Here Are the Benefits of Multiple LLCs or Corporations for Your Businesses
Entrepreneurs running several companies under one LLC may benefit from creating multiple corporations.
Starting a Business
Party of One: Setting Up Your Single-Person Corporation
If two's a bit too much company for your business, the solo route could help you maintain control while offering valuable personal-liability protection.
How to Structure a Single Member LLC
Setting up a single-member LLC is easy and there are fewer formalities involved compared with a corporation.
Entrepreneur Network
How to Know When the Corporate Veil Is Right for You
Tax and legal expert Mark Kohler gives tips on when and how to use this method of asset protection.
Incorporation
8 Reasons to Incorporate Your New Company Early
There are many factors to consider when you decide to incorporate your business.
Tax Center
How You Can Better Protect Your Privacy
Make sure you've done all you can to prevent identity theft by implementing these tips.
Incorporation
LLCs Are More Limited Protection Than Many Entrepreneurs Realize
The assets of sole proprietors don't receive blanket protection simply by forming an LLC.
Tax Center
8 Ways to Build Your Company's Credit
A good credit score can help you land loans, financing and better interest rates for your business.
Tax Center
How to Choose the Right Business Structure
By reviewing the pros and cons of these four common business structures, you can determine which one will benefit you most.
Family Businesses
Keepin' it in the Family: How to Structure a Business With Your Closest Relatives
Family-run companies need structure and careful planning. Your relationships and success depend on it.
Taxes
The Steep Cost of Filing Your Taxes Late
The IRS has an unofficial policy of cutting entrepreneurs a one-time break on late filing fees, but it's better not to count on it.