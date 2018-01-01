FDA

Get Ready for Digital Pills: FDA Clears Self-Tracking Drug
Medical

Get Ready for Digital Pills: FDA Clears Self-Tracking Drug

The drug, which contains a tiny ingestible sensor, is designed for patients with mental illness.
Michael Kan | 3 min read
Chipotle Hires Former Critic to Help Improve Food Safety
Chipotle

Chipotle Hires Former Critic to Help Improve Food Safety

David Acheson, a former official at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, was brought on as an adviser.
Carly Okyle | 5 min read
FDA Investigating Video of Man Peeing on Assembly Line at Kellogg Factory
FDA

FDA Investigating Video of Man Peeing on Assembly Line at Kellogg Factory

But don't worry, barely any of the food was affected, company spokesperson says.
Reuters | 2 min read
The FDA Wants to Find Out if Cartoon Drug Ads Are Bad for Consumers
Advertising

The FDA Wants to Find Out if Cartoon Drug Ads Are Bad for Consumers

The agency will look into whether the ads obscure important safety and side effect information.
Sy Mukherjee | 3 min read
What Business and Government Should Do When Innovation Outpaces Regulation
Regulations

What Business and Government Should Do When Innovation Outpaces Regulation

Through education, proactive self-regulation and collaboration with regulators, industry leaders can help speed the process of rule-making.
Jan Verleur | 7 min read
FTC Orders 'Brain Training' Company Lumosity to Pay $2 Million Over Deceptive Advertising Practices
Regulations

FTC Orders 'Brain Training' Company Lumosity to Pay $2 Million Over Deceptive Advertising Practices

'Lumosity simply did not have the science to back up its ads,' said the FTC's director of consumer protection.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
Will Genetically Modified Salmon Help Feed the World, or Drive the Species to Extinction?
Food Tech

Will Genetically Modified Salmon Help Feed the World, or Drive the Species to Extinction?

Although the polarizing product likely won't come to market for years, it's already making waves.
Laura Entis | 6 min read
Health Regulators Are Investigating Theranos's Blood Test Technology
Theranos

Health Regulators Are Investigating Theranos's Blood Test Technology

The investigations follow complaints filed by two former Theranos employees, casting even greater doubt upon the honesty and accuracy of the $9 billion blood test startup.
Geoff Weiss | 3 min read
Great Achievements: Tim Cook Gets Honored and an Important Drug Snags FDA Approval
Biotechnology

Great Achievements: Tim Cook Gets Honored and an Important Drug Snags FDA Approval

Get inspired by these recent wins for the entrepreneurial community.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
The Woman Who Brought 'Female Viagra' to Market Is Stepping Down as CEO of Sprout Pharmaceuticals
CEOs

The Woman Who Brought 'Female Viagra' to Market Is Stepping Down as CEO of Sprout Pharmaceuticals

The news comes just four months after Valeant Pharmaceuticals acquired Sprout for $1 billion.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
The FDA (Food and Drug Administration) is a federal agency under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which serves to protect and promote public health by installing regulation and supervision over a variety of sectors such as food safety, pharmaceutical drugs, tobacco products and cosmetics -- to name a few. 
