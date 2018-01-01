Role Models
YouTube
When It Comes to Growing a Massive YouTube Audience, This Entrepreneur Explains Why You Shouldn't Focus on Making a Video Every Day
Wong Fu Productions co-founder and filmmaker Philip Wang says there is value in taking time away from the day-to-day grind to make something you're proud of.
More From This Topic
Leadership
3 Ways to Be a Diversity Role Model
Don't look for a role model, become the role model your business deserves.
Role Models
Dotting the I's: Why Intuit QuickBooks Is a Role Model for Serving Small Business
Everyone looking to serve the small business market can study Intuit's three key principles for success.
Leadership
4 Leadership Lessons Every CEO Can Learn From Steve Kerr
Fans of the Golden State Warriors are awed by Steph Curry, but it's Kerr who runs the show.
Project Grow
4 Great Non-Business Role Models for Entrepreneurs
From the author of a memoir about recovering from personal loss to a group of men who stopped an armed train passenger, look at these individuals for inspiration.
Psychology
5 Morale Boosters That Kept a Dying Business Afloat Until It Finally Thrived
Business is tough. Success is often just keeping the doors open until things finally click.
Leadership
Remember, Your Behavior Is Contagious
No one is going to buy what you're selling if you don't own it yourself first.
Project Grow
Watch: Emerging Entrepreneurs Describe Their Biggest Business Heroes
Need more proof that entrepreneurs are the rock stars of this generation? Look no further than this video clip.
Success Strategies
How Burning Bridges Can Lead to Success
A former Googler explains how he created a mission and brand around his # 1 value: a freedom lifestyle.
Project Grow
Farewell Derek Jeter, a True Role Model and Leader
Any entrepreneur or other professional should take note of the Yankees captain's leadership on and off the field.
Project Grow
8 Things My Dad Taught Me About Entrepreneurship and Life
As a semi-retired business owner, my father is full of resourceful advice. Here are a few of his lessons.