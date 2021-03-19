The Top 10 Franchises That Can Be Run Part-Time From Home or Through a Mobile Unit
Entrepreneur has been ranking the top 500 franchises in America through six different decades now, using a five-pillar system that helps us evaluate the hundreds of entries we receive every year. Those five pillars are:
- Costs and fees, which includes aspects like the franchise fee, total investment and royalty fees.
- Size and growth. For example, how many open and operating units does a franchise have? What is the growth rate, and how often does the franchise experience unit closures?
- Support, focusing on training times, marketing support, operational support, franchisor infrastructure, financing availability and litigation.
- Brand strength. How far does the brand’s name go with your potential customers? What is its social media following, history in business and experience with franchising?
- Financial strength and stability, which centers on the franchisor’s audited financial statements.
These 10 businesses ranked at the top of our list among franchises that can be run part-time from home or through a mobile unit. Check out the slideshow to see if one of them might make sense for your lifestyle.
1. Jan-Pro Franchising Int'l. Inc.
- Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list rank: 27
- Started franchising: 1992
- Total units: 10,118
- Initial franchise fee: $2,520 to $44,000
Jan-Pro franchises offer commercial cleaning services for businesses and offers franchisees a variety of investment options. The company website states you can start a franchise with a minimum of $1,250 for a down payment and $900 for its starter kit, but depending on your ambitions, the plan could cost as much as $50,000.
2. Anago Cleaning Systems
- Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list rank: 33
- Started franchising: 1991
- Total units: 1,711
- Initial franchise fee: $5,015 to $31,000
Anago Cleaning Systems offers two options for its franchisees: a master franchisee who purchases an exclusive territory and sells unit franchises to individuals while securing cleaning contracts from local businesses, and the unit franchisees who operate the cleaning business as a low-cost, part-time-optional investment.
3. HomeVestors of America Inc.
- Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list rank: 36
- Started franchising: 1996
- Total units: 1,122
- Initial franchise fee: $32,000 to $70,000
4. Cruise Planners
- Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list rank: 37
- Started franchising: 1999
- Total units: 3,151
- Initial franchise fee: $695 to $10,995
Cruise Planners is a home-based travel agent network connected to American Express Travel Services. Its remote culture and software gives franchisees the ability to set their own schedules and run their business from anywhere.
5. Dream Vacations
- Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list rank: 65
- Started franchising: 1992
- Total units: 1,553
- Initial franchise fee: $495 to $9,800
6. Monster Tree Service
- Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list rank: 71
- Started franchising: 2012
- Total units: 152
- Initial franchise fee: $49,500
7. Stratus Building Solutions
- Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list rank: 75
- Started franchising: 2006
- Total units: 2,030
- Initial franchise fee: $3,600 to $69,000
8. Snapology
- Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list rank: 114
- Started franchising: 2015
- Total units: 155
- Initial franchise fee: $24,900 to $67,500
The Snapology website describes the business model as a “low-cost, home-based franchise.” Franchisees offer a range of services for children, including STEM and robotics programs, pre-school classes and birthday parties.
9. STEM for Kids
- Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list rank: 173
- Started franchising: 2014
- Total units: 122
- Initial franchise fee: $39,500
10. Destination Athlete LLC
- Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list rank: 211
- Started franchising: 2008
- Total units: 151
- Initial franchise fee: $20,000 to $50,000