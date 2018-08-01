Lessons
After 50 Years in the Tech World, I've Found These Are the Most Important Leadership Lessons for Tomorrow's Entrepreneurs
Here are three tips for entrepreneurs as they build and lead their business for long-term success.
Lessons
3 Lessons I've Learned in Krav Maga That Have Changed My Approach to Business
This fighting style packs a big punch on and off the mat.
Lessons
The 3 Takeaways I Learned from Talking to 300-plus Entrepreneurs
After talking to hundreds of entrepreneurs, Eric Siu shares some of the patterns he's observed.
Leadership
You Can Learn a Lot About Leadership From People Much Younger Than You Would Think
Children too young to be inhibited by hierarchy spontaneously offer refreshing insights into the grown-ups they observe.
Elon Musk
Steal These 10 Awesome Life Hacks From Elon Musk
Learn from Elon Musk's successes and failures.
Teen Entrepreneurs
'Summer Camp' Has Moved Beyond Campfires and Crafts. Now, There's 'Camp CEO.'
Each summer, Girl Scouts of America councils host camp programs designed to familiarize teen girls with the foundations of entrepreneurship.
Turnaround Strategies
What Any Company Can Learn From Twitter's Comeback
Twitter's unexpected return to growth provides lessons for every entrepreneur.
Books
10 Books Every Aspiring Millionaire Must Read
If you aspire to the summit, learn from those who have already climbed mountains.
Refinery29's Christene Barberich on How All the No's Pushed Her Forward
The co-founder and global editor-in-chief reveals who all her 'high priestesses of strength' are during her times of need.
The Muse Co-Founder Alexandra Cavoulacos on Why 'It's Kind of Fun to Do the Impossible'
The secret to her success is making the soul-sucking process of career advancement more human.
'Keep Moving Forward' Urges ClassPass Founder Payal Kadakia, Who Means It Both Figuratively and Literally
She says movement is the key to breaking through a stressful day.