growth mindset

When siblings Shilpa and Ushir Mehta purchased Production Logix in 2015, their aim was to grow the business. Here's how they've achieved double digit growth, faced their challenges and focused on putting people first.
Executive coach Erik Kruger wants to be South Africa's top coach and speaker. He's well on his way to achieving his vision because he fosters a success mindset and is focused on learning from the world's top experts.
Is it possible to stay passionate after decades in an industry? As it turns out, the answer is yes – as long as you're finding new ways to fuel your fire. As Rich Mulholland is discovering, sometimes that also means handing over the reigns of the business you started and nurtured for years to launch something new.
We all have high-level growth goals. The ability to take our businesses from R10 million to R100 million and even R1 billion is what drives us. And yet, 70% of the top 1% of businesses (by growth potential) land up failing to scale. Here's how you can assess if you'll make it, or if you need to first make some fundamental adjustments before pursuing your growth goals.
True commitment is the ultimate determining factor of whether you will be successful or not. All the other positive attributes that we usually assign to great entrepreneurs (such as perseverance, focus, and resilience) stem from commitment.
Starting a business is easy. You need a white board, a cool idea, and a small amount of cash to get you started. The real challenge comes down the line, when you're trying to scale your business, stay true to your vision, and answer to investors.