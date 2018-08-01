Lessons

3 Lessons I've Learned in Krav Maga That Have Changed My Approach to Business
Lessons

3 Lessons I've Learned in Krav Maga That Have Changed My Approach to Business

This fighting style packs a big punch on and off the mat.
Kristina Libby | 7 min read
The 3 Takeaways I Learned from Talking to 300-plus Entrepreneurs
Lessons

The 3 Takeaways I Learned from Talking to 300-plus Entrepreneurs

After talking to hundreds of entrepreneurs, Eric Siu shares some of the patterns he's observed.
Eric Siu | 2 min read
You Can Learn a Lot About Leadership From People Much Younger Than You Would Think
Leadership

You Can Learn a Lot About Leadership From People Much Younger Than You Would Think

Children too young to be inhibited by hierarchy spontaneously offer refreshing insights into the grown-ups they observe.
Jeff Boss | 4 min read
Steal These 10 Awesome Life Hacks From Elon Musk
Elon Musk

Steal These 10 Awesome Life Hacks From Elon Musk

Learn from Elon Musk's successes and failures.
GOBankingRates | 5 min read
'Summer Camp' Has Moved Beyond Campfires and Crafts. Now, There's 'Camp CEO.'
Teen Entrepreneurs

'Summer Camp' Has Moved Beyond Campfires and Crafts. Now, There's 'Camp CEO.'

Each summer, Girl Scouts of America councils host camp programs designed to familiarize teen girls with the foundations of entrepreneurship.
Joan Oleck | 9 min read
What Any Company Can Learn From Twitter's Comeback
Turnaround Strategies

What Any Company Can Learn From Twitter's Comeback

Twitter's unexpected return to growth provides lessons for every entrepreneur.
John Rampton | 6 min read
10 Books Every Aspiring Millionaire Must Read
Books

10 Books Every Aspiring Millionaire Must Read

If you aspire to the summit, learn from those who have already climbed mountains.
Deep Patel | 9 min read
Refinery29's Christene Barberich on How All the No's Pushed Her Forward

Refinery29's Christene Barberich on How All the No's Pushed Her Forward

The co-founder and global editor-in-chief reveals who all her 'high priestesses of strength' are during her times of need.
Nina Zipkin | 9 min read
The Muse Co-Founder Alexandra Cavoulacos on Why 'It's Kind of Fun to Do the Impossible'

The Muse Co-Founder Alexandra Cavoulacos on Why 'It's Kind of Fun to Do the Impossible'

The secret to her success is making the soul-sucking process of career advancement more human.
Nina Zipkin | 9 min read
'Keep Moving Forward' Urges ClassPass Founder Payal Kadakia, Who Means It Both Figuratively and Literally

'Keep Moving Forward' Urges ClassPass Founder Payal Kadakia, Who Means It Both Figuratively and Literally

She says movement is the key to breaking through a stressful day.
Nina Zipkin | 8 min read
