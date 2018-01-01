Windows 10

More From This Topic

Say Hello to Windows Goodbye
Microsoft

Say Hello to Windows Goodbye

Microsoft is preparing to roll out a dynamic locking system for Windows 10 users who step away.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
How to Use and Tweak Your Windows 10 Lock Screen
Windows 10

How to Use and Tweak Your Windows 10 Lock Screen

The Lock screen may seem like an obstacle, but it offers helpful information and customization options.
Lance Whitney | 4 min read
Facebook Has Released Its 'News Feed Values' -- Start Up Your Day Roundup
Start Up Your Day

Facebook Has Released Its 'News Feed Values' -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Plus: Apple is working on technology to help venues disable iOS users from taking photos and videos at concerts.
Grace Reader | 1 min read
Microsoft Pays Woman $10,000 for Unwanted Windows 10 Update. Here Are 5 Times the Upgrade Came at the Worst Moment.
Windows 10

Microsoft Pays Woman $10,000 for Unwanted Windows 10 Update. Here Are 5 Times the Upgrade Came at the Worst Moment.

The tech giant has been on a mission to roll out the newest version of its operating system to the world.
Rose Leadem | 3 min read
Microsoft Says Windows 10 Doesn't Violate User Privacy
Windows 10

Microsoft Says Windows 10 Doesn't Violate User Privacy

The company has been criticized for collecting data on customers.
Steve Dent | 3 min read
In Windows 10, Parents Are Able to Spy on Kids by Default
Windows 10

In Windows 10, Parents Are Able to Spy on Kids by Default

A feature turned on by default sends parents a comprehensive weekly report of their children's web activity.
Max Slater-Robins | 3 min read
Microsoft Offers Up to $100,000 to People Who Identify Security Bugs
Microsoft

Microsoft Offers Up to $100,000 to People Who Identify Security Bugs

Having just released Windows 10, the tech giant is looking to pay out big bucks to bug hunters.
Benjamin Snyder | 2 min read
Microsoft Launches Windows 10 With an Eye on Mobile Market
Windows 10

Microsoft Launches Windows 10 With an Eye on Mobile Market

The much-awaited operating system has arrived.
Reuters | 2 min read
Microsoft Posts Record Loss as It Writes Down Nokia
Microsoft

Microsoft Posts Record Loss as It Writes Down Nokia

Also, demand fell for its Windows operating system.
Reuters | 2 min read
Microsoft Says Windows 10 Will Be Available Very Soon
Windows 10

Microsoft Says Windows 10 Will Be Available Very Soon

The release date is official.
Reuters | 1 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.