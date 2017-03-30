Meet These 7 Innovative New Franchises for 2017

Ranked #29 on the 2017 Top New Franchises list

In franchising, conformity is often seen as one of the keys to success. Most hotel franchises, for instance, want guests to experience the same style and service at every location around the world. Of course, many travelers are much more interested in experiencing the new and novel than the comfortable and familiar.

That’s where Curio comes in. Each high-end hotel in the collection is unique, from the name it does business under (like The Darcy in D.C. and Boulders Resort & Spa in Carefree, Ariz.) to its locally inspired design elements and amenities. A number of historic hotels have also joined the brand, like the St. Louis Union Station Hotel, with its famous hand-cut Tiffany glass Allegorical Window, built in 1894.