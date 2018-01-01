SEC

6 Lessons Entrepreneurs Can Learn From the Fall of Theranos
6 Lessons Entrepreneurs Can Learn From the Fall of Theranos

Now we know Theranos didn't have brilliant leadership or breakthrough technology, just an abundance of credulous investors.
Deep Patel | 7 min read
3 Essentials to Succeeding at Equity Crowdfunding
3 Essentials to Succeeding at Equity Crowdfunding

The new regulations grant access to vast new reservoirs of capital, but it's early days yet and the best strategies for tapping them are only now becoming discernible.
Richard Swart | 5 min read
Breaking: SEC Investigating Tesla for Possible Securities Law Breach
Breaking: SEC Investigating Tesla for Possible Securities Law Breach

Dow Jones cites source in developing story.
Anita Balakrishnan | 1 min read
SEC Investigating Alibaba's Accounting Practices
SEC Investigating Alibaba's Accounting Practices

The company has provided the SEC with information about its accounting for logistics unit as well as operating data from its Singles' Day shopping festival.
Reuters | 1 min read
Lending Club Under Probe by U.S. Justice Dept, Receives Subpoena
Lending Club Under Probe by U.S. Justice Dept, Receives Subpoena

Monday's filing indicated that Lending Club had repurchased an additional $3.8 million in loans during the first quarter that did not meet investor criteria.
Reuters | 3 min read
An Entrepreneur's Essential Guide to the New Wild West of Funding Opening on May 16
An Entrepreneur's Essential Guide to the New Wild West of Funding Opening on May 16

The new rules for equity crowdfunding will soon go into effect, giving entrepreneurs looking to start or grow their business a new way to access capital.
Catherine Clifford | 9 min read
Lending Club's CEO Resigns After Internal Probe, Shares Plummet
Lending Club's CEO Resigns After Internal Probe, Shares Plummet

Three senior managers have also resigned or were fired in connection with the internal probe, the company said.
Reuters | 3 min read
Blood-Testing Firm Theranos Under Investigation by Federal Prosecutors, SEC
Blood-Testing Firm Theranos Under Investigation by Federal Prosecutors, SEC

The FDA, two state departments of health and The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid have also opened probes against the company.
Reuters | 2 min read
The SEC Is Itching to Stretch Its Reach Into Venture Deals
The SEC Is Itching to Stretch Its Reach Into Venture Deals

Unicorns are a problem for the SEC, and that's a big headache for Silicon Valley and the startup world.
Ray Hennessey | 5 min read
Amazon Resisting Efforts to Reveal Gender Pay Differences
Amazon Resisting Efforts to Reveal Gender Pay Differences

The online retailer asked the SEC for permission to omit the issue from the annual ballot.
Reuters | 3 min read
