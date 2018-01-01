Reality Check

Success Strategies

10 Realizations Every Entrepreneur Eventually Has

Fear of mistakes. lack of control, the over-emphasis on data: Do you recognize yourself here?
Jayson DeMers | 5 min read
Leadership

Never Turn Your Back on Reality

When you start to believe you can do no wrong and everyone around you agrees, that's when you're in trouble.
Steve Tobak | 5 min read
Starting a Business

Best Idea Ever, or Forget It? 7 Ways to Reality Check a Startup Concept.

How does any entrepreneur know what ventures to pursue, and which ones are best left behind?
Martin Zwilling | 4 min read
Entrepreneurs

Before You Strike Out on Your Own, Know These 3 Realities

Entrepreneurship is a sexy word with lots of promise, but like anything, there are some challenges to this dream. Be prepared!
Adam Toren | 3 min read
Finance

Take a Step Back. Set a Realistic Goal for Your Crowdfunding Campaign.

You're not likely to raise a $1 million on Kickstarter. Here's how you should go about raising funds for your project.
Kendall Almerico | 4 min read
Growth Strategies

3 Lessons About Pricing From A&E's Storage Wars

What the popular show about bidding on storage units can teach you about getting the best price.
Jennifer Goforth Gregory
Starting a Business

Lessons in Second Chances From 'Project Runway All Stars'

Five lessons for entrepreneurs from designers who are getting a second chance at success.
Lindsay LaVine
Starting a Business

3 Rookie Entrepreneurial Mistakes from 'Start-Ups: Silicon Valley'

BravoTV debuted a new reality show based on startups, but the format is more frat party than computer geek.
Stephanie Vozza
Starting a Business

How Inventors Could Benefit From a New Entrepreneurial-Themed Movie

The Home Shopping Network offers the opportunity of a lifetime as a tie-in to a forthcoming Seth Rogen movie.
Carol Tice
Growth Strategies

3 Lessons in Business From a Reality TV Backstabber

A two-time 'Big Brother' contestant shares what he's learned.
Reyna Gobel
