My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Math

Google's Emma Haruka Iwao Breaks the World Record for Calculating Pi

She used the power of cloud computing.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Google's Emma Haruka Iwao Breaks the World Record for Calculating Pi
Image credit: Mizina | Getty Images via engadget
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Engadget

Google has something big to celebrate for Pi Day this year: one of its teams has broken the Guinness World Record for the most accurate value of pi. Emma Haruka Iwao and her colleagues used the power of cloud computing to calculate for 31,415,926,535,897 digits of pi. That's 9 trillion digits more than the previous record and a whole novel longer than the 3.14 value most of us know. To accomplish that task, Iwao had to run a pi-benchmark application called y-cruncher on 25 Google Cloud virtual machines for 121 days.

According to Google, the problem with computing for such a large number is that the time and resources needed for the task increase more rapidly than the number itself. Iwao said the biggest challenge was that the project required "a lot of storage and memory to calculate." It needed a whopping 170 terabytes -- equivalent to all the indexed/searchable parts of the internet back in 2002 -- to be completed. In addition, the longer the supercomputer works on a computation, the higher the risk of hardware outage that can impact the process.

Running the computation in the cloud prevented those issues from arising and made access to 170 terabytes possible, since Google just had to keep its cloud infrastructure running. Also, it allows the tech giant to sell researchers access to the digits for $40-per-day without having to save the massive dataset in physical drives.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Math

8 Reasons People Hate Math (and Why You Should Love It)

Analytics

Every Self-Respecting Professional Should Know These 4 Business-Critical Calculations

Franchisors

This Tutor Used a Blend of Teaching Styles to Reach Kids Worldwide