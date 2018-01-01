Succession Planning

More From This Topic

An Emergency Safety Valve: The Case for Entrepreneurial Estate Planning
Legal

An Emergency Safety Valve: The Case for Entrepreneurial Estate Planning

Protect your assets and safeguard your family's future with three documents that detail what will happen when you're unable to make decisions later.
Ellie Martin | 5 min read
How to Transition to Employee Ownership
Succession Planning

How to Transition to Employee Ownership

If your exit plan involves your employees taking over, these smart tips will help ensure that they're ready when you walk out the door.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 7 min read
Family Succession Planning: How to Do It Right
Succession Planning

Family Succession Planning: How to Do It Right

Here are 5 tips to make the handoff to the next generation a strong one.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 7 min read
Succession Planning: How to Ensure Your Business Will Thrive Without You
Succession Planning

Succession Planning: How to Ensure Your Business Will Thrive Without You

When you begin planning your exit from the company you founded, these eight tips will help you smooth the way.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 6 min read
2 Roadblocks to Successful Leadership Transitions
Business Plans

2 Roadblocks to Successful Leadership Transitions

A solid succession plan and a few ground rules are essential when selling your business.
Beth Miller | 4 min read
But Did You Die? Keep the Business Alive If You're Not Around.
Business Planning

But Did You Die? Keep the Business Alive If You're Not Around.

How would your business survive if you stepped away for a day, a week, or forever?
Mike Wood | 7 min read
Leave Policies Are Leaving Out Some Key Opportunities
Leave

Leave Policies Are Leaving Out Some Key Opportunities

The only expectation most companies have from employee leave policies is that the worker returns. That's short-sighted.
Ray Hennessey | 5 min read
The Heir Apparent to Disney CEO Bog Iger Steps Down
Executive Change

The Heir Apparent to Disney CEO Bog Iger Steps Down

Thomas Staggs will end his current role early next month, but will remain with the company through the fiscal year.
CNBC with Reuters | 2 min read
Now Is the Time to Think About Your Small-Business Succession Plan
Succession Planning

Now Is the Time to Think About Your Small-Business Succession Plan

Will you be leaving control of your company to family or your employees? Or will you just sell it to an interested party?
Stephen Sheinbaum | 5 min read
Use Make-a-Will Month to Plan Your Small-Business Exit Strategy
Succession Planning

Use Make-a-Will Month to Plan Your Small-Business Exit Strategy

Your business plan should also take into consideration what happens when you are no longer here.
Susan Solovic | 3 min read
Succession Planning

Who will take the reins when you leave? One of your greatest legacies is a well-thought-out plan that helps put in place the leadership that your company needs to continue for years to come. 

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.