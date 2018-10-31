Music

8 Inspiring Quotes From Legendary Singer Aretha Franklin
Honoring the Queen of Soul, who died on Thursday.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
Meet the Two YouTubers Behind Epic Rap Battles of History, Which Has Racked Up More Than 2.9 Billion Views.
They've dreamed up rap battles such as Barack Obama vs. Mitt Romney, the Mario Brothers vs. the Wright Brothers and everything in between.
Hayden Field | 11 min read
Chance the Rapper Bought Local News Site Chicagoist -- and Announced It in a New Song
The rapper announced his purchase of the local Chicago news site in the lyrics of a track released Wednesday, 'I Might Need Security.'
Hayden Field | 2 min read
These 7 Amenities Cost Little but Make Your Home Office Much More Productive
You deserve a chair that doesn't hurt to sit in, and why would you spend all day in a room without enough light for a plant to survive?
John Rampton | 6 min read
3 Branding Success Secrets Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Beyoncé
Take notes.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
The Best Headphones to Tune Out Distractions and Get Things Done

These five top-rated picks can block ambient noise and up your focus.
Hayden Field | 6 min read
Rapper Nipsey Hussle: From Gang Life to Self-Made Millionaire
Andrew Medal sits down with rapper Nipsey Hussle to discuss how gang life catapulted his success, his latest album 'Victory Lap' and his various businesses, including a blockchain-specific startup.
Andrew Medal | 1 min read
10 Inspiring Quotes From Pulitzer Prize-Winning Rapper Kendrick Lamar
The artist has achieved legendary status.
Lydia Belanger | 4 min read
How a Company Becomes a Thought Leader
The co-founder of Musicbed shares how his company became more than just a place for music licensing.
Jason Feifer | 2 min read
10 Crazy Effects Music Has on Your Brain
Here's how different types of tunes affect your productivity, creativity, spending habits and more.
Lydia Belanger | 7 min read
