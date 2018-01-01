Evan Spiegel

Fashion Victim: Snapchat Founder Evan Spiegel Mugs in Bizarre Photoshoot for Italian Vogue
Image

Here's what not to do when you're a 25-year-old billionaire.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read

Here's what not to do when you're a 25-year-old billionaire.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Stephen Colbert Lets the Crazy Questions Fly With Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel (WATCH)
Snapchat

Stephen Colbert Lets the Crazy Questions Fly With Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel (WATCH)

Spiegel, the world's youngest billionaire, discussed his ballsy move of turning down Facebook's offer and elections on The Late Show.
Kate Taylor | 1 min read
5 Facts About Evan Spiegel, Snapchat's Often Controversial Co-Founder
Entrepreneurs

5 Facts About Evan Spiegel, Snapchat's Often Controversial Co-Founder

Insights into the life and style of the ephemeral messaging app's controversial co-founder and CEO.
Laura Entis | 5 min read
GoPro Goes VR, Snapchat CEO Wants to IPO: Your Weekly News
Weekly News Roundup

GoPro Goes VR, Snapchat CEO Wants to IPO: Your Weekly News

Evan Spiegel reveals his interest to take his app company public, Yelp enters e-commerce and U.S. entrepreneurship makes a comeback.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 4 min read
Snapchat CEO Says Company Plans to IPO
IPO

Snapchat CEO Says Company Plans to IPO

When that might happen isn't so clear.
Reuters | 1 min read
The 3 Smartest Things Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel Told Grads
Snapchat

The 3 Smartest Things Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel Told Grads

The founder and CEO of mobile app Snapchat spoke at the University of Southern California Marshall undergraduate commencement ceremony. Here's a synopsis of his best thoughts.
Catherine Clifford | 5 min read
Snapchat Management Holds Talks With Saudi's Prince Alwaleed
Snapchat

The mobile messaging app is looking abroad for additional funding.
Reuters | 1 min read

The mobile messaging app is looking abroad for additional funding.
Reuters | 1 min read
Why Snapchat Is Worth $19 Billion (Or More)
Valuations

Why Snapchat Is Worth $19 Billion (Or More)

And it's got nothing to do with messages that self-destruct.
Andrew Nusca | 3 min read
Snapchat Seeks New Funding at Up to $19 Billion Valuation
Snapchat

Snapchat Seeks New Funding at Up to $19 Billion Valuation

The popular messaging app is looking to raise as much as $500 million.
Reuters | 2 min read
Snapchat's Evan Spiegel Has Eyes for Taylor Swift's Record Label
Snapchat

That's what people say, mmm-mmm.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read

That's what people say, mmm-mmm.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
