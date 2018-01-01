Role Models

3 Ways to Be a Diversity Role Model
Leadership

Don't look for a role model, become the role model your business deserves.
Anka Wittenberg | 6 min read
Dotting the I's: Why Intuit QuickBooks Is a Role Model for Serving Small Business
Role Models

Everyone looking to serve the small business market can study Intuit's three key principles for success.
Clate Mask | 5 min read
4 Leadership Lessons Every CEO Can Learn From Steve Kerr
Leadership

Fans of the Golden State Warriors are awed by Steph Curry, but it's Kerr who runs the show.
Dennis Yang | 7 min read
4 Great Non-Business Role Models for Entrepreneurs
Project Grow

From the author of a memoir about recovering from personal loss to a group of men who stopped an armed train passenger, look at these individuals for inspiration.
Zach Cutler | 3 min read
5 Morale Boosters That Kept a Dying Business Afloat Until It Finally Thrived
Psychology

Business is tough. Success is often just keeping the doors open until things finally click.
Ann Smarty | 5 min read
Remember, Your Behavior Is Contagious
Leadership

No one is going to buy what you're selling if you don't own it yourself first.
John Brubaker | 5 min read
Watch: Emerging Entrepreneurs Describe Their Biggest Business Heroes
Project Grow

Need more proof that entrepreneurs are the rock stars of this generation? Look no further than this video clip.
Geoff Weiss | 4 min read
How Burning Bridges Can Lead to Success
Success Strategies

A former Googler explains how he created a mission and brand around his # 1 value: a freedom lifestyle.
Arman Assadi | 5 min read
Farewell Derek Jeter, a True Role Model and Leader
Project Grow

Any entrepreneur or other professional should take note of the Yankees captain's leadership on and off the field.
Jason Fell | 4 min read
8 Things My Dad Taught Me About Entrepreneurship and Life
Project Grow

As a semi-retired business owner, my father is full of resourceful advice. Here are a few of his lessons.
Peter Gasca | 5 min read
