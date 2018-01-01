Feelings

There's Nothing Wrong With Going Off On a Rant -- as Long as You Do It Properly
Stress Management

It's hard to hold back your feelings when something bothers you, but be sure to follow these three tips when the rage takes hold.
Jim Joseph | 4 min read
Facebook's 5 New Emoji 'Reactions' Are Coming Soon.
Facebook

A fresh new set of feels, for when 'like' isn't enough. 'Yay' not included.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
How to Convincingly Fake Confidence, Happiness and Other Necessary Feelings in the Workplace
Esquire Guy

And the award for best office actor goes to …
Ross McCammon | 7 min read
3 Simple Ways to Feel Happy
Happiness

Whether you are miserable or happy all comes down to you.
Matt Mayberry | 4 min read
Why the CEO Needs to Be the 'Consistent Emotional Orchestrator'
Feelings

Sincerely caring for the well-being of your team is a profound competitive advantage.
Greg Salsburg | 4 min read
Feeling Frazzled? This Wearable Gadget Can Help Keep Your Stress in Check.
Wearables

Spire is a clip-on device that sort of looks like a rock but monitors your fluctuating levels of stress.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Grab a Tissue: Apple's Latest Holiday Ad Is Another Tear Jerker.
Apple

Prepare thine eyes. Apple wants you to feel all the feels, hmmm, probably all the way to the checkout.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
4 Ways to Revamp Your Marketing to Mesmerize the Crowd
Communications

The business world is filled to the brim with ambitious entrepreneurs, million-dollar ideas and interesting stories, so the challenge is cutting through the noise to gain notice.
Renee Yeager | 5 min read
Taking Stock of Feelings to Make Business Decisions
Intuition

Anyone can learn how to access intuition and make better calls.
Kate Swoboda | 4 min read
Don't Believe the Hype Around 'Emotional Intelligence'
Emotional Intelligence

Self-awareness is a very good thing in life, but it's all too easy to mistake what lies on the surface for the genuine feelings buried deep below.
Steve Tobak | 6 min read
