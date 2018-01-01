Windows 10
Microsoft
Windows Shortcuts That Will Make You More Productive
Hey Windows users, here are some key combinations that will save you tons of time.
More From This Topic
Microsoft
Say Hello to Windows Goodbye
Microsoft is preparing to roll out a dynamic locking system for Windows 10 users who step away.
Windows 10
How to Use and Tweak Your Windows 10 Lock Screen
The Lock screen may seem like an obstacle, but it offers helpful information and customization options.
Start Up Your Day
Facebook Has Released Its 'News Feed Values' -- Start Up Your Day Roundup
Plus: Apple is working on technology to help venues disable iOS users from taking photos and videos at concerts.
Windows 10
Microsoft Pays Woman $10,000 for Unwanted Windows 10 Update. Here Are 5 Times the Upgrade Came at the Worst Moment.
The tech giant has been on a mission to roll out the newest version of its operating system to the world.
Windows 10
Microsoft Says Windows 10 Doesn't Violate User Privacy
The company has been criticized for collecting data on customers.
Windows 10
In Windows 10, Parents Are Able to Spy on Kids by Default
A feature turned on by default sends parents a comprehensive weekly report of their children's web activity.
Microsoft
Microsoft Offers Up to $100,000 to People Who Identify Security Bugs
Having just released Windows 10, the tech giant is looking to pay out big bucks to bug hunters.
Windows 10
Microsoft Launches Windows 10 With an Eye on Mobile Market
The much-awaited operating system has arrived.
Microsoft
Microsoft Posts Record Loss as It Writes Down Nokia
Also, demand fell for its Windows operating system.
Windows 10
Microsoft Says Windows 10 Will Be Available Very Soon
The release date is official.