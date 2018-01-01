The Future of Work

Amazon HQ2 Search Exposes Gaps in America's Tech Workforce
Amazon HQ2 Search Exposes Gaps in America's Tech Workforce

In order to be competitive, the cities must prepare for a tech-dependent future.
Tracey Welson-Rossman | 5 min read
Leaders of Alibaba, Google, IBM and Others Share What You Need to Do to Thrive in Today's World
Leaders of Alibaba, Google, IBM and Others Share What You Need to Do to Thrive in Today's World

At the World Economic Forum, top business and state leaders, thinkers and activists are talking about how to accelerate progress.
Lydia Belanger | 11 min read
Tim Ferriss, Gary Vaynerchuk and More Share What Will Make Businesses Successful in 2018
Tim Ferriss, Gary Vaynerchuk and More Share What Will Make Businesses Successful in 2018

These super successful entrepreneurs share their predictions on what next year will hold.
Entrepreneur Staff | 4 min read
How to be an Entrepreneur in 2030
How to be an Entrepreneur in 2030

Sure, technology will keep evolving but so will the psychology of the entrepreneurs and their customers.
Howard S. Dvorkin | 5 min read
Is Your Career at Risk? 10 Jobs Facing Extinction.
Is Your Career at Risk? 10 Jobs Facing Extinction.

Changing tastes and technology are hitting these jobs hard.
GOBankingRates | 6 min read
Investing in Youth as the Future of Innovation and Economic Growth
Investing in Youth as the Future of Innovation and Economic Growth

Young delegates from G20 nations recently issued recommendations that their governments should perhaps listen to.
Kelly Lovell | 6 min read
How to Prepare Employees to Work With AI
How to Prepare Employees to Work With AI

Will the age of artificial intelligence bring human augmentation or human redundancy?
Abdul Razack | 5 min read
Mark Zuckerberg's Quest to Kill the Smartphone Could Have Some Scary Side Effects
Mark Zuckerberg's Quest to Kill the Smartphone Could Have Some Scary Side Effects

In 2016, Mark Zuckerberg revealed his ambitious 10-year plan for the company, calling his shot for a future where artificial intelligence, virtual and augmented reality and ubiquitous connectivity are all core to the social network's strategy.
Matt Weinberger | 6 min read
7 New Opportunities Virtual Reality May Create
7 New Opportunities Virtual Reality May Create

Certain inventions spawn generations of successive employment for people doing jobs that no one has ever done before. VR may be one.
Elena Titova | 6 min read
How Businesses Need to Change Their Leadership Style in a Tumultuous World
How Businesses Need to Change Their Leadership Style in a Tumultuous World

Here is how to develope organizational leaders to meet the challenges ahead.
Ric Kelly | 7 min read
