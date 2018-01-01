"You're going to like me a lot more than the guys, trust me." Barbara Corcoran is a successful entrepreneur, having started her own real estate company with a small $1,000 loan, which after 25 years became a multi-million dollar firm, gaining her much credibility and popularity. Author of an unlikely business book and national best-seller, If You Don't Have Big Breasts, Put Ribbons on Your Pigtails, Barbara also is a real estate contributor to the Today Show and CNBC, and is currently on her fourth season as a panel member in ABC's Shark Tank.