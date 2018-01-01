long term

More From This Topic

How My Not-So-Hot Rod Taught Me the Difference Between Endearing and Enduring
Business Strategy

How My Not-So-Hot Rod Taught Me the Difference Between Endearing and Enduring

Money hunting with venture capitalists is like dumping cash into a sports car -- a success only for the short term.
Ray Zinn | 5 min read
The Long Game: 6 Prerequisites for a Killer Product That Lasts Forever
Startup Basics

The Long Game: 6 Prerequisites for a Killer Product That Lasts Forever

You not only need the individual capacity to focus, work collaboratively and take calculated risks but also the market awareness to constantly refine your product for appeal.
Jeff Boss | 4 min read
Solve Your Buyers' Problems by Changing Their Perspective
Sales

Solve Your Buyers' Problems by Changing Their Perspective

Move a potential customer into purchase mode by focusing on the long-term view, not troubling current trends.
Jeff Shore | 3 min read
5 Ways to Sustain a Long-Term Career Focus
Careers

5 Ways to Sustain a Long-Term Career Focus

Make the decision to run a marathon and then prepare, run, recover and repeat the process several times over. Use these guidelines to stay focused on the big picture.
Marty Fukuda | 4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.