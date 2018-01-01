Inventors

More From This Topic

10 Things You Didn't Realize Were Invented in the 2000s
Inventions

10 Things You Didn't Realize Were Invented in the 2000s

Many of the products and services born in the aughts helped shape the world we live in today.
Rose Leadem | 4 min read
How a Guitar Player With a Problem Turned $12,000 in Savings into a $1.4 Million Business
Starting a Business

How a Guitar Player With a Problem Turned $12,000 in Savings into a $1.4 Million Business

This contributor needed an attachable guitar amplifier. So he made one -- and raised $60,000 in his first two days.
Chris Prendergast | 6 min read
The Simplest Ideas Can Be Extremely Profitable. Here's Proof.
Inventing

The Simplest Ideas Can Be Extremely Profitable. Here's Proof.

Gene Luoma solved a universal problem -- clogged drains -- with a strip of plastic from his garage. His device has sold 33 million units.
Stephen Key | 6 min read
The Forgotten Hollywood Icon Whose Genius Made Wi-Fi Possible
Project Grow

The Forgotten Hollywood Icon Whose Genius Made Wi-Fi Possible

Hedy Lamarr's story is being told thanks to a first-time director who heeded the words, 'Do it anyway.'
Nina Zipkin | 8 min read
In Honor of Ronco's Recent IPO, Check Out These 8 Facts About the Infomercial Pioneer
IPO

In Honor of Ronco's Recent IPO, Check Out These 8 Facts About the Infomercial Pioneer

'But wait, there's more.'
Rose Leadem | 3 min read
12 Inspiring Quotes From the Inventor of the Telephone, Alexander Graham Bell
Inspirational Quotes

12 Inspiring Quotes From the Inventor of the Telephone, Alexander Graham Bell

March 10 marks the day the inventor made the first telephone call.
Rose Leadem | 3 min read
10 of the Most Influential African-American Inventors
African-Americans

10 of the Most Influential African-American Inventors

To celebrate Black History Month, check out these genius inventions from African-Americans.
Rose Leadem | 9 min read
These Are Some of the Most Important Inventions of All Time
Entrepreneur Network

These Are Some of the Most Important Inventions of All Time

Find out how passersby on the street answered the question, 'What's your favorite invention?'
Patrick Bet-David | 2 min read
The 4 Biggest Mistakes Inventors Make
Inventing

The 4 Biggest Mistakes Inventors Make

Product development is a business. You can't afford rookie errors.
Stephen Key | 4 min read
3 Basics for Filing a Patent That Actually Has Value
Patents

3 Basics for Filing a Patent That Actually Has Value

A provisional patent application will provide as much protection as you need while determining if your idea can really go the distance.
Stephen Key | 7 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.