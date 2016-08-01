Motivation

7 Daily Practices That Power Your Motivation

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
7 Daily Practices That Power Your Motivation
Image credit: Hero Images | Getty Images
VIP Contributor
Consultant and Lifetime Entrepreneur
5 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

We live in the Information Age. We have access to blogs, podcasts and videos that can provide inspiration and instruction to help us accomplish our major business goals. With this unparalleled access has also come distractions that keep us from staying focused. A lack of focus then leads to a loss of motivation.

Making changes and working on goals is a hard enough task on its own. It requires an enormous and constant amount of inspiration to reach success in what you’re trying to accomplish. It takes inspiration and motivation every day to stay focused on the why behind what your business.

In the last four years, I’ve accomplished more than a limiting mindset let me believe was possible in my life. I lost 170 pounds, wrote and published three books and quit a job I hated to write and speak all over the world. I accomplish my major life goals when I used these seven things to stay motivated every day and through all the times of failure.

1. Have clear goals.

The journey to create success in your business has to start with a plan and that plan is created by the goals you set. Your goals are your why and the reasons you’re on this journey. They should be clear, actionable, and have a definite timeline. They should be written down either in a note on your computer or phone, or on something like a vision board. Know what you want from your life and how your goals can help you get there.

Related: You'll Never Accomplish Goals You Don't Really Care About

2. Create a plan the night before.

We’ve already established that goals get accomplished with a plan. In addition, to have a clear finish line in each major area of your life, you should take time the night before to plan your days. A lot of times people get frustrated from a lack of organization. Spend a little time each night setting priorities and then secondary goals that you’ll get to if you accomplish all of the priorities.

3. Get enough sleep.

A major reason you may lack motivation is because you’re not getting enough sleep. What the proper amount is will be different for each person reading this, but you better believe in the importance of a good night’s rest. It’s easy to sacrifice sleep in hopes of getting more accomplished. You tell yourself that the goal is too important—it is, but being rested is just as important.

Related: This Is Your Brain on Not Enough Sleep (Infographic)

4. Have some “you” time in the morning.

Technology has been amazing in helping us create success in our lives, but we need a break at times. Your morning should be yours—you should have some time away from technology to collect your thoughts and refocus. That time could be spent meditating or simply closing your eyes and tuning out your hectic schedule. Spend a little bit of time each morning getting mentally prepared for all that you’ll battle each day.

5. Avoid things you know will distract you.

To stay focused and motivated, you have to avoid the things that will get you off course. We’ve talked about technology and the Internet—they can help and hurt your progress. You should also avoid people that aren’t trying to get ahead in life. Their negative words and actions will feed into your self-limiting beliefs and hurt your motivation. Surround yourself with people who inspire you to be more in life.

6. Schedule “inspiration” time.

In your daily planning, set aside time to get motivated and inspired. Read a good book; listen to an inspiring interview with someone you admire. Watch a video that helps you see life and your goals in a different light. A daily dose of inspiration will help you keep those self-limiting beliefs at bay.

Related: 21 Ways to Get Inspired (Infographic)

7. Remind yourself that time is precious.

Life is short. Conceptually we know this, but too often we don’t live our life that way. When you view life and time as precious, you tend not to waste it. You’re accomplishing these major business goals to create a life of freedom—always remember your why.

The best way to accomplish any major business goal is to break it down into bite-size daily goals. The reason you want need to stay motivated each day is because focusing on one day at a time is the best way to achieve success. You want to have a general plan, but the daily execution is what helps you make progress.

You have everything you need to make changes and accomplish major goals. You can do things that too many people believe are impossible if you believe and then take action. Use these tips to stay motivated each day. 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Motivation

How This Novice Photographer Took a Broken iPhone and Created a Business

Motivation

Why a Blank Page Is an Incredible (Not Intimidating) Opportunity

Motivation

5 Tips to Keep Team Motivation Going During a Pivot