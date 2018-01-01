Productivity Apps

4 Innovative Mobile Apps That Will Make Your Business Processes More Efficient
4 Innovative Mobile Apps That Will Make Your Business Processes More Efficient

Help with to-do lists. The distractions of tech devices. The need to solicit client signatures: Point-of-sale systems: "There's an app for that."
Pratik Dholakiya | 6 min read
4 Ways to Boost Productivity by Managing Your Time More Effectively
4 Ways to Boost Productivity by Managing Your Time More Effectively

We all get the same 24 hours each day. Knowing what matters most can help you delegate or automate tasks and focus on strategic priorities.
Kc Agu | 5 min read
5 Tools Your Online Business Needs for a Super-Productive 2017
5 Tools Your Online Business Needs for a Super-Productive 2017

From accounting functions to the ability to keep track of your team members' tasks, these five apps and software packages are non-negotiable.
Toby Nwazor | 5 min read
Are You Constantly Distracted by Technology? Here's What to Do
Are You Constantly Distracted by Technology? Here's What to Do

Technology has some powerful downsides to go along with its benefits, like chronic distraction in professional environments.
Jayson DeMers | 6 min read
5 Ways to Trick Yourself Into Being Productive When You're Just Not Feeling It
5 Ways to Trick Yourself Into Being Productive When You're Just Not Feeling It

Writing notes, taking a walk and allowing yourself simple rewards are little hacks that can increase your motivation.
Amna Shamim | 6 min read
5 Apps Busy Executives Use to Work Smart
5 Apps Busy Executives Use to Work Smart

The right apps are as close you can get to adding a twenty-fifth hour to your day.
Pratik Dholakiya | 6 min read
5 Distractions That Are Productivity Poison (and How to Avoid Them)
5 Distractions That Are Productivity Poison (and How to Avoid Them)

Snapchat, junk food, office chats. Sound familiar?
Neil Patel | 7 min read
The Tools That 5 Highly Productive Entrepreneurs Use
The Tools That 5 Highly Productive Entrepreneurs Use

Slack. Tripit. Dropir. SproutSocial: Is your head spinning yet? Here are recommendations for the best productivity tools to use.
Han-Gwon Lung | 7 min read
3 Steps to Get More Done in Less Time
3 Steps to Get More Done in Less Time

These simple tricks will allow you to manager your time better and become more productive.
Paul Evans | 4 min read
How Apps Are Making Entrepreneurship Possible for More People
How Apps Are Making Entrepreneurship Possible for More People

The virtual office and virtual assistant are just the start of labor-saving, overhead-reducing apps for smartphones.
Toby Nwazor | 5 min read
