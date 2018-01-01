Hamburgers

Hardee's, Carl's Jr., to Introduce Midnight Moonshine Burger Tomorrow

The Midnight Moonshine Burger will be available for a limited time in more than 3,360 locations.
Sarah Whitten | 2 min read
Mark Wahlberg's Tiny Burger Chain Is About to Blow Up

The Boston-based chain, called Wahlburgers, has signed agreements with five franchise groups to open 30 new restaurants in seven states.
Hayley Peterson | 3 min read
Are Flavored Buns The Next Fast Food Frontier?

Burger buns with a taste all their own seem to be a trend, but can it last?
Carly Okyle | 5 min read
No Sibling Rivalry Here: These Franchisees Are Happily in Business Together

Bill Nowak and Gail Gentry of Buffalo, New York, were chosen 'rookie of the year' by their Checkers franchisor.
Entrepreneur Staff | 5 min read
Here's What the McWhopper Would Actually Look Like

Burger King wants to combine the Whopper and McDonald's Big Mac for one day, in one location. Here's a guide to making it yourself.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
The CEO of Carl's Jr. Doesn't Care If You're Offended by the Chain's Sexy Ads

The burger chain runs commercials starring swimsuit models for the same reason it is putting a hotdog on top of a cheeseburger: because 'young, hungry guys' love it.
Kate Taylor | 5 min read
Why Wendy's and McDonald's Still Don't Have Veggie Burgers

Two of America's Big 3 burger chains are under pressure to add a meatless burger to their menus.
Kate Taylor | 5 min read
McDonald's Tests Another Premium Customization Option

The burger chain is testing 'Taste Crafted Burgers and Chicken' in select locations in Atlanta, Portland and Southern California.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
McDonald's Brings Back Bigger, More Expensive Burger

As the fast-food chain dabbles in premium ingredients, it is adding sirloin burgers to the menu for a limited time.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
How This Army Vet Found Camaraderie in a Burger Franchise

Not even 30 years old, Daniel Kemelman has brought skills from his time in the National Guard into his Bareburger restaurant.
Carly Okyle | 4 min read
