Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran Explains Why You Must Make Time in Your Schedule For Fun
20 Questions

Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran Explains Why You Must Make Time in Your Schedule For Fun

The real estate mogul says innovation doesn't happen while you're sitting at a desk -- you need to break free.
Nina Zipkin | 12 min read
Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran Shares Her Secret to Pitching Success
Barbara Corcoran

Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran Shares Her Secret to Pitching Success

Take a look behind the scenes at the investor's Entrepreneur magazine cover shoot.
Nina Zipkin | 1 min read
Can Barbara Corcoran Convince the New Generation of Entrepreneurs to Follow Her Lead?
Project Grow

Can Barbara Corcoran Convince the New Generation of Entrepreneurs to Follow Her Lead?

When Barbara Corcoran invests in a startup, founders gain a fully engaged partner with lots of outsize opinions. The only question is: Will they listen?
Aaron Gell | 15+ min read
30 Highly Successful People Share Their New Year's Resolutions for 2018
New Year's Resolution

30 Highly Successful People Share Their New Year's Resolutions for 2018

Find out what 30 super-successful people plan to accomplish in 2018.
Rachel Gillett | 15+ min read
A Shark-Tank Backed Christmas Entrepreneur's Tips for Pitching and Staying Calm
Holidays

A Shark-Tank Backed Christmas Entrepreneur's Tips for Pitching and Staying Calm

Matt Bliss, whose investors include Barbara Corcoran, reflects on the lessons of the past five years with his company Modern Christmas Trees.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
The Biggest Risk 4 Judges on 'Shark Tank' Ever Took
Risk

The Biggest Risk 4 Judges on 'Shark Tank' Ever Took

As the old adage goes: 'If you don't take risks, you will always work for someone who does.'
Jonathan Small | 4 min read
4 Leadership Lessons You Won't Learn in Business School
Leadership Skills

4 Leadership Lessons You Won't Learn in Business School

True leaders are born, not built in a classroom.
Sujan Patel | 7 min read
Richard Branson, Alex Rodriguez and More Will Guest Judge on Shark Tank Next Season
Shark Tank

Richard Branson, Alex Rodriguez and More Will Guest Judge on Shark Tank Next Season

The three-time Emmy winner returns for a ninth season later this year.
Nina Zipkin | 1 min read
Barbara Corcoran on the 5 Traits All Successful Entrepreneurs Share
Leadership

Barbara Corcoran on the 5 Traits All Successful Entrepreneurs Share

If you have a great idea, don't wait too long, says the 'Shark Tank' star.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
12 Quotes from Barbara Corcoran on Success, Failure, Opportunity and More
Project Grow

12 Quotes from Barbara Corcoran on Success, Failure, Opportunity and More

It's safe to say the millionaire entrepreneur knows a thing or two about winning.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read

"You're going to like me a lot more than the guys, trust me." Barbara Corcoran is a successful entrepreneur, having started her own real estate company with a small $1,000 loan, which after 25 years became a multi-million dollar firm, gaining her much credibility and popularity. Author of an unlikely business book and national best-seller, If You Don't Have Big Breasts, Put Ribbons on Your Pigtails, Barbara also is a real estate contributor to the Today Show and CNBC, and is currently on her fourth season as a panel member in ABC's Shark Tank.

