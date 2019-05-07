The Top 100 Franchises for Less Than $150,000 in 2019

Check out the top franchises that can be started for less than $150,000, ranked based on scores they received in Entrepreneur's 2018 Franchise 500 ranking.

May 7, 2019 10 min read

This story appears in the March 2019 issue of Start Up. Subscribe »

Looking for a franchise that fits your budget? The following are the top franchises that can be started for less than $150,000, ranked based on the scores they received in the 2019 Franchise 500.

This list is not intended as a recommendation of any particular company. To find the right opportunity for you, regardless of cost, it’s important that you do your due diligence. Carefully read the company’s franchise disclosure document, consult with a franchise attorney and an accountant, and talk to existing and former franchisees about their experiences.

For more budget-friendly franchises, check out our other lists here.

1. Great Clips

Hair salons

Startup cost: $136.9K - $258.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,261/0

2. 7-Eleven

Convenience stores

Startup cost: $47.1K - $1.2M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 6,3754/2,439

Notes: While 7-Eleven's initial investment range varies widely based on different circumstances, most first-time franchisees' startup costs will be $100,000 and up.

3. RE/MAX

Real estate

Startup cost: $40K - $230.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 7,985/0

Notes: The low end of RE/MAX's initial investment range applies only to the conversion of an existing business. Franchisees starting a new business will invest more than $100,000.

4. uBreakiFix

Electronics repairs

Startup cost: $60.4K - $225.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 393/28

Notes: The low end of uBreakiFix's initial investment range applies only to officers, directors, or employees of uBreakiFix, whose franchise and training fees are waived. Franchisees paying the normal fees will invest more than $100,000.

5. Budget Blinds

Window coverings, window film, rugs, accessories

Startup cost: $110.1K - $235.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,154/0

6. Mathnasium Learning Centers

Math tutoring

Startup cost: $112.8K - $149.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 924/13

7. Huntington Learning Centers

Tutoring and test prep

Startup cost: $119.2K - $270.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 255/34

8. Mac Tools

Automotive tools and equipment

Startup cost: $129K - $283.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,266/8

9. Lawn Doctor

Lawn, tree, and shrub care; mosquito and tick control

Startup cost: $101.8K - $115.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 568/0

10. Miracle-Ear

Hearing aids

Startup cost: $119K - $287.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,425/16

11. Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers

Physical therapy, balance and vestibular therapy, preventive wellness services

Startup cost: $138.8K - $399K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 310/6

12. Express Employment Professionals

Staffing, HR solutions

Startup cost: $140K - $211K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 775/4

13. Kona Ice

Shaved-ice trucks

Startup cost: $124.8K - $147.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,048/18

14. British Swim School USA

Swimming lessons for ages 3 months and older

Startup cost: $92.9K - $239.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 63/0

Notes: Although British Swim School's initial investment range starts at $92,900, the company desires franchisees to have at least $100,000 cash liquidity.

15. CMIT Solutions

IT and business services for SMBs

Startup cost: $125.97K - $170.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 205/0

16. Spring-Green Lawn Care

Lawn and tree care

Startup cost: $109.3K - $109.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 117/26

17. Weichert Real Estate Affiliates

Real estate

Startup cost: $62.5K - $364.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 348/131

Notes: The low end of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates' initial investment range applies only to the conversion of an existing business. Franchisees starting a new business will invest more than $100,000.

18. 9Round

Kickboxing fitness circuit-training programs

Startup cost: $91.6K - $133.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 708/7

Notes: Although the investment range for 9Round starts at $91,600, franchisees will typically inest more than $100,000.

19. Fit Body Boot Camp

Indoor fitness boot camps

Startup cost: $136K - $198K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 489/2

20. Minuteman Press International

Printing, graphics, and marketing services

Startup cost: $64.2K - $166.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 966/0

Notes: The low end of Minuteman Press International's initial investment range applies only to the purchase of an existing store. Franchisees starting a new business will invest more than $100,000.

21. Brightway Insurance

Property and casualty insurance

Startup cost: $123.4K - $158.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 165/1

22. Labor Finders

Industrial staffing

Startup cost: $128.5K - $217.96K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 194/0

23. Rosati's Pizza

Pizza, Italian food

Startup cost: $136.2K - $1.2M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 131/13

24. College Nannies, Sitters and Tutors

Nanny-placement, babysitting, tutoring

Startup cost: $134.5K - $227K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 188/0

25. College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving

Junk removal, moving, and labor services

Startup cost: $89.3K - $208.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 104/2

Notes: While it is possible to open a small-market College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving franchise for less than $100,000, startup costs will more typically be greater than $100,000.

26. Interim HealthCare

Medical home care, medical staffing

Startup cost: $125.5K - $198.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 574/0

27. Cookie Cutters Haircuts for Kids

Children's hair salons

Startup cost: $130K - $278K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 82/1

28. Spherion Staffing

Staffing, recruiting

Startup cost: $110.5K - $177.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 181/0

29. YESCO Sign & Lighting Service

Sign and lighting service and maintenance

Startup cost: $65K - $352.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 57/39

Notes: The low end of YESCO Sign & Lighting Service's investment range would only be possible for someone adding on to or converting an existing business. Franchisees starting a new business will invest more than $100,000.

30. Painting with a Twist

Paint-and-sip studios

Startup cost: $98.8K - $200.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 302/1

Notes: Although Painting with a Twist's investment range starts at $98,800, startup costs will typically be greater than $100,000.

31. Visiting Angels

Nonmedical home care

Startup cost: $83K - $128.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 620/0

32. Experimac

Electronics resales and repairs

Startup cost: $142K - $321.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 112/4

33. TeamLogic IT

IT managed services for businesses

Startup cost: $109.6K - $142.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 143/0

34. NaturaLawn of America

Organic-based lawn care

Startup cost: $47.5K - $112.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 83/7

Notes: The low end of NaturaLawn of America's initial investment range applies only to the conversion of an existing business. Franchisees starting a new business will invest more than $100,000.

35. PuroClean

Property damage restoration and remediation

Startup cost: $72.7K - $190.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 263/0



Notes: The low end of PuroClean's initial investment range is only possible with financing. Without financing, the investment will be greater than $100,000.

36. Molly Maid

Residential cleaning

Startup cost: $110.7K - $153.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 475/0

37. Nurse Next Door Home Care Services

Medical/nonmedical home care

Startup cost: $105.1K - $199.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 146/9

38. Senior Helpers

Personal, companion, and Alzheimer's home care

Startup cost: $103.3K - $142.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 305/4

39. L&L Hawaiian Barbecue

Asian-American food

Startup cost: $135.7K - $527K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 185/0

40. FirstLight Home Care Franchising

Nonmedical home care

Startup cost: $99.7K - $152.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 185/0

Notes: Although the investment range for FirstLight Home Care Franchising starts at $99,681, franchisees will typically invest more than $100,000.

41. Steamatic

Insurance/disaster restoration, cleaning, mold remediation

Startup cost: $74.6K - $183.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 172/0

Notes: The low end of Steamtic's initial investment range is only possible with financing. Without financing, the investment will be greater than $100,000.

42. Concrete Craft

Decorative concrete coatings

Startup cost: $112.9K - $190.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 41/0

43. Fish Window Cleaning Services

Window cleaning

Startup cost: $83.2K - $146.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 274/1

Notes: Although Fish Window Cleaning Services franchises can be started for less than $100,000 in small markets, startup costs more commonly exceed $100,000.

44. Two Men and a Truck International

Moving services

Startup cost: $115K - $669K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 300/3

45. Freedom Boat Club

Membership boat clubs

Startup cost: $144.2K - $193.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 149/19

46. Line-X

Spray-on truck-bed liners, truck accessories, protective coatings

Startup cost: $125.3K - $318.98K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 576/6

47. Tint World

Auto accessories, mobile electronics, security, window tinting, appearance services

Startup cost: $149.4K - $249.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 68/0

48. CertaPro Painters

Residential and commercial painting

Startup cost: $134.8K - $169.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 362/0

49. Home Instead Senior Care

Nonmedical senior care

Startup cost: $108.9K - $124.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,126/5

50. Mr. Rooter

Plumbing, drain, and sewer cleaning

Startup cost: $74.97K - $182.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 276/0

Notes: While the low end of Mr. Rooter's investment range is $74,975, franchisees will more realistically invest more than $100,000 to start the business.

51. Sanford Rose Associates International

Executive search and recruiting

Startup cost: $108.3K - $143.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 90/0

52. 101 Mobility

Mobility and accessibility equipment sales and services

Startup cost: $116.6K - $215.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 173/2

53. Precision Tune Auto Care

Auto repair and maintenance

Startup cost: $127K - $253.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 263/53

54. The Junkluggers

Environmentally friendly junk removal

Startup cost: $106.1K - $224.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 23/1

55. Security 101

Commercial security systems

Startup cost: $119.8K - $223.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 36/0

56. Snap Fitness

24-hour fitness centers

Startup cost: $149.8K - $462.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,351/44

57. Dippin' Dots Franchising

Specialty ice cream, frozen yogurt, ices, sorbet

Startup cost: $112.2K - $366.95K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 219/1

58. Concrete Raising of America

Concrete raising, leveling, stabilizing, and repairs; cement grout injection

Startup cost: $34.9K - $249.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 11/0

Notes: The low end of Concrete Raising of America's initial investment range applies only to the conversion of an existing business. Franchisees starting a new business will invest more than $100,000.

59. Deli Delicious

Sandwiches, salads, sides

Startup cost: $122.3K - $467.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 51/0

60. Martinizing

Dry cleaning and laundry services

Startup cost: $131.4K - $577.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 363/1

61. ApexNetwork Physical Therapy

Physical therapy

Startup cost: $128.2K - $300K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 25/38

62. Multivista

Visual documentation services for the construction industry

Startup cost: $125.5K - $538.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 71/5

63. Mainstream Boutique

Women's clothing, accessories, gifts

Startup cost: $140.2K - $270.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 76/3

64. Link Staffing Services

Staffing, HR solutions

Startup cost: $112.5K - $199K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 35/7

65. Mr. Electric

Electrical services

Startup cost: $97.6K - $234.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 178/0

Notes: The low end of Mr. Electric's initial investment range applies only to the conversion of an existing business. Franchisees starting a new business will invest more than $100,000.

66. Ben's Soft Pretzels

Soft pretzels, dipping sauces, beverages

Startup cost: $107.2K - $339.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 68/17

67. Any Lab Test Now

Health, drug, alcohol, and DNA testing

Startup cost: $113.1K - $194.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 172/0

68. Burn Boot Camp

Women's fitness centers

Startup cost: $142.3K - $349.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 151/3

69. Fantastic Sams Cut & Color

Hair salons

Startup cost: $144.9K - $316K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,000/2

70. GradePower Learning

Supplemental education

Startup cost: $106.6K - $275K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 150/3

71. Good Feet Worldwide

Arch supports, related products

Startup cost: $123.8K - $229.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 121/14

72. Fast-Fix Jewelry & Watch Repairs

Jewelry and watch repairs

Startup cost: $102.96K - $434.96K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 155/4

73. CKO Kickboxing

Kickboxing fitness classes

Startup cost: $112.99K - $378.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 81/0

74. Groucho's Deli

Subs, salads, sauces

Startup cost: $99.1K - $401.97K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 33/1

Notes: 100K+ more common

75. Glass Doctor

Auto/residential/commercial glass installation, repair, and replacement

Startup cost: $127.3K - $265.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 177/0

76. Bricks & Minifigs

Lego resale stores

Startup cost: $108.5K - $276.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 38/2

77. Big Frog Custom T-Shirts

Custom garment printing

Startup cost: $114.5K - $244.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 88/0

78. Aussie Pet Mobile

Mobile pet grooming

Startup cost: $140.1K - $149.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 268/0

79. Fully Promoted

Branded products and marketing services

Startup cost: $100.7K - $248.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 278/0

80. Mr. Handyman International

Residential and commercial repair, maintenance, and improvement services

Startup cost: $111.5K - $143.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 215/0

81. Bubbakoo's Burritos

Mexican food

Startup cost: $135.5K - $398K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 9/10

82. Great Harvest Franchising

Bakery cafes

Startup cost: $144.1K - $630.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 182/2

83. Alair Homes

Custom home building

Startup cost: $104.9K - $183.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 79/0

84. Lemon Tree Family Salons

Family hair salons

Startup cost: $131.8K - $179K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 33/7

85. Fox's Pizza Den

Pizza, sandwiches, wings, salads

Startup cost: $110.8K - $210.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 218/0

86. The Great Frame Up

Custom framing and wall decor

Startup cost: $111.97K - $182.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 75/0

87. Boomarang Diner Franchising

'50s-and-'60s-themed restaurants

Startup cost: $111.8K - $550.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 28/23

88. TacoTime

Mexican food

Startup cost: $144.7K - $814.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 261/0

89. Accessible Home Health Care

Medical and nonmedical home care

Startup cost: $124.9K - $168.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 92/4

90. Advanced Maintenance

Commercial-fleet maintenance, repair, and management services

Startup cost: $132.4K - $185.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 16/2

91. VaporFi

Electronic cigarettes and related products

Startup cost: $137.2K - $292.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 26/9

92. Auto-Lab Complete Car Care Centers

Auto repair and maintenance

Startup cost: $130.8K - $319.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 26/0

93. Tax Care Franchise Group

Tax preparation, accounting, payroll, business consulting

Startup cost: $121.8K - $265.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 18/3

94. The Exercise Coach

Personal training

Startup cost: $113.1K - $297.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 43/2

95. Cousins Maine Lobster

Lobster food trucks and restaurants

Startup cost: $145.9K - $768.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 20/3

96. milliCare

Flooring, carpet, and textile maintenance

Startup cost: $113.2K - $154.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 57/0

97. Preppy Pet

Pet daycare, boarding, grooming

Startup cost: $105.95K - $210.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 17/1

98. Philly Pretzel Factory

Soft pretzels

Startup cost: $133.99K - $351.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 167/7

99. Hoodz International

Commercial cleaning, maintenance, and repairs

Startup cost: $105.2K - $174.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 122/10