Older Workers
Hiring
The Risks of Candidates Climbing Back Down the Corporate Ladder
Should you hire people into more junior roles than their last role? You can, but here are the potential pitfalls to consider.
Managing Employees
3 Tips for a Millennial Manager Leading an Older Generation
I'm 30 years younger than my average employee. We all get along just fine.
Stress Management
Midlife: Time for a New Start, Not a Crisis
If you've dropped a big chunk of your savings on an expensive car, had an affair and left your family or quit your job and ran off to a tropical island, you should have listened to your inner child.
Job Seekers
Advice for Older Americans Seeking Employment
Give your own motives a deep assessment, avoid your biases and market yourself for the current-day work world.
Entrepreneurs
You Can Sidestep the Midlife Crisis By Taking the Midlife Leap Instead
No sports car can take you back to your youth but you can leverage your unique past for a better future.
Older Entrepreneurs
The Benefits of Launching a Family Business in Your Golden Years
Whether because of economic necessity or to satisfy a postponed desire, for some the best time to start a business is when they otherwise might retire.
Project Grow
Success Can Come at Any Age. Just Look at These 6 Successful Entrepreneurs.
While much attention is thrown at the teen genius or the college dropout, it's important to remember that often the wiser among us can more easily navigate the road to success.
Older Workers
How to Avoid Becoming a Victim of Ageism
No matter how old you are, as long as your skills are relevant in today's workforce, you should be safe.
Internships
You're Never Too Old for an Internship
Whether you were recently let go from your job, or simply looking for a change, an internship later in life has three big benefits.
Older Workers
8 Mindset Shifts Needed to Go From Older Employee to 'Silverpreneur'
Stop holding yourself back by referring to what you used to do. Instead be open to embracing the new.
Social Media
Can You Be Too Old For Facebook? This 113-Year-Old Was, But That Didn't Stop Her.
The clever centenarian did what countless whippersnappers under 13 do to get on the popular social network: She lied. But you can't really blame her.