long term
Vendors
Level up Your Operations With Win-Win Vendor Relationships
No company delivers quality goods on time without a strong, smooth-running supplier network. Building profitable relationships with vendors ensures long-term success.
More From This Topic
Business Strategy
How My Not-So-Hot Rod Taught Me the Difference Between Endearing and Enduring
Money hunting with venture capitalists is like dumping cash into a sports car -- a success only for the short term.
Startup Basics
The Long Game: 6 Prerequisites for a Killer Product That Lasts Forever
You not only need the individual capacity to focus, work collaboratively and take calculated risks but also the market awareness to constantly refine your product for appeal.
Sales
Solve Your Buyers' Problems by Changing Their Perspective
Move a potential customer into purchase mode by focusing on the long-term view, not troubling current trends.
Careers
5 Ways to Sustain a Long-Term Career Focus
Make the decision to run a marathon and then prepare, run, recover and repeat the process several times over. Use these guidelines to stay focused on the big picture.