Satya Nadella
Technology
What's Behind the Employee Revolts at Amazon, Microsoft and Google?
Tech employees at Amazon, Microsoft and Google have been in open revolt. Here's why -- and how they're using their voices to shape company policy on weapons, surveillance and more.
More From This Topic
Microsoft
Microsoft's Version of Siri Fails to Work at the Worst Possible Moment (VIDEO)
This was neither the time, nor the place, Cortana. Really, you should know better.
Acquisitions
Can We Agree That the Nokia Buy Was a Total Disaster for Microsoft?
After write-offs, an impairment charge, and thousands of job cuts, can Microsoft recoup any value from its $7.2 billion Nokia acquisition? Let the debate begin.
Project Grow
For Microsoft's 40th Anniversary, Bill Gates Pens Inspirational Letter to Employees
The tech giant celebrates four decades in existence today.
Acquisitions
Microsoft Is Buying Startups People Love. Yahoo? Not So Much.
Satya Nadella's recent acquisition strategy-Accompli, now Sunrise-takes a different tack than the one practiced by Marissa Mayer.
Microsoft
Microsoft Profit Falls on Sluggish Demand for Windows
The tech company also struggled with the impact of the strong U.S. dollar.
Asking For a Raise
Microsoft CEO: 'I Was Completely Wrong' About Gender Comment
Satya Nadella says he was thinking of his own 22-year climb up Microsoft's corporate ladder, though he says now that he encourages women to speak up.
Income Inequality
After Gaffe, Microsoft Board to Look at Gender Pay Gap, Male Culture
Board member on CEO's controversial comment: 'I think it's going to take us all to a better place.'
Gender Gap
Microsoft's CEO Apologized, But He Was Actually Half Right
Satya Nadella took a big step toward a real solution in perceived gender bias. Then he backtracked.
Women in Business
Microsoft CEO Criticized for Suggesting Women Not Ask for Raises
Satya Nadella suggested that women in technology should not ask for raises but have faith in the "system," bringing a torrent of criticism.
Founders
Microsoft's Missed Opportunity: Not Getting Minecraft's Founders?
The tech giant snagged Mojang, the maker of the popular game Minecraft, but its founders are out.