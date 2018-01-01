Fitbit

Fitbit Introduces a New Tool to Help You Get a Good Night's Sleep
Fitbit

Utilizing the company's new Sleep Schedule feature you can get the most out of your nightly snoozes.
Brittany Vincent | 1 min read
Fitbit Sued by Investors Over Alleged Tracking Inaccuracies
Legal

The new lawsuit follows a consumer lawsuit filed last week.
Jeff John Roberts | 2 min read
9 Business Leaders Who Shaped 2015
Innovators

The innovators make their mark in industries ranging from retail to music.
Jason Ankeny | 15+ min read
10 High-Tech Holiday Gifts You Can Buy for Under $100
Gadgets

For the gadget-obsessed in your life.
Emily Price | 4 min read
FitBit Raises IPO Price Range to $19 Per Share
IPO

The wearable fitness tech company is expected to IPO today.
Kayla Tausche | 1 min read
Jawbone Accuses Fitbit of Stealing Confidential Company Information Via Poached Employees
Legal

Earlier this year, according to the suit, Fitbit contacted one-third of Jawbone's workforce -- several of whom downloaded sensitive documents before being hired away.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Google Reportedly Eyeing 'Strategic Investment' in Struggling Wearables Pioneer Jawbone
Wearable Tech

Google may be vying for a slice of the fitness wearables pie.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
How We're Measuring Ourselves to Better Health
Big Data

People immersed in the Quantified Self movement collect vast amounts of data about their health but analytics still needs make easier to apply.
Stefan Groschupf | 3 min read
Feeling Frazzled? This Wearable Gadget Can Help Keep Your Stress in Check.
Wearables

Spire is a clip-on device that sort of looks like a rock but monitors your fluctuating levels of stress.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
A Simple Bracelet Can Turn Your Arm Into an Interactive Smartphone Display
Far Out Tech

With Cicret on your wrist, you'll never lose touch with your smartphone again. You wear it like a second skin.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
