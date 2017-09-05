5 Coffee and Diner Franchises That Are Perfect for Fall

Nothing says fall like a warm cup of coffee and a hot, delicious meal.

September 5, 2017

As an entrepreneur, odds are pretty high that coffee is already part of your daily routine. That kick of caffeine can help you get out of bed and start your day. (The aroma doesn't hurt either.)

And while a cup of joe is good year-round, there's something about the fall and coffee. Though I drink a cup or two of coffee almost every day, it doesn't taste as good as when it's paired with a couple of flapjacks and a cool autumn morning.

If you're like me and the fall is giving you thoughts of coffee and diners, then check out these cafes from our Franchise 500 list to see if you might be interested in investing in one of them, so you can keep that autumn feel all year.

