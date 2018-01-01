Walking
Personal Health
10 Simple Lifestyle Changes Science Is Confident Will Help You Live Longer
The science is in, and the path to a longer life is astonishingly easy to follow: Live exactly the way your great-grandparents did -- but do yoga, too.
More From This Topic
Personal Improvement
5 Ways to Improve Your Life for Tomorrow
The one thing we should always do, as long as we are breathing, is to look for ways to grow and maximize our potential.
Stress Management
Minimize Stress With These 4 Mental Techniques
The next time the unexpected shows up at your door, be prepared with these strategies.
Health and Wellness
5 Easy Ways to Make Your Team Healthier and More Productive
A few remarkably simple and affordable tweaks can make a day at the office good for our health and the company bottom line.
Productivity
To Improve Productivity Tell Your Team to Go Take a Hike
Giving employees exercise breaks benefits their wellbeing and your bottom line.
Personal Health
How a Two-Minute Stroll Around the Office Can Save Your Life
Sitting for too long negatively impacts your health and productivity. How two minutes per hour can turn this around.
Self Improvement
5 Simple Strategies for Beating Procrastination Once and for All
Being your own boss requires the discipline to start and finish work, even when nobody else cares if you don't.
Mornings
5 Simple and Effortless Morning Routines You Can Start Tomorrow
Avoid waiting for the new year to try new habits. Here are a few things to do as soon as you roll out of bed that will get you energized for the rest of the day.
Energy
18 Unusual Habits That Boost Your Energy More Than Coffee
To understand unique and healthy ways to consistently and quickly boost energy daily, I asked dynamic entrepreneurs to spill their best-kept secrets.
Personal Health
What's Really Killing You (and It Isn't Ebola)
You're probably doing something dangerous as you read this, and it's shortening your lifespan.
Project Grow
Looking for Inspiration? Take a Hike.
New research suggests taking a walk can help your brain be more creative and generate new ideas.