To Celebrate National Hamburger Day, Here are 8 Franchises That Know How to Hit the Spot

In the mood for a happy meal or a milkshake? Chances are you’ve probably stopped at McDonald’s once or twice.

As one of the largest fast food franchises in the world, McDonald’s has a humble beginning. In 1954, Ray Kroc, a milkshake mixer salesman, discovered a McDonald’s was using several mixers at once. Impressed, he suggested the restaurant, run by two brothers, start franchising, so he could sell even more milkshake makers.

Becoming a business partner, he opened the first McDonald’s as a franchisee in Des Plaines, Ill. in 1955.

Since then, the business has grown so vast that its golden arches are recognized all over the world. Its famous hamburgers, fries, chicken, breakfast items, salads and milkshakes have also earned the franchise the No. 6 spot on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list.