Satya Nadella

More From This Topic

Microsoft's Version of Siri Fails to Work at the Worst Possible Moment (VIDEO)
Microsoft

Microsoft's Version of Siri Fails to Work at the Worst Possible Moment (VIDEO)

This was neither the time, nor the place, Cortana. Really, you should know better.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Can We Agree That the Nokia Buy Was a Total Disaster for Microsoft?
Acquisitions

Can We Agree That the Nokia Buy Was a Total Disaster for Microsoft?

After write-offs, an impairment charge, and thousands of job cuts, can Microsoft recoup any value from its $7.2 billion Nokia acquisition? Let the debate begin.
Barb Darrow | 3 min read
For Microsoft's 40th Anniversary, Bill Gates Pens Inspirational Letter to Employees
Project Grow

For Microsoft's 40th Anniversary, Bill Gates Pens Inspirational Letter to Employees

The tech giant celebrates four decades in existence today.
Jason Fell | 3 min read
Microsoft Is Buying Startups People Love. Yahoo? Not So Much.
Acquisitions

Microsoft Is Buying Startups People Love. Yahoo? Not So Much.

Satya Nadella's recent acquisition strategy-Accompli, now Sunrise-takes a different tack than the one practiced by Marissa Mayer.
Erin Griffith | 4 min read
Microsoft Profit Falls on Sluggish Demand for Windows
Microsoft

Microsoft Profit Falls on Sluggish Demand for Windows

The tech company also struggled with the impact of the strong U.S. dollar.
Reuters | 2 min read
Microsoft CEO: 'I Was Completely Wrong' About Gender Comment
Asking For a Raise

Microsoft CEO: 'I Was Completely Wrong' About Gender Comment

Satya Nadella says he was thinking of his own 22-year climb up Microsoft's corporate ladder, though he says now that he encourages women to speak up.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
After Gaffe, Microsoft Board to Look at Gender Pay Gap, Male Culture
Income Inequality

After Gaffe, Microsoft Board to Look at Gender Pay Gap, Male Culture

Board member on CEO's controversial comment: 'I think it's going to take us all to a better place.'
Reuters | 5 min read
Microsoft's CEO Apologized, But He Was Actually Half Right
Gender Gap

Microsoft's CEO Apologized, But He Was Actually Half Right

Satya Nadella took a big step toward a real solution in perceived gender bias. Then he backtracked.
Lindsay Broder | 5 min read
Microsoft CEO Criticized for Suggesting Women Not Ask for Raises
Women in Business

Microsoft CEO Criticized for Suggesting Women Not Ask for Raises

Satya Nadella suggested that women in technology should not ask for raises but have faith in the "system," bringing a torrent of criticism.
Reuters | 3 min read
Microsoft's Missed Opportunity: Not Getting Minecraft's Founders?
Founders

Microsoft's Missed Opportunity: Not Getting Minecraft's Founders?

The tech giant snagged Mojang, the maker of the popular game Minecraft, but its founders are out.
Laura Entis | 4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.