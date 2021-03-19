The Top 10 Franchises That Can Be Run Part-Time From Home or Through a Mobile Unit

Looking to start a franchise but have limited time? These options might just work for you.

March 19, 2021 4 min read

Entrepreneur has been ranking the top 500 franchises in America through six different decades now, using a five-pillar system that helps us evaluate the hundreds of entries we receive every year. Those five pillars are:

Costs and fees, which includes aspects like the franchise fee, total investment and royalty fees. Size and growth. For example, how many open and operating units does a franchise have? What is the growth rate, and how often does the franchise experience unit closures? Support, focusing on training times, marketing support, operational support, franchisor infrastructure, financing availability and litigation. Brand strength. How far does the brand’s name go with your potential customers? What is its social media following, history in business and experience with franchising? Financial strength and stability, which centers on the franchisor’s audited financial statements.

These 10 businesses ranked at the top of our list among franchises that can be run part-time from home or through a mobile unit. Check out the slideshow to see if one of them might make sense for your lifestyle.