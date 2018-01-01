collaboration tools

8 Tools That Can Make Employees More Efficient
Tools

8 Tools That Can Make Employees More Efficient

Having the right applications can make or break your ability to work effectively, which sets the tone for the rest of the company.
Sujan Patel | 5 min read
Why This Collaborative Platform for Musicians Is Drumming Up Big Bucks
collaboration tools

Why This Collaborative Platform for Musicians Is Drumming Up Big Bucks

Splice brings music and technology together in perfect harmony.
Melinda Newman | 4 min read
2015 Collaboration Trends That Every Entrepreneur Needs to Know
Trends

2015 Collaboration Trends That Every Entrepreneur Needs to Know

Get a handle on the latest ideas about how teams, departments and businesses, nearby and in remote locales, can work together most effectively.
Boland Jones | 4 min read
What to Think About When Selecting Collaborative Tools
How To

What to Think About When Selecting Collaborative Tools

Know which features are important when selecting solutions for team collaboration.
Carly Okyle | 5 min read
Beware the Promise to 'Fix' Email
Email

Beware the Promise to 'Fix' Email

The complaints have intensified. But check out these solutions for the omnipresent and still enduring form of electronic communication.
Karen Lachtanski | 4 min read
Don't Let Time Be a Deal Killer. Network Effectively.
Ready for Anything

Don't Let Time Be a Deal Killer. Network Effectively.

Figure out how to collaborate to score referrals, make the right connections and close sales.
Chris Macomber | 3 min read
Match the Right Communication Type to the Occasion
Communications Strategies

Match the Right Communication Type to the Occasion

Select the correct method by weighing the task at hand, the recipient, a message's urgency and the potential risk of a misunderstanding.
Karen Lachtanski | 5 min read
