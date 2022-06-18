Build a Smarter Business

presented by:
'Rules Are Suggestions': This Fashion Founder Is Using AI to Eliminate the Industry's Massive Sizing and Waste Problems

Laws of Motion founder Carly Bigi is building for the conscientious consumer who values personalization, inclusivity and sustainability.

Amanda Breen

Hafiz Sikder

How AI Can Prevent Problematic Gambling in the Mobile Betting World

As mobile sports betting and iGaming become more popular, the companies behind them are finding new ways to increase player safety.

Declan Raines

These 5 Freelance Jobs Are Being Transformed by AI

AI has made an unmistakable impact in every industry, and it performs even better with the help of humans. These five freelance jobs are evidence.

Jaideep Singh

5 Worst Gen Z Myths Debunked

Here's the hard data on what younger members of the workforce are really looking for in a career.

Paul Rubenstein

Think This Way If You Want to Set Your Business Up for Success

Authentic, compassionate, transparent leaders with an added dash of curiosity are the future.

Joanna Swash

5 Things All Employees Want. How Many Do You Offer?

Leaders should pay close attention to the following needs their teams are afraid to negotiate.

Eric 'ERock' Christopher
Committed to Equity and Inclusion in HR? Change These Two Policies.

If an organization seeks to retain an engaged workforce, an equitable approach to re-entering the workplace is required.

Nika White

What Impact Will Fintech Have on the Future of Investing?

Experts predict that the Fintech industry will exceed $300 billion globally by the end of 2022. What are the main trends to watch and how is suppose to impact the investment world?

Baruch Mann (Silvermann)
So Your Employees Don't Want to Come Back to the Office. Here's How to Create Purpose and Culture in Remote Teams

Creating a common purpose among teams that are spread out across the globe is a new challenge entrepreneurs face.

Kenny Au

Asking Your Team 'How Can I Help?' Improves Business Performance in These 5 Ways

Why this simple question fuels a company culture committed to enhanced results.

Michelle Van Slyke
Anton Liaskovskyi

