As football fans tweak their fantasy lineups and stock the fridge with enough chicken wings to feed a pack of bears, we're checking back in with Erin Andrews, the GOAT sideline reporter and trailblazing entrepreneur behind WEAR by Erin Andrews.

Created by Andrews and co-founder Constance Schwartz-Morini in 2019, the brand was inspired by their frustrations in finding officially licensed fan gear that was also fashionable. They began with the NFL and quickly expanded into multiple leagues and sports, including a multi-year agreement with the WWE that was announced this summer.

On an episode of How Success Happens, Erin Andrews discussed her amazing journey from sports broadcasting to launching a thriving apparel business, breaking down her approach to risk-taking, creative leadership, and the importance of self-confidence—plus giving her firsthand perspective on the Taylor Swift Effect in the NFL.

You can watch our conversation above and read on for three success takeaways from one of the best in the football broadcasting biz.

1. Turn Gaps Into Opportunities

Inspired by the lack of fashion-forward fan apparel for women, Erin reveals, "If you really want a product, but it doesn't exist, do what I did: launch a company to make it yourself."

Takeaway: Identify where the market falls short—then courageously create the solution.

2. Use Rejection as Fuel

When Andrews and her co-founder, Constance Schwartz-Morini, first pitched their idea, industry insiders were skeptical. Instead of giving up, they used the rejection to motivate them. Schwartz-Morini says, "Erin and I thrive on the power of 'no.' It puts the battery in our back to prove the establishment wrong".

Takeaway: Let negative feedback strengthen your resolve to prove your concept's value.

3. Forget Balance, Prioritize Passion

When asked how she divides her time between her demanding broadcasting career and running a company, Andrews is candid: "There's no such thing as balance. You make time for what you care about". She emphasizes that when you are passionate about what you're doing, the effort is worthwhile, and she surrounds herself with a strong team to bring her vision to life.

Takeaway: Focus your energy on the projects you genuinely love, and build a reliable team to support you.

