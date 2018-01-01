minimum viable product

4 Ways Creativity Is Killing Your Viable Business Ideas
Creativity

4 Ways Creativity Is Killing Your Viable Business Ideas

Perfect is the enemy of good. Your innovative concepts are worthless if you can't implement your vision.
Daniel Marlin | 5 min read
6 Tangible Steps to Launch an MVP Product
Launching a Business

6 Tangible Steps to Launch an MVP Product

A lackluster response from potential customers doesn't mean you've failed -- it just means you've succeeded at understanding what the market doesn't want.
Brent Freeman | 7 min read
4 Tactics to Help Your Company Avoid the Top Startup Killer
Business Failure

4 Tactics to Help Your Company Avoid the Top Startup Killer

Startups fail for a lot of reasons: a lack of money (duh), poor marketing, a pivot gone awry, legal challenges. But another, different reason tops the list year after year.
Zach Ferres | 6 min read
5 Criteria to Master Before Launching an MVP
minimum viable product

5 Criteria to Master Before Launching an MVP

Developing a minimum viable product is great for testing that amazing business idea without spending too much time or money. But first, you need to make sure your concept hits these five points.
Brent Freeman | 6 min read
3 Takeaways From the Demise of Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes
Theranos

3 Takeaways From the Demise of Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes

Holmes was an entrepreneurial darling until it became apparent her miracle company was a sham.
Steve Tobak | 5 min read
Perfection Is the Greatest Obstacle to Productivity
Productivity

Perfection Is the Greatest Obstacle to Productivity

To quote LinkedIn founder Reed Hoffman, 'if you are not embarrassed by the first version of your product, you've launched too late.'
Charlie Harary | 4 min read
Your Product May Be Minimal, But Is It Viable?
Product Development

Your Product May Be Minimal, But Is It Viable?

A great MVP isn't only simple, it is also sufficient. It embodies the solution to the problem, or an elegant approximation to a solution that is good enough.
Alex Iskold | 5 min read
Why Every Entrepreneur Needs to Embrace 'Good Enough'
Perfectionist

Why Every Entrepreneur Needs to Embrace 'Good Enough'

It's hard to be a perfectionist when you are an entrepreneur. Frankly, it's also often counterproductive.
Carol Roth | 4 min read
The 4 Steps a Startup Used to 'Book' $200K in 2 Months
Starting a Business

The 4 Steps a Startup Used to 'Book' $200K in 2 Months

A company that writes and publishes books for its clients has already seen big growth.
Andrew Medal | 7 min read
How Do You Decide the Right Features for Your MVP?
Product Development

How Do You Decide the Right Features for Your MVP?

First, distinguish between the "must-have" features vs. those merely be "nice to have."
Rahul Varshneya | 4 min read
