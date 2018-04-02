April Fools Day
Marketing
Elon Musk Jokes Tesla Is Bankrupt, and Other Great April Fool's Day Pranks
Brands didn't hold back this year, mocking themselves a little and their competitors a lot.
More From This Topic
Richard Branson
Richard Branson's Biggest Mistake: Inventing the iPod… as a Prank
The entrepreneur ultimately only pranked himself when he failed to follow through on his fictional 'Music Box' concept.
Tech Addiction
Netflix Invents Apple Watch Alternative in Hilarious New Parody (VIDEO)
The streaming giant has unveiled a cutting-edge timepiece of its own, which literally allows users to watch Netflix around the clock.
April Fools Day
An April Fool's Day Prank Led This Burger Chain to Start Selling Milkshakes Made With Crickets
After receiving an enthusiastic response for the fictional Cricket Milkshake, Wayback Burgers decided to make the protein-rich prank a reality.
Fashion
If You Thought Selfie Sticks Made You Look Ridiculous, Get Ready for Selfie Shoes!
They're just an April Fool's Day prank. And thank goodness for that.
No Joke: Google's Groundbreaking Gmail Platform Turns 10 Today
On April Fools' Day in 2004, Google unveiled Gmail as an invite-only, beta rollout.
April Fools Day
So Google's Hiring a Pokémon Master, Eh? The Best April Fools' Day Pranks of 2014
From Google's 'Pokémon Masters' to Virgin's 'Cancun Afternoon,' a look at the most outrageous pranks we've seen so far.
Technology
Gotcha! A Roundup of April Fools' Day Pranks From Around Tech and Social Media
How some companies are having fun on this popular holiday.
Technology
April Fools: 4 Apps for Office Pranks
Try one of these apps for a little light-hearted fun at your office.
Marketing
April Fools' Day at The Office
See what tricks entrepreneurial companies have up their sleeves.