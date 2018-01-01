Hamburgers
3 Things To Know
The Impossible Burger Slides Into White Castle! 3 Things to Know Today.
Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
More From This Topic
Fast Food
Hardee's, Carl's Jr., to Introduce Midnight Moonshine Burger Tomorrow
The Midnight Moonshine Burger will be available for a limited time in more than 3,360 locations.
Franchises
Mark Wahlberg's Tiny Burger Chain Is About to Blow Up
The Boston-based chain, called Wahlburgers, has signed agreements with five franchise groups to open 30 new restaurants in seven states.
Fast Food
Are Flavored Buns The Next Fast Food Frontier?
Burger buns with a taste all their own seem to be a trend, but can it last?
Franchise Players
No Sibling Rivalry Here: These Franchisees Are Happily in Business Together
Bill Nowak and Gail Gentry of Buffalo, New York, were chosen 'rookie of the year' by their Checkers franchisor.
Burger King
Here's What the McWhopper Would Actually Look Like
Burger King wants to combine the Whopper and McDonald's Big Mac for one day, in one location. Here's a guide to making it yourself.
Marketing
The CEO of Carl's Jr. Doesn't Care If You're Offended by the Chain's Sexy Ads
The burger chain runs commercials starring swimsuit models for the same reason it is putting a hotdog on top of a cheeseburger: because 'young, hungry guys' love it.
Health
Why Wendy's and McDonald's Still Don't Have Veggie Burgers
Two of America's Big 3 burger chains are under pressure to add a meatless burger to their menus.
McDonald's
McDonald's Tests Another Premium Customization Option
The burger chain is testing 'Taste Crafted Burgers and Chicken' in select locations in Atlanta, Portland and Southern California.
McDonald's
McDonald's Brings Back Bigger, More Expensive Burger
As the fast-food chain dabbles in premium ingredients, it is adding sirloin burgers to the menu for a limited time.
Franchise Players
How This Army Vet Found Camaraderie in a Burger Franchise
Not even 30 years old, Daniel Kemelman has brought skills from his time in the National Guard into his Bareburger restaurant.