LG

More From This Topic

LG Watch Urbane Review: Is This the Best Android Wear Device?
Smartwatches

LG Watch Urbane Review: Is This the Best Android Wear Device?

One company that's been entrenched in the smartwatch race has been LG, which has already released a trio of them.
Brandon Russell | 2 min read
LG Is Betting Big on Innovations That Haven't Caught On – Yet
CES 2015

LG Is Betting Big on Innovations That Haven't Caught On – Yet

The tech giant unveiled a new curved phone and several 4K OLED TVs at the Consumer Electronics Show.
Jason Fell | 3 min read
Here Are All the Phones Confirmed to Get Google's Massive Android Update, 'Lollipop'
Android

Here Are All the Phones Confirmed to Get Google's Massive Android Update, 'Lollipop'

We still don't know exactly when Android 5.0 will be released for every phone, but here's a roundup of what we know so far.
Lisa Eadicicco | 3 min read
Apple, Samsung and LG: Smartwatch Showdown Set for Early September
Smartwatches

Apple, Samsung and LG: Smartwatch Showdown Set for Early September

Samsung and LG have announced new smartwatch launches on the heels of reports that Apple will unveil a long-awaited wearable on September 9.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
LG Unveils Wristbands That Let You Track Your Kids
Wearable Tech

LG Unveils Wristbands That Let You Track Your Kids

The GPS and Wi-Fi equipped wristbands are intended for pre-school and primary-school aged children.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
LG G Watch: Google Wants to Live On Your Wrist
Smartwatches

LG G Watch: Google Wants to Live On Your Wrist

It wasn't just a rumor. Google is officially getting into the smartwatch game. Here's the latest on the smart watch everyone's talking about.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Check It Out: A Closer Look at LG's Android-Powered Smartwatch
Smartwatches

Check It Out: A Closer Look at LG's Android-Powered Smartwatch

Powered by Android Wear, LG releases a first-look video for its forthcoming watch.
Jason Fell | 1 min read
Someone New Wants to Chat With You: Your Refrigerator
Internet of Things

Someone New Wants to Chat With You: Your Refrigerator

Customers in South Korea can now purchase LG's smart fridges, ovens and washing machines equipped with a social messaging system called HomeChat.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Samsung's Bluetooth-Only 'Smart Bulb' Is a Bit Dim
Innovators

Samsung's Bluetooth-Only 'Smart Bulb' Is a Bit Dim

Better late than never. Kind of. The Korean electronics maker's dull-ish inaugural connected lightbulb doesn't exactly turn us on.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
How the HTC One M8 Smartphone Stacks Up to the Competition
Smartphones

How the HTC One M8 Smartphone Stacks Up to the Competition

The new iteration of HTC's flagship heats up an already-hot smartphone race.
Noah Kravitz | 4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.