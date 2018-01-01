PepsiCo

More From This Topic

With Soda Sales Down Anyway, Coke and Pepsi Vow to Promote Healthier Drinks
Soda

With Soda Sales Down Anyway, Coke and Pepsi Vow to Promote Healthier Drinks

At the Clinton Global Initiative, Coca-Cola, Pepsi and Dr Pepper pledged to cut beverage calories by one-fifth in the next decade.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Great-Grandchildren of 'Aunt Jemima' File $2 Billion Suit Against Quaker Oats
Legal

Great-Grandchildren of 'Aunt Jemima' File $2 Billion Suit Against Quaker Oats

The heirs of Anna Short Harrington -- the second-ever woman to serve as the face of the Aunt Jemima breakfast brand -- are alleging 60 years of unpaid royalties in a brand new lawsuit.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
What Coke Is Brewing by Increasing Its Stake in Keurig
Coca-Cola

What Coke Is Brewing by Increasing Its Stake in Keurig

Coca-Cola has upped its stake in the coffee maker company to 16 percent from 10 percent.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
