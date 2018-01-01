Fitness Trackers
CES 2016
HTC and Under Armour Team Up for HealthBox, a Complete Connected-Fitness System
For fitness fanatics, this all-in-one kit allows you to track your health, set goals and get encouragement.
Products
Garmin Adds a New Smart Scale, Fitness Tracker to Its Product Line
Both devices will go on sale at Best Buy in November for $149.99.
Far Out Tech
Samsung Wants to Measure Body Fat With a Smartphone Squeeze
It looks like the South Korean tech company may have a plan to outdo the competition when it comes to mobile health tracking.
IPO
FitBit Raises IPO Price Range to $19 Per Share
The wearable fitness tech company is expected to IPO today.
Wearable Tech
Wearable Tech Is Improving Employee Productivity and Happiness
Companies around the world are finding ways to boost productivity, safety and wellness using wearable technology.
Wearable Tech
Apple Watch Launch Only 'Symbolic' for Wearables Industry, Research Group Says
While smartwatch sales are poised for serious growth this year, the 'key to success' hasn't been communicated to consumers yet, according to IDC.
SXSW
Would You Work Out Harder If You Got Paid in Bitcoin?
Austin-based startup Chaotic Moon Studios is showing off an iOS app at SXSW that pays people to exercise. The more users work out with FitCoin, the more cryptocash they stash.
Wearable Tech
Google Reportedly Eyeing 'Strategic Investment' in Struggling Wearables Pioneer Jawbone
Google may be vying for a slice of the fitness wearables pie.
Jawbone
How 'Precarious' Are Jawbone's Finances?
A lawsuit alleges that the company's financial condition is 'perilous and currently insufficient to pay its debts.'
Personal Health
What the Future of Fitness Trackers Looks Like
Experts say to expect only more sophistication as the technology evolves.