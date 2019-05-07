The Top 100 Franchises for Less Than $150,000 in 2019
Looking for a franchise that fits your budget? The following are the top franchises that can be started for less than $150,000, ranked based on the scores they received in the 2019 Franchise 500.
This list is not intended as a recommendation of any particular company. To find the right opportunity for you, regardless of cost, it’s important that you do your due diligence. Carefully read the company’s franchise disclosure document, consult with a franchise attorney and an accountant, and talk to existing and former franchisees about their experiences.
1. Great Clips
Hair salons
Startup cost: $136.9K - $258.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4,261/0
2. 7-Eleven
Convenience stores
Startup cost: $47.1K - $1.2M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 6,3754/2,439
Notes: While 7-Eleven's initial investment range varies widely based on different circumstances, most first-time franchisees' startup costs will be $100,000 and up.
3. RE/MAX
Real estate
Startup cost: $40K - $230.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 7,985/0
Notes: The low end of RE/MAX's initial investment range applies only to the conversion of an existing business. Franchisees starting a new business will invest more than $100,000.
4. uBreakiFix
Electronics repairs
Startup cost: $60.4K - $225.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 393/28
Notes: The low end of uBreakiFix's initial investment range applies only to officers, directors, or employees of uBreakiFix, whose franchise and training fees are waived. Franchisees paying the normal fees will invest more than $100,000.
5. Budget Blinds
Window coverings, window film, rugs, accessories
Startup cost: $110.1K - $235.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,154/0
6. Mathnasium Learning Centers
Math tutoring
Startup cost: $112.8K - $149.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 924/13
7. Huntington Learning Centers
Tutoring and test prep
Startup cost: $119.2K - $270.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 255/34
8. Mac Tools
Automotive tools and equipment
Startup cost: $129K - $283.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,266/8
9. Lawn Doctor
Lawn, tree, and shrub care; mosquito and tick control
Startup cost: $101.8K - $115.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 568/0
10. Miracle-Ear
Hearing aids
Startup cost: $119K - $287.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,425/16
11. Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers
Physical therapy, balance and vestibular therapy, preventive wellness services
Startup cost: $138.8K - $399K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 310/6
12. Express Employment Professionals
Staffing, HR solutions
Startup cost: $140K - $211K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 775/4
13. Kona Ice
Shaved-ice trucks
Startup cost: $124.8K - $147.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,048/18
14. British Swim School USA
Swimming lessons for ages 3 months and older
Startup cost: $92.9K - $239.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 63/0
Notes: Although British Swim School's initial investment range starts at $92,900, the company desires franchisees to have at least $100,000 cash liquidity.
15. CMIT Solutions
IT and business services for SMBs
Startup cost: $125.97K - $170.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 205/0
16. Spring-Green Lawn Care
Lawn and tree care
Startup cost: $109.3K - $109.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 117/26
17. Weichert Real Estate Affiliates
Real estate
Startup cost: $62.5K - $364.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 348/131
Notes: The low end of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates' initial investment range applies only to the conversion of an existing business. Franchisees starting a new business will invest more than $100,000.
18. 9Round
Kickboxing fitness circuit-training programs
Startup cost: $91.6K - $133.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 708/7
Notes: Although the investment range for 9Round starts at $91,600, franchisees will typically inest more than $100,000.
19. Fit Body Boot Camp
Indoor fitness boot camps
Startup cost: $136K - $198K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 489/2
20. Minuteman Press International
Printing, graphics, and marketing services
Startup cost: $64.2K - $166.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 966/0
Notes: The low end of Minuteman Press International's initial investment range applies only to the purchase of an existing store. Franchisees starting a new business will invest more than $100,000.
21. Brightway Insurance
Property and casualty insurance
Startup cost: $123.4K - $158.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 165/1
22. Labor Finders
Industrial staffing
Startup cost: $128.5K - $217.96K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 194/0
23. Rosati's Pizza
Pizza, Italian food
Startup cost: $136.2K - $1.2M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 131/13
24. College Nannies, Sitters and Tutors
Nanny-placement, babysitting, tutoring
Startup cost: $134.5K - $227K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 188/0
25. College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving
Junk removal, moving, and labor services
Startup cost: $89.3K - $208.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 104/2
Notes: While it is possible to open a small-market College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving franchise for less than $100,000, startup costs will more typically be greater than $100,000.
26. Interim HealthCare
Medical home care, medical staffing
Startup cost: $125.5K - $198.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 574/0
27. Cookie Cutters Haircuts for Kids
Children's hair salons
Startup cost: $130K - $278K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 82/1
28. Spherion Staffing
Staffing, recruiting
Startup cost: $110.5K - $177.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 181/0
29. YESCO Sign & Lighting Service
Sign and lighting service and maintenance
Startup cost: $65K - $352.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 57/39
Notes: The low end of YESCO Sign & Lighting Service's investment range would only be possible for someone adding on to or converting an existing business. Franchisees starting a new business will invest more than $100,000.
30. Painting with a Twist
Paint-and-sip studios
Startup cost: $98.8K - $200.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 302/1
Notes: Although Painting with a Twist's investment range starts at $98,800, startup costs will typically be greater than $100,000.
31. Visiting Angels
Nonmedical home care
Startup cost: $83K - $128.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 620/0
32. Experimac
Electronics resales and repairs
Startup cost: $142K - $321.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 112/4
33. TeamLogic IT
IT managed services for businesses
Startup cost: $109.6K - $142.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 143/0
34. NaturaLawn of America
Organic-based lawn care
Startup cost: $47.5K - $112.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 83/7
Notes: The low end of NaturaLawn of America's initial investment range applies only to the conversion of an existing business. Franchisees starting a new business will invest more than $100,000.
35. PuroClean
Property damage restoration and remediation
Startup cost: $72.7K - $190.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 263/0
Notes: The low end of PuroClean's initial investment range is only possible with financing. Without financing, the investment will be greater than $100,000.
36. Molly Maid
Residential cleaning
Startup cost: $110.7K - $153.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 475/0
37. Nurse Next Door Home Care Services
Medical/nonmedical home care
Startup cost: $105.1K - $199.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 146/9
38. Senior Helpers
Personal, companion, and Alzheimer's home care
Startup cost: $103.3K - $142.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 305/4
39. L&L Hawaiian Barbecue
Asian-American food
Startup cost: $135.7K - $527K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 185/0
40. FirstLight Home Care Franchising
Nonmedical home care
Startup cost: $99.7K - $152.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 185/0
Notes: Although the investment range for FirstLight Home Care Franchising starts at $99,681, franchisees will typically invest more than $100,000.
41. Steamatic
Insurance/disaster restoration, cleaning, mold remediation
Startup cost: $74.6K - $183.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 172/0
Notes: The low end of Steamtic's initial investment range is only possible with financing. Without financing, the investment will be greater than $100,000.
42. Concrete Craft
Decorative concrete coatings
Startup cost: $112.9K - $190.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 41/0
43. Fish Window Cleaning Services
Window cleaning
Startup cost: $83.2K - $146.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 274/1
Notes: Although Fish Window Cleaning Services franchises can be started for less than $100,000 in small markets, startup costs more commonly exceed $100,000.
44. Two Men and a Truck International
Moving services
Startup cost: $115K - $669K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 300/3
45. Freedom Boat Club
Membership boat clubs
Startup cost: $144.2K - $193.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 149/19
46. Line-X
Spray-on truck-bed liners, truck accessories, protective coatings
Startup cost: $125.3K - $318.98K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 576/6
47. Tint World
Auto accessories, mobile electronics, security, window tinting, appearance services
Startup cost: $149.4K - $249.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 68/0
48. CertaPro Painters
Residential and commercial painting
Startup cost: $134.8K - $169.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 362/0
49. Home Instead Senior Care
Nonmedical senior care
Startup cost: $108.9K - $124.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,126/5
50. Mr. Rooter
Plumbing, drain, and sewer cleaning
Startup cost: $74.97K - $182.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 276/0
Notes: While the low end of Mr. Rooter's investment range is $74,975, franchisees will more realistically invest more than $100,000 to start the business.
51. Sanford Rose Associates International
Executive search and recruiting
Startup cost: $108.3K - $143.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 90/0
52. 101 Mobility
Mobility and accessibility equipment sales and services
Startup cost: $116.6K - $215.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 173/2
53. Precision Tune Auto Care
Auto repair and maintenance
Startup cost: $127K - $253.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 263/53
54. The Junkluggers
Environmentally friendly junk removal
Startup cost: $106.1K - $224.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 23/1
55. Security 101
Commercial security systems
Startup cost: $119.8K - $223.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 36/0
56. Snap Fitness
24-hour fitness centers
Startup cost: $149.8K - $462.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,351/44
57. Dippin' Dots Franchising
Specialty ice cream, frozen yogurt, ices, sorbet
Startup cost: $112.2K - $366.95K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 219/1
58. Concrete Raising of America
Concrete raising, leveling, stabilizing, and repairs; cement grout injection
Startup cost: $34.9K - $249.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 11/0
Notes: The low end of Concrete Raising of America's initial investment range applies only to the conversion of an existing business. Franchisees starting a new business will invest more than $100,000.
59. Deli Delicious
Sandwiches, salads, sides
Startup cost: $122.3K - $467.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 51/0
60. Martinizing
Dry cleaning and laundry services
Startup cost: $131.4K - $577.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 363/1
61. ApexNetwork Physical Therapy
Physical therapy
Startup cost: $128.2K - $300K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 25/38
62. Multivista
Visual documentation services for the construction industry
Startup cost: $125.5K - $538.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 71/5
63. Mainstream Boutique
Women's clothing, accessories, gifts
Startup cost: $140.2K - $270.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 76/3
64. Link Staffing Services
Staffing, HR solutions
Startup cost: $112.5K - $199K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 35/7
65. Mr. Electric
Electrical services
Startup cost: $97.6K - $234.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 178/0
Notes: The low end of Mr. Electric's initial investment range applies only to the conversion of an existing business. Franchisees starting a new business will invest more than $100,000.
66. Ben's Soft Pretzels
Soft pretzels, dipping sauces, beverages
Startup cost: $107.2K - $339.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 68/17
67. Any Lab Test Now
Health, drug, alcohol, and DNA testing
Startup cost: $113.1K - $194.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 172/0
68. Burn Boot Camp
Women's fitness centers
Startup cost: $142.3K - $349.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 151/3
69. Fantastic Sams Cut & Color
Hair salons
Startup cost: $144.9K - $316K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,000/2
70. GradePower Learning
Supplemental education
Startup cost: $106.6K - $275K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 150/3
71. Good Feet Worldwide
Arch supports, related products
Startup cost: $123.8K - $229.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 121/14
72. Fast-Fix Jewelry & Watch Repairs
Jewelry and watch repairs
Startup cost: $102.96K - $434.96K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 155/4
73. CKO Kickboxing
Kickboxing fitness classes
Startup cost: $112.99K - $378.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 81/0
74. Groucho's Deli
Subs, salads, sauces
Startup cost: $99.1K - $401.97K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 33/1
Notes: 100K+ more common
75. Glass Doctor
Auto/residential/commercial glass installation, repair, and replacement
Startup cost: $127.3K - $265.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 177/0
76. Bricks & Minifigs
Lego resale stores
Startup cost: $108.5K - $276.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 38/2
77. Big Frog Custom T-Shirts
Custom garment printing
Startup cost: $114.5K - $244.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 88/0
78. Aussie Pet Mobile
Mobile pet grooming
Startup cost: $140.1K - $149.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 268/0
79. Fully Promoted
Branded products and marketing services
Startup cost: $100.7K - $248.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 278/0
80. Mr. Handyman International
Residential and commercial repair, maintenance, and improvement services
Startup cost: $111.5K - $143.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 215/0
81. Bubbakoo's Burritos
Mexican food
Startup cost: $135.5K - $398K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 9/10
82. Great Harvest Franchising
Bakery cafes
Startup cost: $144.1K - $630.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 182/2
83. Alair Homes
Custom home building
Startup cost: $104.9K - $183.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 79/0
84. Lemon Tree Family Salons
Family hair salons
Startup cost: $131.8K - $179K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 33/7
85. Fox's Pizza Den
Pizza, sandwiches, wings, salads
Startup cost: $110.8K - $210.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 218/0
86. The Great Frame Up
Custom framing and wall decor
Startup cost: $111.97K - $182.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 75/0
87. Boomarang Diner Franchising
'50s-and-'60s-themed restaurants
Startup cost: $111.8K - $550.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 28/23
88. TacoTime
Mexican food
Startup cost: $144.7K - $814.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 261/0
89. Accessible Home Health Care
Medical and nonmedical home care
Startup cost: $124.9K - $168.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 92/4
90. Advanced Maintenance
Commercial-fleet maintenance, repair, and management services
Startup cost: $132.4K - $185.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 16/2
91. VaporFi
Electronic cigarettes and related products
Startup cost: $137.2K - $292.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 26/9
92. Auto-Lab Complete Car Care Centers
Auto repair and maintenance
Startup cost: $130.8K - $319.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 26/0
93. Tax Care Franchise Group
Tax preparation, accounting, payroll, business consulting
Startup cost: $121.8K - $265.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 18/3
94. The Exercise Coach
Personal training
Startup cost: $113.1K - $297.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 43/2
95. Cousins Maine Lobster
Lobster food trucks and restaurants
Startup cost: $145.9K - $768.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 20/3
96. milliCare
Flooring, carpet, and textile maintenance
Startup cost: $113.2K - $154.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 57/0
97. Preppy Pet
Pet daycare, boarding, grooming
Startup cost: $105.95K - $210.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 17/1
98. Philly Pretzel Factory
Soft pretzels
Startup cost: $133.99K - $351.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 167/7
99. Hoodz International
Commercial cleaning, maintenance, and repairs
Startup cost: $105.2K - $174.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 122/10
100. Bottle & Bottega
Paint-and-sip studios
Startup cost: $102.8K - $171.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 19/2