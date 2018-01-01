Succession Planning
business succession
Stepping Into Big Leadership Shoes? 3 Ways to Bring Your Own Pair.
When I took over my father's company after his death, I realized the importance of making smart decisions and not trying to fit into someone else's shoes.
More From This Topic
Legal
An Emergency Safety Valve: The Case for Entrepreneurial Estate Planning
Protect your assets and safeguard your family's future with three documents that detail what will happen when you're unable to make decisions later.
Succession Planning
How to Transition to Employee Ownership
If your exit plan involves your employees taking over, these smart tips will help ensure that they're ready when you walk out the door.
Succession Planning
Family Succession Planning: How to Do It Right
Here are 5 tips to make the handoff to the next generation a strong one.
Succession Planning
Succession Planning: How to Ensure Your Business Will Thrive Without You
When you begin planning your exit from the company you founded, these eight tips will help you smooth the way.
Business Plans
2 Roadblocks to Successful Leadership Transitions
A solid succession plan and a few ground rules are essential when selling your business.
Business Planning
But Did You Die? Keep the Business Alive If You're Not Around.
How would your business survive if you stepped away for a day, a week, or forever?
Leave
Leave Policies Are Leaving Out Some Key Opportunities
The only expectation most companies have from employee leave policies is that the worker returns. That's short-sighted.
Executive Change
The Heir Apparent to Disney CEO Bog Iger Steps Down
Thomas Staggs will end his current role early next month, but will remain with the company through the fiscal year.
Succession Planning
Now Is the Time to Think About Your Small-Business Succession Plan
Will you be leaving control of your company to family or your employees? Or will you just sell it to an interested party?
Succession Planning
Use Make-a-Will Month to Plan Your Small-Business Exit Strategy
Your business plan should also take into consideration what happens when you are no longer here.
Who will take the reins when you leave? One of your greatest legacies is a well-thought-out plan that helps put in place the leadership that your company needs to continue for years to come.