This Week in Weed: LAX Allowing Carry-On Cannabis :)
Los Angeles International lets you pack your stash, PepsiCo passes on cannabis, and a cheerleader bribes classmates with edibles.
Soda
With Soda Sales Down Anyway, Coke and Pepsi Vow to Promote Healthier Drinks
At the Clinton Global Initiative, Coca-Cola, Pepsi and Dr Pepper pledged to cut beverage calories by one-fifth in the next decade.
Legal
Great-Grandchildren of 'Aunt Jemima' File $2 Billion Suit Against Quaker Oats
The heirs of Anna Short Harrington -- the second-ever woman to serve as the face of the Aunt Jemima breakfast brand -- are alleging 60 years of unpaid royalties in a brand new lawsuit.
Coca-Cola
What Coke Is Brewing by Increasing Its Stake in Keurig
Coca-Cola has upped its stake in the coffee maker company to 16 percent from 10 percent.