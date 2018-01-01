Macintosh
Apple
Apple Discusses 'Spectre' and 'Meltdown' Fixes on iOS, MacOS
The Safari browser is also getting an update.
More From This Topic
Apple
Tim Cook Tells Apple Employees New Mac Desktops Are Coming
We don't know when, and we don't know which models, but new Macs are planned.
Steve Jobs
Watch Michael Fassbender in the First Steve Jobs Trailer, Iconic Black Turtleneck and All
Seth Rogen as Steve Wozniak, Kate Winslet as engineer Joanna Hoffman and Jeff Daniels as John Sculley round out the cast.
Apple
10 Secret Features Hidden in Your Mac
Let's face it: you probably don't know as much about your Mac as you should.
Macintosh
5 Ways to Get the Most Out of OS X Yosemite
The latest version of the Mac operating system is rich with features for making the device uniquely your own.
Apple
How You Can Watch Apple's iPad Event Today
Apple fanboys and anyone else who's curious will want to tune it and find out what the tech giant is cooking up next.
Technology
3 Ways Apple Automator Can Speed Up Your Workflow
This handy software efficiently completes unbearably redundant tasks.
Technology
6 Crazy Things You Can Buy With Bitcoin (Paradise Included)
Mammoth tusks, fake IDs and a ride to outer space. These are just a few of the outrageous things you can with bitcoins – if you are lucky enough to own some.
Technology
On the Mac's 30th Birthday, Apple Does Some Horn Tooting
The often tight-lipped company is having a relatively effusive celebration to mark three decades of its game-changing computer. It's even asking for some fan input.