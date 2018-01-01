Marvel

4 Super Business Lessons From Marvel's Decade of Box Office Success
The comic book company has released its biggest movie so far this weekend.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
Amazon Spikes Prime Cost to $119, and Dark Chocolate Can Help With Stress and Memory. 3 Things to Know Today.
Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Hayden Field | 1 min read
8 Business Lessons Every Entrepreneur Can Learn From Wonder Woman
You don't stay at the top of the superhero game for 75 years without making a few pivots.
John Rampton | 7 min read
Robert Downey Jr. Volunteers to Voice Zuckerberg's JARVIS Assistant
Zuck enlisted Facebook's billion-plus users, saying 'it's time to give my AI JARVIS a voice. Who should I ask to do it?'
Steve Dent | 2 min read
Check Out This Homemade, Real-Life Captain America Shield
Marvel, eat your heart out.
Jason Fell | 2 min read
Meet the Young Women Marvel Thinks Will Save the World
Here are the finalists of 'Marvel's Captain America: Civil War' -- Girls Reforming the Future Challenge.
Nina Zipkin | 1 min read
Disney, Marvel Threaten to Skip Filming in Georgia if Governor Signs 'Anti-Gay Bill'
Pressure is building for governor to veto the legislation.
Stephen J. Bronner | 1 min read
Marvel Rolls Out New Initiative to Inspire Young Women in STEM
The company launched a science competition for high school girls in conjunction with the latest Captain America movie.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Don't Let Adversity Keep You Down. Here's What Every 'Comeback Kid' Knows.
None of us are without setbacks, and we've all faced our share of problems. What separates the success stories from everything else is how we view failure.
Brenton Hayden | 6 min read
Marvel Comics' Stan Lee on Success, Creativity and Following Your Passion
An exclusive interview with the creator of Spider-Man, the Hulk, Iron Man and the X-Men.
Business Insider Staff | 9 min read
