection Into the Ultimate Motivator: 'Thrive on the Power of No' Legendary NFL sideline reporter and entrepreneur Erin Andrews breaks down her game plan for success.

By Dan Bova

Key Takeaways

  • WEAR by Erin Andrews, co-founded by Andrews and Constance Schwartz-Morini in 2019, began with NFL-licensed gear for women, and quickly expanded into multiple leagues and sports, including a multi-year agreement with the WWE.
  • Andrews says her "head exploded" when she saw Taylor Swift in WEAR gear at a Chiefs game for the first time.
  • She is a cervical cancer survivor, with her diagnosis inspiring the pursuit of her dream to launch WEAR and empower women.

As football fans tweak their fantasy lineups and stock the fridge with enough chicken wings to feed a pack of bears, we're checking back in with Erin Andrews, the GOAT sideline reporter and trailblazing entrepreneur behind WEAR by Erin Andrews.

Created by Andrews and co-founder Constance Schwartz-Morini in 2019, the brand was inspired by their frustrations in finding officially licensed fan gear that was also fashionable. They began with the NFL and quickly expanded into multiple leagues and sports, including a multi-year agreement with the WWE that was announced this summer.

On an episode of How Success Happens, Erin Andrews discussed her amazing journey from sports broadcasting to launching a thriving apparel business, breaking down her approach to risk-taking, creative leadership, and the importance of self-confidence—plus giving her firsthand perspective on the Taylor Swift Effect in the NFL.

You can watch our conversation above and read on for three success takeaways from one of the best in the football broadcasting biz.

1. Turn Gaps Into Opportunities

Inspired by the lack of fashion-forward fan apparel for women, Erin reveals, "If you really want a product, but it doesn't exist, do what I did: launch a company to make it yourself."

Takeaway: Identify where the market falls short—then courageously create the solution.

2. Use Rejection as Fuel
When Andrews and her co-founder, Constance Schwartz-Morini, first pitched their idea, industry insiders were skeptical. Instead of giving up, they used the rejection to motivate them. Schwartz-Morini says, "Erin and I thrive on the power of 'no.' It puts the battery in our back to prove the establishment wrong".

Takeaway: Let negative feedback strengthen your resolve to prove your concept's value.

3. Forget Balance, Prioritize Passion

When asked how she divides her time between her demanding broadcasting career and running a company, Andrews is candid: "There's no such thing as balance. You make time for what you care about". She emphasizes that when you are passionate about what you're doing, the effort is worthwhile, and she surrounds herself with a strong team to bring her vision to life.

Takeaway: Focus your energy on the projects you genuinely love, and build a reliable team to support you.

Dan Bova

Entrepreneur Staff

VP of Special Projects

Dan Bova is the VP of Special Projects at Entrepreneur.com. He previously worked at Jimmy Kimmel Live, Maxim, and Spy magazine. His latest books for kids include This Day in History, Car and Driver's Trivia ZoneRoad & Track Crew's Big & Fast Cars, The Big Little Book of Awesome Stuff, and Wendell the Werewolf

Read his humor column This Should Be Fun if you want to feel better about yourself.

