How a $9 Billion Startup Deceived Silicon Valley
How a $9 Billion Startup Deceived Silicon Valley

Author John Carreyrou of 'Bad Blood' -- which documents the rise and fall of Theranos -- explains how Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes got away with deception for as long as she did.
8 min read
Very Unattractive People Earn Significantly More Money, Study Says
Very Unattractive People Earn Significantly More Money, Study Says

Lindsay Dodgson | 2 min read
Need Extra Storage? Try DNA.
Need Extra Storage? Try DNA.

Troy Dreier | 13 min read
Why Microsoft Just Bought 10 Million Strands of DNA
Why Microsoft Just Bought 10 Million Strands of DNA

David Meyer | 2 min read
Being a Morning Person Is in Your DNA, Says 23andMe
Being a Morning Person Is in Your DNA, Says 23andMe

Hilary Brueck | 2 min read

Scientists and Ethicists Encourage Caution at Gene Summit
Scientists and Ethicists Encourage Caution at Gene Summit

The effectiveness and safety of gene editing is still unknown.
Reuters | 2 min read
Are We 5 Years Away From Being Able to Reverse Aging?
Are We 5 Years Away From Being Able to Reverse Aging?

One Harvard Medical School genetics professor thinks so.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
Genetically-Altered Mosquitoes May Be Key to Eradicating Malaria, Study Shows
Genetically-Altered Mosquitoes May Be Key to Eradicating Malaria, Study Shows

Scientists at the University of California inserted heritable, malaria-blocking genes into mosquitoes and observed encouraging results.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
New Research Shows DNA Can Be Altered by Trauma, Passed On to Offspring
New Research Shows DNA Can Be Altered by Trauma, Passed On to Offspring

We pass down more than just height and eye color. Science has shown that we can pass down our environmental experiences through DNA.
Carly Okyle | 4 min read
3D-Printed DNA 'Bunnies' Could Deliver Drugs Into Your Body
3D-Printed DNA 'Bunnies' Could Deliver Drugs Into Your Body

These colorful animals are more than just cute.
Steve Dent | 2 min read
Understand Your Entrepreneurial DNA Before You Start Up
Understand Your Entrepreneurial DNA Before You Start Up

Do you fall into one of these four quadrants? Determining your type can help you get off on the right foot.
Martin Zwilling | 4 min read
Amazon, Google Race to Get Your DNA Into the Cloud
Amazon, Google Race to Get Your DNA Into the Cloud

Both companies are seeking bragging rights in helping scientists make new medical discoveries and market share in a business that may be worth $1 billion a year by 2018.
Reuters | 6 min read
Your DNA Might Determine If You're an Early Bird or a Night Owl
Your DNA Might Determine If You're an Early Bird or a Night Owl

Geneticists say they have learned more about the human body's circadian rhythms.
Carly Okyle | 3 min read
FDA Grants 23andMe Approval to Sell Test for Rare Genetic Condition
FDA Grants 23andMe Approval to Sell Test for Rare Genetic Condition

It's a small but definite step towards 23andMe's goal of selling DNA kits again.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
Do You Have Entrepreneurial DNA?
Do You Have Entrepreneurial DNA?

Take this quiz and find out!
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 2 min read
